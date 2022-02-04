It’s been a busy and successful week for the Aggies, so far.
They would like to keep the momentum going in the winning direction, but know a big obstacle is in the way Saturday. The Utah State men’s basketball team hosts Mountain West Conference foe UNLV for its third game in five days, all in the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum. Tipoff is set for 4 p.m. and will be televised by CBS Sports Network.
“There is always a concern whether you have too many days off or not enough,” USU head coach Ryan Odom said. “Our focus is having the proper preparation for UNLV, showing them the proper respect and making sure our guys are dialed in to what our game plan is going to be. Our guys have had these short preps. You do worry about mental fatigue. You really need to lock in to what is going on. Mental toughness will be huge in this particular game.”
The Aggies (14-9, 5-5 MW) bring a four-game winning streak into the contest, the most recent victory coming against San Jose State on Thursday, 78-62. The Rebels (13-9, 5-4) last played on Tuesday, beating Nevada at home, 69-58.
“We expect a tremendous battle and it’s going to be a challenge for our team,” Odom said.
With so many games in a short span of time, the Aggies did have a lighter practice Friday, insofar as the physical aspect. They did watch film and shoot free throws.
USU turned a one-point halftime lead Thursday night against the Spartans (7-14, 0-9) into a double-digit win. During the winning streak, the Aggies have beaten each opponent by at least 16 points. Against SJSU, USU struggled at times against a defense it has not faced this season and gave the Spartans some open looks from 3-point range. The Aggies got things rolling over the final 20 minutes.
“In the second half, we did a lot better job staying chest in front, being in better position on the help side,” said USU forward Justin Bean, who finished with 18 points and 11 rebounds. “Offensively, it was the first time all season we played that kind of zone, and we practiced it a lot in practice, but it’s one thing to do it with one day of prep and then come in here and just run through our sets.”
Bean and Brandon Horvath were able to play a big part in the Aggies finishing with 34 points in the paint, with 24 of those coming in the second half. Horvath also contributed with a double-double Thursday, with a game-high 19 points and 11 rebounds.
“We only had 10 points at the rim in the first half, we end with 34,” Odom said. “They (Spartans) end with 24 and they had 16 at half. I think that was a key to the game for us. Our defense just got a little bit better and helped our offense. Obviously, 24 assists is tremendous.”
USU finished with 24 assists and a season-low five turnovers. That had the head coach gushing about his team sharing the ball and also taking care of it.
“Our guys did an awesome job. I mean, 24 assists and five turnovers, that’s special,” Odom said. “It really is. It shows you are sharing the ball, but also secure with it and giving yourself a chance to get quality looks. We will take it any time we can get it.”
RJ Eytle-Rock made it three Aggies in double-digit scoring Thursday with 11 points, while Steven Ashworth (9) and Max Shulga (8) were close.
After losing four in a row, the feeling is much better around the team after four straight victories. But Odom is making sure the team stays grounded.
“After the game I asked the team, ‘how many is that we’ve won in a row?’” Odom said. “They started counting in their head, and I heard three, four, five. I said, ‘no, that’s one. That’s all we have won is just one game.’ It is behind us and let’s get ready for the next one. … We need to be laser focused and know what we are going after. Our guys are really buying into that now and are committed to playing for one another.”
UNLV comes to Logan having won two in a row, including an impressive road W over then No. 22 Colorado State, 88-74. In that game, reigning MW Player of the Week Bryce Hamilton scored a career-high 42 points, grabbed seven rebounds and had five assists. Hamilton, a member of the Preseason All-MW Team, is leading the league with 20.8 points a game.
“UNLV is playing good ball right now,” Odom said. “I’m really impressed with their team. Everything begins with Hamilton and his ability to score and create for his teammates. He’s obviously one of the best players in the league, if not the country. He is in a stretch right now where he is scoring the ball extremely well. He is difficult to guard. … When you have a player like Hamilton, you are never out of a game.”
The Aggie coach joked about covering Hamilton with two players, but did say they will need to double him at times
“We’ve got to make sure we have bodies in front of him,” Odom said. “That’s a big key to the game overall. But he’s not the only one that can drive.”
The only other Rebel to average double digits in scoring is Donovan Williams. The forward is putting up 14.1 ppg, and most recently has come off the bench. He scored 17 points in the win against Nevada as a reserve. He has started 13 games this season.
Ten different Rebels have started this season. Royce Hamm Jr. is the lone player to start all 22 games. Hamm leads the team in rebounding and is second in the MW to Bean with 9.5 an outing. He also scores 8.5 ppg.
“Hamm is a force and a really good defender,” Odom said. “He rebounds and can shoot the ball from behind the arc.”
Transition defense and executing on offense will be big keys for the Aggies, Odom asserted.
“We need to make them chase us, and then we need to make the right decisions,” Odom said. “Our guys did a great job of that against San Jose State, especially in the second half. … They have had a little bit more rest than we have, but that’s not an excuse. We need to be ready to go.”
Bean leads the Aggies with 18.1 points and 9.9 rebounds a game. Horvath is averaging 12.6 points and 6.5 boards an outing. Sean Bairstow is the third USU player putting up double digits in scoring with 10.1 a game.