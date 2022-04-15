It was payback time for the Aggies Friday at Johnson Field.
A day after letting a seven-run lead slip away and falling in extra innings to Nevada in the series opener against Nevada, Utah State rallied to score four runs in the bottom of the seventh to sneak by the Wolf Pack in the second game, 6-5.
“It was tough last night taking that loss, but through the first six innings we played extremely well and hit the ball, which is something we haven’t been doing for a few games,” USU head coach Steve Johnson said. “We just had to keep building on that and put that game (Thursday) behind us.”
On Thursday, the Aggies (22-18, 8-3 MW) held a 9-2 lead and had chances to end the game in the bottom of the fifth and sixth innings, but couldn’t get another run across. The Wolf Pack (13-29, 3-11) would end up rallying to tie the game and won in the eighth off solo home run, 10-9.
But Friday was a new day.
“Our whole mantra that we have focused on in the last 13, 14 games has been one game, one inning, one pitch at a time,” Johnson said. “Today we just kept answering back.”
The win snaps a three-game skid by the Aggies.
Heading to the bottom of the seventh, USU trailed 5-2. The top of the order was due up for the Aggies.
“I knew we had a chance there with the top of our order leading off in the seventh,” Johnson said. “That’s where you want to be. They just did a good job of sticking together, putting it together, taking advantage of a few mistakes and executing when called upon.”
Mazie Macfarlane and Ariel Lopez recorded back-to-back singles. Macfarlane scored on a Wolf Pack error. Gabriella Jimenez then evened things up at 5-5 with a two-run homer to left center.
“It honestly felt great,” Jimenez said. “I was mad before, I’m not going to lie, because of a call, but I didn’t let that dictate my whole at-bat. If I did, I probably wouldn’t have had the outcome I would’ve wanted. I stuck with it and took that mad out on the ball.”
Zaia Castruita doubled to right field and Tyler Thornton came in as a pinch runner for Castruita. Makenzie Macfarlane advanced Thornton to third with a sacrifice bunt, while Bri Lerma and Emily Tidd were both intentionally walked to load the bases. Taryn Edds then stepped up to the plate as a pinch hitter, sending a sacrifice fly to deep right field to bring home the game-winning run in Thornton.
The Aggies scored first with a run in the second. Makenzie Macfarlane tripled down the right field line, then scored on an RBI single to right center from Lerma.
The Wolf Pack scored four runs in the fourth to take the lead.
USU cut the deficit in half in the bottom of the frame when Mazie Macfarlane singled and scored on a double by Jimenez.
After Nevada scored a run in the sixth, the Aggie rally came in the seventh.
Mia Reynolds made the start in the circle for USU, striking out four batters and walking three in her 5.0 innings of work. Kapri Toone relieved Reynolds to earn her ninth win of the season, as Toone stuck out one batter in her 2.0 innings pitched.
The Aggies and Wolf Pack conclude their three-game series on Saturday at noon.
THURSDAY’S GAME
A seven-run lead was not quite enough for the Aggies Thursday evening.
Just when it looked like the Aggies were going to end a two-game skid, Nevada rallied for a 10-9 win in a game that lasted nearly three-and-a-half hours.
“It’s tough when you score nine runs,” Johnson said.
The Aggies looked to be in control. They had a firm handle on the game. In fact, USU had a chance in the bottom of the fifth and sixth to end the game via the 8-run mercy rule. Each time the Aggies couldn’t quite put the final nail in the coffin.
“Yeah, we could have, but I can’t fault the offense,” Johnson said. “You score nine runs in a game, especially a conference game, you’ve got to win it.”
Heading to the seventh, USU held a 9-2 lead. The hosts were just three outs away from victory.
Jessica Stewart came on to pitch for the Aggies. Five batters, five hits and three runs later, Nya Laing took over in the circle. The former Logan High ace faced just two batters, allowing two hits and two runs.
“Sometimes you make a change and think you have room for it,” Johnson said. “We just gave up seven straight hits. You can’t do that. It doesn’t matter what the score is or who is playing.”
USU had seen its lead shrink to two with two runners on and no outs. Aggie starter Kapri Toone returned to the circle and struck out the first batter she faced. Nevada then got a RBI sacrifice fly to deep right field to pull within a run.
The Wolf Pack tied the game on a ground-ball error. A groundout finally ended the seventh, but the damage was done. Nevada had seven hits in the seventh and sent 12 batters to the plate.
The Aggies went three up, three down in the bottom of the seventh.
As clouds rolled in and the rain began to fall again, this time heavier than earlier in the game, the Wolf Pack was howling with enthusiasm in their dugout.
Alycia Coats led off the eighth for the visitors by taking a 2-2 pitch from Toone and bouncing it off the top of the fence in center field for a solo home run. That proved to be the difference.
Nevada finished with 16 hits, committed two errors and stranded 11 base runners.