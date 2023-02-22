Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

The end of the 2023 collegiate indoor track & field season is already here for the lion’s share of the athletes in the Mountain West.

The three-day Mountain West Indoor Championships will start Thursday in Albuquerque, New Mexico. The Albuquerque Convention Center will also be the host facility for the upcoming NCAA Championships, which will take place from March 10-11.


Tags

Jason Turner is a sports reporter for The Herald Journal. He can be reached at jturner@hjnews.com or 435-792-7237.

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.