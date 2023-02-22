The end of the 2023 collegiate indoor track & field season is already here for the lion’s share of the athletes in the Mountain West.
The three-day Mountain West Indoor Championships will start Thursday in Albuquerque, New Mexico. The Albuquerque Convention Center will also be the host facility for the upcoming NCAA Championships, which will take place from March 10-11.
Utah State fared pretty well at the MW championships a year ago as the men finished third out of seven teams, while the women placed sixth out of 11. That was USU’s best showing in the team standings on the women’s side in program history.
A handful of Aggies will head into this meet with legitimate title aspirations. No Aggies are ranked first in an event, but six of them are seeded in the top four in their signature events in Wyatt Evans, Chris Kauffman, Kelton Chenworth, Logan Hammer, Brennan Benson and Gavin Beierle.
Beierle is ranked fourth in the Mountain West in the shot put with his mark of 56 feet, 3.25 inches. The junior was the bronze medalist in this event a year ago, plus he also finished second or third in the shot put at the previous two outdoor conference meets.
Evans and Kauffman will spearhead a strong USU contingent in the men’s 800 meters. Evans, a sophomore, is ranked second with a time of 1 minute, 50.42 seconds, while Kauffman, a junior, is ranked third with a time of 1:51.35. Kauffman finished fifth in this race at the 2022 MW indoor meet.
Hammer, a freshman, will enter the pole vault competition as the No. 2 seed, courtesy of his clearance of 16-8.75 earlier this season, while Chenworth is seeded third in the high jump (6-8.25). Chenworth, a junior, was the runner-up at the ’22 MW Outdoor Championships and the bronze medalist in that event at the previous conference outdoor meet.
Aggie senior Devin Pancake captured a bronze medal in the mile at last year’s indoor meet, although he is only ranked ninth this season with a time of 4:03.67. The men’s mile is an absolutely stacked in the Mountain West as the top three seeds have all recorded sub-four-minute times this season. Benson, an Aggie junior, is ranked fourth in the mile (4:01.63).
Two other Aggies who are capable of scoring points in the men’s competition are graduate senior distance runner Caleb Garnica and senior hurdler Zach Meyer. Garnica, an All-American in cross country for USU in the spring of 2021, placed fourth in the 5,000 and fifth in the 3,000 at this meet a year ago, and is seeded sixth in the 5,000 (13:53) and seventh in the 3,000 (8:04.95) this time around.
Meyer is ranked fifth in the 60 hurdles (8.15). The senior was seventh in that race at this meet last winter.
Leading the charge for the USU women at the MW Indoor Championships are veterans Tori Bailey, Abbey Bryant and Emma Shippen. All three athletes are ranked fifth in the conference in their top events.
Bailey, the No. 5 seed in the weight throw (59-11.25), placed seventh in that event at this meet last season. Likewise, Bryant, a junior and the fifth seed in the 60 hurdles (8.62) was seventh in that race a year ago. Aggie teammate Krysthina Vlahovic, a freshman from Canada, is ranked seventh in the 60 hurdles (8.74).
Shippen is one of three athletes tied for the No. 5 ranking in the pole vault. The junior has vaulted over the bar at 12-4 this winter.
Other Aggies seeded in the top 10 on the women’s side are middle distance runners Hannah Davidson and Mattalyn Geddes, distance runner Mica Rivera, thrower Dolly Gabri and multi-event performer Peyton Teevens. Davidson, a junior, and Geddes, a sophomore, are ranked seventh and ninth in the 800 with times of 2:10.30 and 2:12.50, respectively. Rivera, a graduate senior, is ranked ninth in the 3,000 (9:23), while Gabri, a senior, holds down the No. 8 rankings in the shot put (46-10.75).
Teevens, a sophomore transfer from Washington State, is ranked eighth in the five-event pentathlon with her season-high point tally of 3,418. Teevens ranks in the top 10 in the Washington State record books in that event (3,633 points).
The Air Force men and Colorado State women reigned supreme at this meet last year. This will be the eighth straight time New Mexico has hosted the MW Indoor Championships.
Live results from this meet will be available at themw.com, plus the MW Network will be live streaming it. The heat sheets are currently available at the aforementioned website.
USU MEN’S TENNIS
Aggie tennis player David Cierny received some good news earlier this week as he entered the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) Division I national singles rankings. The senior is ranked 111th among D-I singles players nationally, which is tied for the highest spot in program history with Arevalo Gómez. Gómez climbed as high at 111th in the rankings during the 2019 campaign.
Cierny, who is from Slovakia, has won four of his seven singles matches so far this season — all the No. 1 position. The senior recently defeated No. 58 Geronimo Busleiman of the University of Utah in straight sets and is currently the lone Mountain West player in the national singles rankings.
