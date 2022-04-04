All it took was three swings of the bat for the Aggies to complete their second Mountain West Conference series sweep of the softball season.
Actually, that many swings wasn’t even needed Sunday as Utah State wrapped up a three-game series with Colorado State at Johnson Field. The Aggies beat the Rams, 6-1, scoring all of their runs on three home runs.
“Any conference series win is great,” USU head coach Steve Johnson said in a press release. “If you want to win a conference title, you have to have a few sweeps in there. To get the first two series out of the way with sweeps is huge for us. Right now, we’re playing with a lot of confidence. We’re playing well. We just have to keep building on it.”
The Aggies (20-15, 6-0 MW) took the first two games against the Rams (11-19, 3-6) in identical 2-0 shutouts on Friday and Saturday. Of the 10 runs scored by USU, nine came via the long ball.
Kapri Toone returned to the circle Sunday after throwing a complete-game one-hitter on Saturday. Toone went the distance again, striking out four. Over the weekend she did not give up an earned run.
On Monday, Toone was named the America First Credit Union USU Student-Athlete of the Week.
“Kap threw great today,” Johnson said on Saturday. “She’s been battling through some old age wear and tear and has been down for us for the week, but she came back and threw fantastic, obviously, with a one-hitter almost a no-hitter. With no strikeouts, the defense made every play behind her. It was an outstanding effort all-around on the defensive side. With Kap in the circle, she did a great job of getting ahead in every count and the defense made plays behind her.”
Toone never faced more than three batters in an inning, enticing nine ground outs. The Aggie defense turned two double plays when the Rams got a hit and had a runner reach base on the lone error.
“We played really well today,” Toone said Saturday. “We had some good plays behind me. I just wanted to spin the ball and get a lot of miss-hits for my team. We’re excited about that win because this is one of the best starts that we’ve had in a really long time. We’re just living on our highs right now.”
Freshman Claudia Medina hit her first career home run with a solo shot down the left field line in the bottom of the third to break up the scoreless tie.
Libbie Hawker scored the final run of the day after she doubled to left center and advanced to third on fly out to right field in the bottom of the fifth. Mazie Macfarlane scored Hawker with an RBI single.
On Sunday with Toone locked in, her teammates provided some extra breathing room. With Mackfarlane and Medina aboard, Gabriella Jimenez went yard in the bottom of the first to give the hosts a 3-0 lead. it was the second homer of the series for JImenez.
In the bottom of the fourth with Bri Lerma on base, Hawker hit her first career dinger. The two-run bomb gave the Aggies a 5-0 lead.
After Colorado State plated its first run in the series in the top of the sixth, USU responded in its half of that frame. Lerma finshed off the scoring with a solo shot over the fence in right field.
The victory was the eighth straight for the Aggies.
“It feels great to get the weekend sweep,” Jimenez said. “We’ve been working our tails off this whole season and in the fall. We’ve been waiting for this moment and are very proud.”
The eight-game winning streak is just the sixth time in program history that USU has won at least eight-straight games and is just the second time the Aggies have done so since the turn of the century as USU won eight in a row in 2014.
The 6-0 mark in Mountain West play for the Aggies is the second-best start in league action in program history, trailing USU’s 11-0 start in the Intermountain Athletic Conference in 1981, the same year the Aggies won the AIAW World Series.
USU heads out on the road this coming weekend for a three-game series at Fresno State, starting Friday evening.
TRACK
The USU men’s and women’s track & field teams both came in at ninth in the latest release of the USTFCCCA Mountain Region Outdoor Track & Field rankings.
Leading the men's Mountain Region is Texas Tech, followed by Northern Arizona, BYU, Colorado State and Air Force. Texas Tech also claimed the top spot on the women’s side with BYU, Colorado State, Nevada and Colorado rounding out the top five.
The Aggies captured 10 individual titles and 27 top-three finishes, to go along with 12 marks that ranked among the top-10 all-time in school history, as USU competed at the Stanford Invitational, the San Francisco State Invitational and the Utah Valley Collegiate Invitational last weekend.