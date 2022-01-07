It’s been a long 10 days for the Aggies.
Utah State did not open Mountain West Conference play the way it had wanted back on Dec. 29, at Air Force. Then the Aggie men’s basketball team has had to wait to play again as San Jose State and Boise State both had to go on pauses because of health concerns. The Spartans and Broncos were the next two opponents for USU, and were supposed to play in the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum.
Now the Aggies are on the road again as they traveled to the Land of Enchantment Friday afternoon. USU (9-5, 0-1 MW) will take on New Mexico (7-7, 0-1) in The Pit Saturday evening. Tipoff in Albuquerque will be at 6 o’clock and televised on CBSSN.
“We’re excited about the opportunity to get back on the court in Mountain West play,” Aggie head coach Ryan Odom said Friday before heading to the airport. “We will be playing a really well coached New Mexico team. ... It will be another good challenge for us on the road. I know our guys are excited to get out there.”
Like USU, New Mexico is under a first-year coach in Richard Pitino, who is the son of Rick Pitino. The Lobos have already won more games this season than last year.
“I’m sure Richard and I will be fine within the guts of the game, but the two dads will be a nervous wreck,” said Odom, who is also the son of a well-known college coach Dave Odom. “We have a ton of respect for their family. Our fathers are good friends and have worked summers together at camps. We pull for one another when we are not playing one another.”
Both teams have only played one game since Dec. 22, each dropping a conference contest. The Lobos had a game against Colorado State postponed and lost at Nevada, 79-70, on New Year’s Day. While USU athletes may not have enjoyed the time between games, it has given the Aggies time to practice.
“It’s been good for us,” Odom said. “It’s good to practice, but getting two home games canceled is not good. It is what it is. During this time, we all are having to deal with these situations. It’s a blessing just to get to play.
“For us, we were able to work on ourselves for a week. That’s a good thing. It gave (Justin) Bean a chance to rest. He’s been hobbled and not himself. He has been able to rest his ankle.”
The coach also pointed out guard Brock Miller has been able to rest his back during the time off too. Miller and fellow guard RJ Eytle-Rock missed a game before Christmas with injuries, but are back.
As far as COVID, the Aggies have not had issues with it among the players. However, a staff member has it, and several others will not travel to New Mexico.
“We are in as good of a spot as we can be at this point,” Odom said.
USU and New Mexico are two of the top-scoring teams in the MW as the Aggies rank fifth with 77.2 points per game, while the Lobos rank second with 78.9 points per game. This will be the first trip to The Pit for Odom.
“I know we have players that have been there and members of our coaching staff,” Odom said. “There have been some historic games there. It’s a tremendous homecourt advantage.”
The Aggies have had success there, last winning in 2019. USU has won three straight against the Lobos. New Mexico was forced to play home games at various sites last year, taking on USU in Lubbock, Texas. In fact, this will be the first home conference game in 680 days for the Lobos.
Bean is the only player in the MW averaging a double-double this season and leads the league in scoring (19.8), rebounding (10.4), field goal percentage (.652), double-doubles (9), defensive rebounds per game (7.36) and offensive rebounds per game (3.07). The senior has been locked in from the floor this season as his 65.2 percent field goal shooting is tied for fifth in a single season in school history, while his 54.8 percent clip from behind the 3-point line is currently the best in USU history in a single season.
Brandon Horvath is the only other Aggie averaging double figures at 13.1 ppg.
USU is second in the nation in total assists this year with 276 and is third in the nation with 19.7 assists per game. The Aggies have recorded 20 or more assists in seven games this season. Five USU players have 30 or more assists this season, led by Rylan Jones with a team-best 79 (5.6 per game average).
Bean’s 146 total rebounds this season matches the combined total of New Mexico’s top-two rebounders in Javanté Johnson (76) and Jay Allen-Tovar (70).
The Lobos are led by guards Jamal Mashburn, Jr., and Jaelen House, who are averaging 18.3 and 16.7 points per game, respectively. House also dishes out a team-best 4.5 assists a game.
“They (Lobos) have two dynamic guards in Mashburn and House,” Odom said. “Both of their fathers were amazing players in college and the NBA. They both attack you and really put pressure on your defense. We are going to have to get help, but not leave other guys too open.”
House is very aggressive and gets to the free throw a lot. He gets to the foul line almost six times a game. Bean House make up two of the only three players in the MW this season to record multiple games with 30 or more points.
Mashburn has the ability to hit pull-up 3-pointers on the fastbreak. Odom pointed out that paying attention to his mid-range shots will be key.
Guard K.J. Jenkins is coming off the bench to average 9.3 ppg for the Lobos. Johnson nets 8.1 an outing.