With two of their big guns out, the Aggies didn’t seem to miss a beat Saturday afternoon at the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum.
Utah State rolled past NAIA Eastern Oregon to wrap up the non-conference portion of its men’s basketball schedule. Eight Aggies reached double figures in the 129-61 rout in front of 8,338 fans.
“Our guys had a great mindset the last couple days of practice,” USU head coach Craig Smith said. “You don’t always know, coming off two big wins against South Florida and Florida, going into the Christmas break. Our guys showed a lot of maturity in our preparation for these guys. I love how we played. I thought we really shared the ball. It’s amazing how that works, when you share the ball how all of a sudden you start shooting the ball a lot better. I’m not saying we were selfish before, but you can see our offense really starting to gain some momentum here the last three or four games.”
The only drama left at the end was whether all nine of the Aggies (13-2) that dressed would reach double figures. The answer is no as Diogo Brito sat at the end with five points, but had a career-high 11 assists and tied his season high with nine rebounds.
No starter played more than 29 minutes and eight of them finished with double digits in points. Sam Merrill and Neemias Queta did not dress for the game.
“Sam is a competitor and always wants to play, but at the same time we felt like this would be the best for him and our team,” Smith said.
The much smaller Mountaineers (7-6, this was an exhibition for them) struggled against the taller and quicker Aggies. USU never had a lull with all nine players rotating in throughout the contest.
““I thought it was a pretty good game all around,” said Roche Grootfaam, who came off the bench to record a career-high 13 points. “Our guys did a good job sharing the ball, getting everybody involved and playing the game the right way. The biggest thing for our team is no matter who you play, or the competition, you just play the game the right way and get everyone involved. We did a good job with that.”
Brock Miller led the way for USU with 25 points as he knocked down four 3-pointers. Joining Miller and Grootfaam in double-digit scoring was Justin Bean (16), Alphonso Anderson (16), Kuba Karwowski (16), Sean Bairstow (14), Trevin Dorius (12) and Abel Porter (12). Those were career-high numbers for Karwowski, Bairstow and Dorius.
“Last game of the year; we were well prepared for that game,” said Karwowski, who started the first seven games before having his appendix out and missing the last seven. “... It was the same mentality like for any other game. Florida was huge, but it’s the same mentality. It doesn’t matter who we play, we want to win.”
The Aggies had a school-record 36 assists and 16 steals, which is the second most in school history in a game. Brito had 11 assists, while Anderson has a career-high six dimes. Porter, Brito and Anderson had a trio of steals.
“I was just told that we set a school record with 36 assists in a game, that’s big time,” Grootfaam said. “It shows that our team is unselfish, and we get everybody involved.”
“Great team effort,” Smith said. “We played super hard and very disciplined, and you can see that the guys are having a lot of fun while we’re out there. It was good to see Kuba (Karwowski) back. You can certainly tell he changes the game with some things, just by his skill level and what he can do on the floor with just his sheer size.”.
Eastern Oregon was led by Jarek Schetzle with 13 points, more than six below his average. The 7-footer fouled out early in the second half. Max McCullough netted 12 points, more than eight below his average.
““First of all, I want to thank Eastern Oregon for making the trip here,” Smith said. “They have a good team. They lead the NAIA in scoring and field goal percentage. They certainly had our attention.”
The Mountaineers enjoyed a lead for 16 seconds when McCullough drilled a deep 3-pointer to start the game. But Porter answered with five straight points to put the Aggies in front, where they stayed.
USU raced out to a 11-5 lead just over two minutes into the contest, forcing a timeout by Eastern Oregon. But it just kept getting worse for the school from Le Grande, Oregon.
Bean scored three baskets, and Miller hit back-to-back 3-pointers during a 12-0 run. A Bean layup off a pass from Anderson gave the hosts a 29-13 lead with 11:14 left in the opening half.
After a Mountaineer bucket, the Aggies were rolling again. They scored 10 unanswered points as four players scored. Grootfaam got on the scorebook with four points during the surge, and USU took a 39-15 lead with 7:52 left in the first half.
Two 7-0 runs by the Aggies kept the lead growing. USU took a 66-30 lead into the break. All nine Aggies that dressed played in the first half, scored and grabbed at least one rebound.
Runs of 8-0, 7-0 and 10-0 early in the second half put the game away for sure. USU hit triple digits with 9:41 still to play.
Bairstow gave the hosts their largest lead of the game, 127-55, when he hit a 3-pointer with 1:45 to play.
“We finish non-conference play 11-2 (no counting two wins against NAIA schools),” Smith said. “I thought we handled our business. We traveled all over the place, feels like we haven’t played here in a long time. It was good to be back home. Now we get back to league play, it’s a great time of year, it’s an exciting time of year and we’re going to have to play well to win at UNLV.”
TIP-INS
The Aggies started the day at No. 49 in the NET rankings. ... USU’s 129 points is the second-highest scoring total in program history, and the most points since 1985 when the Aggies scored 140 against UNLV in triple OT. It’s the most points ever scored in regulation. … The Aggies’ 68-point win is tied for the third-largest margin of victory in program history. … USU recorded its fourth 40-point victory this season, the most by the Aggies in a single season in school history. … The Aggies outrebounded the Mountaineers, 63-24. … Sean Bairstow led the team in minutes with 31, which is a career high for the freshman. … The Aggies lead the all-time series with the Mountaineers, 3-0.
DERICK EARLE
Aggie super fan Derick Earle passed away at the age of 35 earlier in the week.
His passing has had many fans remembering and sharing encounters with the guy who used to paint himself blue. There was a seat on the front row of Section K where he used to stand with a sign that read “In Loving Memory Of Derick Earle.”
“That was a tough one,” Smith said. “He was the definition of an Aggie. He was always at the weekly radio show or a coaches luncheon in the front row and he always had a great question. He had well thought out questions and those that were towards the Aggies. I will always remember him being in the front row of the HURD and getting everybody into the game. The thing I will always remember besides his passion and energy but the big bear hugs he would give. My back would literally crack in three spots every time. ... That was heartbreaking news. Then to see all the response on social media, he certainly made an impact on so many people and on so many lives.”
GAME BALL
When the Aggies needed a little boost, they turned to Justin Bean. The forward delivered and for the ninth time this season recorded a double-double with 16 points and a game-best 12 rebounds in just 18 minutes of action. The sophomore was 7 of 11 from the field and made both of his free throw attempts. Bean also had three assists, blocked two shots and came up with two steals.
AGGIE DUNK COUNT
Kuba Karwowski played for the first time in eight games and immediately got back to dunking. He had three slams in the first half, the first off a pass from Diogo Brito. Then Alphonso Anderson lofted two alley-oop passes that Karwowski threw down.
In the second half, dunk leader Trevin Dorius got in the act early with a pass from Justin Bean. Karwowski picked up where he left off with slam off a long pass from Abel Porter. Anderson got a two-handed throw down as well. Karwowski got another dunk off a pass from Brito, and Roche Grootfaam joined the party with dunk. Anderson added another toward the end to cap the dunks.
Season count: Dorius 11, Karawowski 9, Anderson 7, Brito 5 Bean 4, Neemias Queta 2, Sean Bairstow 2, Brock Miller 2, Roche Grootfaam 2.
UP NEXT
The Aggies travel to Las Vegas for a New Year’s Day game against UNLV as they return to Mountain West Conference play. The Rebels (6-8, 1-0) hosted Eastern Michigan on Saturday and won, 64-59.