On a night Sam Merrill was honored for going over 2,000 points last week, the senior continued the tear he has been on of late.
He torched the Cowboys for 26 points as the Aggies extended their winning streak to five Wednesday night at the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum. Utah State didn’t lead the whole way this time, but did what was needed against a gritty Wyoming squad in front of 9,452 fans for a 78-58 Mountain West Conference victory.
“It was a battle, for sure,” said Aggie forward Justin Bean, who finished with his 14th double-double of the season with 20 points and 14 rebounds. “They hung in there. In the first half especially, we didn’t do a great job of handling the ball or their pressure. We made some decisions that were pretty uncharacteristic for us. Coach told us at one of the media timeouts that we needed to play better, be smarter and trust each other more, and I thought we did that.”
And the reigning MW Player of the Week did his part as well.
Besides scoring 26, Merrill also dished out four assists and came up with three steals for the Aggies (22-7, 11-5 MW), who have now won five in a row and eight of their last nine.
“Another good win at home,” USU head coach Craig Smith said. “Wyoming has been playing their best basketball of the year. Their record isn’t where they want it to be, I understand that.”
The Cowboys (6-21, 1-13) have now lost four in a row and 12 of their last 13.
“Sam (Merrill) was really good, 9 for 13 from the field with 26 points,” Smith said. “(Justin) Bean with 20 (points) and 14 (rebounds) was outstanding. Neemi (Queta) had eight (points) and 15 (rebounds). I don’t know if I’ve ever seen a box score with two guys on the same team with 15 and 14 rebounds. Certainly that was a huge piece of the game.”
The 15 boards was a season high for Queta. The Aggie duo outrebounded Wyoming all by themselves, 29-25.
“Me and Neemie have an agreement and try and keep it pretty even with each other,” Bean said with a laugh. “Honestly, they (Cowboys) are not a great rebounding team. We took advantage of that. We are a great rebounding team and take pride in that.”
Abel Porter scored 10 points — all in the first half — to give USU three players in double figures. The Aggie point guard also drew praise from the head coach.
“He (Porter) really got us rolling tonight,” Smith said. “He hits a couple of threes and makes a layup in the first half. We need that out of him. Abel is a good player. He was aggressive.”
The Cowboys were led by TJ Taylor with 16 points. Greg Milton came off the bench to net 10.
“I know what the score said, but I thought our guys fought tonight,” Wyoming head coach Allen Edwards said. “There was an opportunity there with about seven minutes left to cut it to nine points. This could have easily been very lopsided, but I felt like our guys continued to dig in and move the basketball. ... I told those guys, there was a 12-15 minute segment in the second half where I thought we played some really good basketball.”
For the first time in more than two games, the Aggies found themselves behind. Kwane Marble drilled a 3-pointer for the Cowboys to start the scoring. Wyoming held a 5-2 lead until it went cold.
The Aggies scored 10 straight points as the Cowboys went more than three minutes without scoring. Porter sparked the run with a 3-pointer. Bean capped it with a three-point play to give USU a 12-5 lead with 15:26 left in the opening half.
Wyoming would fight back and take the lead one more time. The Cowboys used a 7-0 surge to go up 18-17 midway through the first half.
Queta scored back-to-back buckets, and Porter added a shot from beyond the arc as the Aggies scored seven consecutive points to get back in front for good.
USU scored 14 straight points as Wyoming went on another scoring drought, this time for 3:30. An offensive rebound bucket by Bean started the run. Merrill and Alphonso Anderson each had five points. Anderson gave the hosts a 42-25 lead with a three-point play with 45 ticks left in the first half.
The Aggies took a 42-27 lead into the break as three players had already reached double figures in scoring.
Merrill came out firing to start the second half. He scored the first nine points for the Aggies as they built a 20-point lead.
Wyoming made one more push as USU went more than five minutes without scoring. The Cowboys reeled off nine unanswered points to pull within 54-43 with 10:23 to play.
Bean then scored four straight.
The Cowboys did get to within 10 with just under seven minutes to play, but Merrill converted a three-point play, and Bean scored a layup off a nice pass from Diogo Brito, who had a game-best five assists in the game. A 13-2 run followed soon after as the Aggies put the game away.
“There were a lot of assists on a lot of good shots tonight,” Bean said. “In the end, we were able to make tough shots and make plays for each other. We got the win. It was a good win for us.”
TIP-INS
The Aggies started the day at No. 41 in the NET rankings, while the Cowboys were at No. 298. … Smith picked up his 50th win with the Aggies Wednesday night, marking the quickest any coach in school history has reached that mark. He did so in 64 games. LaDell Andersen had the previous best in 66 games, while Stew Morrill reached 50 in 71 games. … Wyoming’s Jake Hendricks is a Cache Valley native, having played at nearby Sky View. The senior started and finished with eight points on 2 of 8 shooting. He also had four rebounds and an assist in 36 minutes of action. … The Aggies are now 21-2 this season when outrebounding the opponent as it won the battle on the boards, 42-25. ... Merrill, who was honored before the tip with a game ball for passing 2,000 career points last week on the road, scored in double figures for the 20th straight time this year, 26th time this season and 103rd time in his career. He moved into fourth place on the MW career scoring list, passing, ironically, Cowboy Justin James (2,061) and now has 2,078 career points. Merrill also moved past Marvelle Harris (667) and into fifth place in the MW in career field goals with 675. With three steals Wednesday, he is now tied with Jaycee Carroll (123) for seventh in career steals. Merrill played in his 126th game to tie Nate Harris for seventh. He also passed Brian Jackson (1,432) and into fifth on the career field goals attempted at USU as he now has 1,441. … Brito played in his 115th game to move into a tie with Greg Grant for 16th on the career list at USU. His parents, Jose and Maria Brito, were in attendance for the first time at an Aggie game and will be back for the San Jose State contest. … The Cowboys still lead the all-time series with the Aggies, 50-31, as Wyoming is the seventh most played opponent for USU. However, the four-game winning streak by the Aggies against the Cowboys is the longest since 1959 and 1960.
200 AND COUNTING
Last Saturday night Aggie head coach Craig Smith reached a milestone in his coaching career. With the 71-59 victory at Fresno State, he reached 200 career wins as a head coach.
Smith was asked about it before taking on Wyoming.
“It means I’m getting old,” Smith quipped. “I’ve been really, really fortunate to do this for 24 years and be a head coach for nine years. I have an incredibly supporting family with my wife and kids. If you don’t have that backing at home, it’s very difficult to do. I have a unbelievable wife and great kids.”
His wins break down like this: 72 at Mayville State in North Dakota, 79 at South Dakota and now 50 at Utah State.
“I’ve had a fantastic staff at all three stops — at Mayville State, South Dakota and Utah State,” Smith said. “And you better have really talented players because basketball is a players game. You do your best as a coach to develop them, mentor them and put them in position to succeed, but at the end of the day it’s those dudes that go out and make the plays.”
GAME BALL
Once again several strong candidates. The reigning MW Player of the Week gets the nod as he once again came up big when the team needed him. Merrill finished with a game-high 26 points on 9 of 13 shooting, including 3 of 6 from beyond the arc. He made all five of his free throws. The senior also grabbed five rebounds, dished out four assist and came up with three steals in 36 minutes of action.
AGGIE DUNK COUNT
There were no dunks by the Aggies in the entire game.
Season count: Queta 19, Trevin Dorius 12, Kuba Karawowski 9, Alphonso Anderson 9, Bean 8, Brito 7, Sean Bairstow 4, Brock Miller 2, Roche Grootfaam 2.
UP NEXT
The Aggies have almost a week until they play again. They host San Jose State in their regular season home finale next Tuesday at 9 p.m. The seniors will be honored before the game. The Spartans (7-19, 3-11) hosted Boise State late Wednesday night and lost, 80-62. USU and SJSU met way back in early December in California with the Aggies winning, 71-59.