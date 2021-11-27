In a game the Aggies never trailed, it was tight at times over the first 25 minutes.
Then the hosts put their foot to the gas pedal. Utah State used a 14-0 run to turn a 10-point lead into 24. The Aggie men’s basketball team coasted to its fifth straight victory Saturday night in the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum against UT Arlington, 80-61.
The Mavericks had played San Diego State tough in southern California, losing by just six. First-year USU head coach Ryan Odom was a bit nervous before the game, but his fears were put to rest.
“Going into this game, watching them play on film, it had me worried,” Odom said. “They’re really well coached, they’re really athletic. They have tremendous size. There were multiple times when we were out there and you’re looking out on the court and they’re bigger than us, and we’re pretty big. I was worried going in, but at the same time confident in our team if we played the game the right way.
“I thought our guys in the first half got us off to a really good start. We had a little bit of a lead there. We were scoring at the rim. We made some threes, some timely threes where our guys found one another.”
The Aggies (5-1) shared the ball, hit the boards and shot better than 51 percent from the field as 13 players saw action with nine of them scoring. USU had a season-high 26 assists on 30 made field goals and got a season-best 26 points off the bench.
“It was a great team win,” said Steven Ashworth, who came off the bench to score a season-high 15 points, dish out a season-best six dimes and match his career-high in rebounds with five. “... “A lot of guys stepped up, made good plays and we shared the ball well. I think that it was definitely the result that we wanted to end the evening.”
“Obviously a great win for us,” Odom said. “I thought UT Arlington provided a big challenge for us, especially coming off of a long road trip. We were gone for a while and played some really good teams on the road, obviously came back with some confidence.”
Justin Bean led a trio of players in double figures with a game-best 24 points on 9 of 11 shooting from the field and 6 of 6 from the foul line. The senior recorded his fifth double-double with a game-best 10 rebounds.
“Bean had another Bean effort,” Odom said.“It’s weird sometimes, you notice him, but you don’t notice him and then all of a sudden, he’s got 24 and 10. He’s just a special player, a special human being.”
Joining Bean and Ashworth in double-digit scoring was Brock Miller with a season-high 16 points. Miller also had season-best marks in rebounds (5) and assists (4).
“I tried to follow the example of my Brock Miller tonight,” Ashworth said. “It was fun.”
Rylan Jones had a season-high seven assists for the Aggies.
David Azore led the Mavericks (1-5) with 17 points. Javon Levi added 14 points and four assists.
“Tough game tonight against a really good team,” UTA head coach Greg Young said. “Congratulations to Utah State, they’ve got a really good team. We knew they were, especially after they’ve played the last four games and who they’ve beaten and them winning the Myrtle Beach Classic. We knew this would be a tough test. I was proud of our team for the most part.”
The Aggies got off to a good start, jumping out to a 6-0 lead off buckets from Brandon Horvath, Bean, and RJ Eytle-Rock. Each field goal came off an assist, two from Jones.
USU heated up from long range and went on an 11-3 surge to take its largest lead of the first half, 22-9, with 12:16 left before break. Miller drilled a pair of treys, and Ashworth hit one from beyond the arc.
The Mavericks used a couple of three-point plays to inch back in the game. The visitors got within six on several occasions.
The Aggies were able to score six consecutive points to get the lead back to double figures, capped by a rebound bucket by Miller. USU held a 40-28 lead before UT Arlington closed the half with two buckets.
Eight Aggies scored in the first half as USU took a 40-32 lead into the break.
Eytle-Rock opened the second half with a trey off a pass from Jones. But the Mavericks responded with two three-point plays.
Nine minutes into the second half the Aggies put their foot to the gas pedal. Ashworth drilled a trey off a pass from Miller that ignited the 14-0 run.
“My confidence was up in the second half, and I was letting it fly,” Ashworth said.
Bean Miller and Jones all got involved in the scoring during the big surge. Bean gave the hosts their largest lead, 68-44, with a layup off a pass from Ashworth with 7:16 to play.
“We went into halftime with some results that we weren’t necessarily pleased with ourselves,” Ashworth said. “Just some consistency things and some effort things that we were able to fix in the second half, especially on the defensive end. I think midway through that second half we were able to go on a pretty solid run and I think that changed the pace, the momentum, the energy of the game for us.”
Indeed it did.
Still up 24 points with just under two minutes to play, Odom emptied the bench. The Mavericks scored the final five points of the contest, but it was not enough as they dropped their fourth straight game.
TIP-INS
Ryan Odom became the fourth straight head coach to win five of his first six games at the helm, joining Stew Morrill, Tim Duryea and Craig Smith. The only other Aggie coaches to accomplish this are LaDell Andersen and D.D. Young. … It was the fourth time this season USU has scored at least 80 points. … The Aggies won the rebounding battle, 33-30, and are 5-0 this season when outrebounding an opponent. … Justin Bean had his 31st double-double, which ties Bob Lauriski for fifth most in school history. Bean is just three points shy of 1,000 for his career and will be the 40th Aggie to reach the mark in school history. ... Brock Miller started his 97th career game at USU and played in his 107th game. His 97 starts is tied with Jalen Moore for 10th in a career. … Former Aggie and current Maverick, Carson Bischoff, came off the bench to score nine points, grab two rebounds and came up with two steals in 17 minutes of action. ... UT Arlington still leads the all-time series with USU, 3-2.
GAME BALL
Many candidates for this one, but sophomore guard Steven Ashworth gets the nod. He scored a season-high 15 points off the bench on 5 of 9 shooting from the field, including 5 of 7 from beyond the arc. The five made 3-pointers is a career high. The guard matched his career high with five rebounds and had a season-best six assists. Ashworth also came up with a steal and played 23 minutes.
AGGIE DUNK/CHARGE COUNT
There were no dunks over the first 20 minutes. Less than four minutes into the second half Trevin Dorius grabbed an offensive rebound and slammed it home. He added another dunk a minute later off a nice pass from Steven Ashworth
Rylan Jones continued his trend of standing his ground. He took a charge three-and-a-half minutes into the contest. The junior stood his ground for another call with 7:35 to play.
Season dunk count: Dorius 4, Justin Bean 3, Brandon Horvath 2.
Season charge count: Jones 11, Max Shulga 1, Horvath 1, Bean 1.
UP NEXT
The Aggies are back at it on Monday, hosting NAIA Carroll College. Tipoff with the Fighting Saints (10-0) is set for 7 p.m. Carroll College, based in Helena, Montana, will use this game as an exhibition, while it counts for USU.
AGGIE WOMEN
It was a thrilling finish for the USU women in the home area of their head coach, Kayla Ard, Saturday afternoon.
Kaylin Randhawa hit the game-winning 3-pointer in the final seconds as the Aggies rallied to beat Southeastern Louisiana, 73-71. USU trailed by as many as 12 points in the second half and by four points with 25 seconds remaining.
The win snapped a three-game skid for the Aggies (3-3).
The Lions (2-4) used an 11-0 run to build a 15-7 advantage at the end of the first quarter. The Aggies erased the lead with a 10-2 run to open the second frame but trailed going into halftime, 32-23.
USU trailed by as many as 12 points in the third quarter before tightening the deficit with a 9-0 run. Midway through the fourth quarter, the Aggie completed the comeback when a 3-pointer by Randhawa tied the game at 58 apiece. After the teams traded buckets for several minutes, the score was 63 all with less than two minutes remaining.
Two made jumpers on fastbreaks gave the Lions a four-point advantage with only 25 seconds remaining.
Following a timeout, Shyla Latone hit a 3-pointer to pull USU within a point. After the Lions made a free throw line, Randhawa found senior Laci Hawthorne in the paint to tie the game at 70. Going the other way, the Aggies were whistled for a foul that allowed Southeastern Louisiana to take a one-point lead at the foul line with nine seconds remaining.
Faith Brantley found Randhawa on a fastbreak and the senior buried the triple to give the Aggies the victory.
Latone led the Aggies with 23 points, going 8 of 16 from 3-point territory. Randhawa finished with 18 points, five rebounds and three steals. Brantley tied a career-high with seven assists. Adryana Quezada added six points and a team-high eight rebounds. E’Lease Stafford and Hawthorne each posted two blocks in the contest.
The Aggies host Dixie State on Wednesday at 11 a.m. in the Spectrum.