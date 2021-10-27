In their first appearance in front of thousands of fans in two years, the Aggies gave them plenty to cheer about Wednesday night at the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum.
Utah State opened the 2021-22 men’s basketball season with an exhibition game against NAIA Montana Western. It was mostly all Aggies in a 81-51 victory in front of 6,390 fans.
“I had heard a lot about it (how loud it can get in the Spectrum), but didn’t really know from experience,” said Aggie forward Brandon Horvath, who made his first appearance in a USU uniform after playing for UMBC. “So, I was pretty excited. I was shocked in the first half. I couldn’t hear anything. … Playing in front of this crowd was great. Good experience for me. I’m excited for the season.”
Horvath graduated from UMBC and didn’t want to say anything bad about his former school. But he is happy to be an Aggie.
“I love UMBC and I’m not going to talk down on them,” Horvath said. “But yeah, this was way better.”
The Aggies went into the game wanting to work more themselves more than anything. Thirteen players saw action.
“I thought that was a good effort for us and a good chance to test ourselves against somebody other than in a Utah State uniform,” USU head coach Ryan Odom said. “You’ve got to give Montana Western some credit. They came out and were not afraid. They competed and have some physical bodies. They’ve got a point guard that is a good player and was tough to guard.”
Getting the nod as starters for USU were guards RJ Eytle-Rock, Rylan Jones and Brock Miller and forwards Justin Bean and Horvath. Odom told a media gathering after the game that Miller and Bean will be team captains.
Bean led the Aggies with a double-double. He had a game-high 21 points and 10 rebounds. The senior also had five assists, two steals and blocked two shots.
““I’ve said this over and over again, but I was literally a kid on Christmas morning again,” Bean said. “Just waking up knowing it’s game day in the Spectrum with a full crowd. Didn’t know how many people would turn up and be there, but we were just so grateful for all that support. I’m not sure how many fans showed up but the student section was definitely high and mighty in the stands and then we had a lot of good fans everywhere else. Great environment.
“Again, it’s my fifth year here but every time it feels like it’s different, like it’s new. It’s a new flavor every year. It’s really exciting.”
The first-year Aggie coach has been impressed with Bean up to this point through practices, but gushed some more about the senior from Oklahoma after the exhibition.
“For us, Justin (Bean) was Justin,” Odom said. “He’s an impressive player and never quits. At one point I asked him if he needed a break and he said no. I love that as a coach. Even if he is tired, and he’ll let you know and come out of the game, but he played the entire second half until the end. He was tremendous.”
Horvath added 14 points, eight rebounds and blocked two shots for USU. Jones finished with nine points and five assists. Eytle-Rock had nine points.
Jalen Hodges led the Bulldogs with 15 points. Ky Kouba came into the game averaging 24 points a game and was the Frontier Conference Player of the Week after the Bulldogs went 2-0 to start the season last week. He was held to 10 points Wednesday night. The game was also an exhibition for Montana Western.
“I thought we played really, really hard,” Montana Western head coach Mike Larsen said. “I’ll be honest, coming into the game, I just was hoping that we’d come in and play the way that we can play. And I think that we did that for all but the last eight minutes of the game. But give credit to Utah State. I know they’re kind of new pieces put together, but they’re gonna have a really good year. They’ve got a lot of talent and a lot of size and they play a really fun brand of basketball. I wish them the best of luck as the year goes on”
It took just 17 seconds for Bean to score the first points of the season, hitting a pull up jumper. However, the Bulldogs scored four straight points to take their only lead of the game.
A Horvath dunk off a pass from Bean sparked a 7-0 surge by the hosts. Eytle-Rock made a nifty move in the paint to score and then drilled a shot from long range to give USU a 9-4 lead four-and-a-half minutes into the contest.
The Aggies used 10 different players in the first half. They scored six straight points to build a 26-18 lead with 9:16 left before halftime. Max Shulga made four straight free throws during that run.
The Bulldogs kept firing and strung together seven straight points to tie the game at 28-28 with 7:08 before the break. Hodges had five points for the visitors.
“Early on we let them (Bulldogs) get loose,” Bean said. “We knew they are a great shooting team. I thought we did a better job in the second half.”
Then the Aggies took charge. USU went on a 12-0 run and held Montana Western scoreless for nearly five minutes. Bean had seven points during the run, including a fastbreak dunk off a long pass from Eytle-Rock. Horvath was also the recipient of a nice pass from Eytle-Rock for his second dunk of the game during the surge.
“They (Bulldogs) are a good team,” Horvath said. “We kind of wore on them and did our thing.”
The Aggies took a 40-31 lead into the locker room.
And quickly added to it after intermission. USU opened the second 20 minutes with a 7-0 run as Jones heated up with back-to-back buckets. Horvath threw down a pass from Miller giving the hosts a 47-31 lead.
“I thought Rylan (Jones) really got us going in the second half,” Odom said. “He was a lot more aggressive at the beginning of the half in getting to the basket. We need to figure out, getting the pieces together and making them fit.”
Zee Hamoda gave USU a 55-37 lead with 14:22 to play on a pair of free throws.
The Bulldogs showed some fight and reeled off seven consecutive points to get within 11 with 12 minutes left in the game. Kouba heated up with a pair of buckets.
The Aggies put the game away with an 11-0 run. Five different players scored during that stretch. Eytle-Rock capped it off with a drive in for a layup, giving the home team a 72-49 lead with 4:46 to play.
“As a coaching staff, we know what RJ is capable of,” Odom said.
USU finished off the game by scoring the final nine points.
“All-in-all, we’ll learn from this game and will never complain about winning a game,” Odom said. “But, there are certainly things that we need to attack over the next two weeks prior to our home opener.”
USU begins the regular season on Nov. 9, when UC Davis comes to town.