All alone.
That’s where the Aggies are in the Mountain West Conference men’s basketball standings after Tuesday night.
Utah State used a strong first half and maintained a double-digit lead throughout the second half against Colorado State in the first of a two-game series at the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum. The Aggies coasted to a 83-64 victory in front of 1,553 fans.
“It’s a great win for the Aggies,” USU head coach Craig Smith said. “I thought we played well from start to finish in a lot of different phases. Colorado State is a very good team.”
It was the 11th straight win for USU (12-3, 9-0 MW), who is now a half game ahead of Boise State in the league standings. The Rams (10-3, 7-2) had a four-game winning streak halted and lost to the Aggies for the sixth straight time.
“The guys have done a great job of approaching every game as its own entity,” Smith said. “We enjoy this one until midnight tonight, then we are back at it tomorrow. Nothing is ever given to you. … We know we need to keep getting better. It’s a one-game season every game out.”
USU held the lead for more than 37 minutes of the game. It was tied for 2:01.
“I thought we did a really good job on the defensive end,” Aggie center Neemias Queta said. That’s just our identity. We shared the ball really well tonight, too.”
Queta recorded his seventh double-double of the season with a season-high matching 18 points and a game-best 12 rebounds. The big man also blocked three shots and had two of USU’s 20 assists on 26 field goals.
Rollie Worster led the Aggies in dimes with a game- and career-high nine. Steven Ashworth came off the bench to dish out four assists, while Marco Anthony had three helpers.
“To be able to get 20 assists against these guys is a great compliment to the guys on our team,” Smith said. “I thought we had a good balance with an inside game, a middle game and an outside game on the offensive end. Brock (Miller) was able to go 6 of 10 from the 3-point line, we hit some timely shots while they were making some mini runs that way. We moved and shared the ball.”
Miller led the Aggies with a game- and season-high 20 points. Miller and Queta were joined by Alphonso Anderson in double-figure scoring with 12 points off the bench. Just missing double digits were Justin Bean, Worster and Anthony, who each had eight points.
“It was a battle,” Queta said. “We wanted to be the ones that played the whole time. They’re a really good team, and you can’t let up any kind of lead against them.”
Isaiah Stevens shook off a forgettable first half and finished with 16 points to lead the Rams. Adam Thistlewood added 14 points. David Roddy had nine points and a team-best eight rebounds.
“There are a lot of things that stand out, but the biggest thing that stood out to me was our defense,” CSU head coach Niko Medved said. “We knew we had to rebound and I think they had four offensive rebounds at the first media timeout. … I just thought defensively we were never able to gain any footing at all. I think on the defensive end we were very, very poor and we were not close tonight on that end to give ourselves any chance to win a game like this.”
After sputtering a bit in the first minute, the Aggies ripped off a 8-1 run to take the early lead. However, the Rams showed why they are one of the best 3-point shooting teams in the country with back-to-back treys to take a 9-8 lead five minutes into the game.
After three lead changes and one tie, the hosts put together back-to-back buckets to take the lead for good when Worster drove in for a layup and Miller drilled his first 3-pointer.
Queta got going offensively midway through the opening half. He scored five points during a 10-0 run. Miller nailed another shot from beyond the arc to give USU a 27-15 lead with 8:23 left in the first half.
Miller hit his fourth trey of the first half, and Anthony drove to the hoop for a bucket to give the hosts their largest lead of the first half, 40-24, at the 3:48 mark. The Aggies took a 44-29 lead into the break.
The Rams top scorers Isaiah Stevens and David Roddy combine to score more than 31 points a game coming in, but had a total of three points over the first 20 minutes.
“I was really excited with how we defended, specifically in the first half,” Smith said.
The Aggies opened the second half with a bucket from Queta, but CSU then hit a pair of 3-pointers. The Rams were within 46-35 with 18:42 to play. But would get no closer.
USU kept inching further ahead over the 10 minutes. Miller brought out the “Up by 20” chant with his fifth trey of the game. With 8:43 to play, the Aggies held a 68-48 lead.
That was also the start of a 8-0 run by USU, who would eventually build its largest lead of the game, 76-50, with 6:06 to play on another 3-pointer from Miller.
The Rams got it under 20 with seven unanswered points, but then Anderson scored seven points for USU. In the final minutes the Aggies emptied the bench.
“Like I said, they’re very good,” Smith said of the Rams. “Now we have to be able to bounce back on a quick turnaround and play our fourth game in eight days and find a way to take care of business.”
TIP-INS
Utah State started the day at No. 46 in the NET rankings, while Colorado State checked in at No. 56. … The Aggies and Rams head coaches were on the same staff of Tim Miles at Colorado State from 2008-12. … The 11-game winning streak USU is on is its longest under Smith and the longest since the 2012-13 team won 13-straight games. USU’s current 11-game winning streak is tied for the seventh-longest in the nation.
The Aggies won the rebound battle, 44-25, for the 15th straight game this season and are 64-11 under Smith when that happens. … USU allowed 60 points for the first time in eight games. … Aggie guard Steven Ashworth had a career-high five rebounds. … The Aggie lead the all-time series with the Rams, 65-39. This is the fourth most-played opponent for USU in school history.
QUETA MW PLAYER OF WEEK
Aggie center Neemias Queta was honored by the Mountain West Conference on Tuesday for his play last week. The junior was named the MW Player of the Week.
Queta recorded back-to-back double-doubles as USU swept a conference home series against San Diego State last week. In the Aggies’ 57-45 victory in Game 1, Queta recorded 14 points and a season-high 16 rebounds, while adding three steals, one block and one assist.
In USU’s 64-59 win in Game 2, Queta recorded his league-leading sixth double-double of the season with 10 points and 10 rebounds. He also added five blocks, four assists and one steal. Queta’s final block was followed by four unanswered points by USU that put the Aggies in the lead for the rest of the contest.
For the week, Queta averaged 12.0 points, 13.0 rebounds, 3.0 blocks, 2.5 assists and 2.0 steals per game, while shooting 64.7 percent (11 of 17) from the floor.
GAME BALL
While this could almost be given to Neemias Queta after every game, Brock Miller gets the nod. The junior finished with a game- and season-high 20 points. The guard hit 6 of 10 shots from 3-point range and made both of his free throws. Miller also had a season-best four rebounds and dished out an assist in 29 minutes of action. He played in foul trouble through part of the game.
AGGIE DUNK COUNT
There were no dunks in the game.
Season dunk count: Neemias Queta 23, Justin Bean 5, Marco Anthony 4, Trevin Dorius 4, Szymon Zapala 2, Anderson 1, Sean Bairstow 1.
UP NEXT
The Aggies are back in action against the Rams again for the second and final game in the series on Thursday. Tipoff is bit later because of television. The game is scheduled to begin at 9 p.m.