In front of the largest home crowd of the season, the Aggies didn’t disappoint and ran their winning streak to five.
The Utah State men’s basketball team used a game-changing 16-0 run midway through the second half and cruised to another double-digit victory in Mountain West Conference play late Saturday afternoon. The Aggies led by 20 late and picked up a 90-75 win over UNLV in front of 9,023 fans.
“Really proud of the effort from our guys,” said USU forward Justin Bean, who recorded his 15th double-double with 32 points and 10 rebounds. “... UNLV is a very talented team offensively, and we knew it was going to be a battle. It felt like we were just trading baskets for a while there in the first half, especially. … Just really proud of our guys for how we competed and got some stops there when we needed to.”
Bean had five points during the big run in the second half, but made sure to credit his teammates. Sean Bairstow and Steven Ashworth made big shots for the Aggies (15-9, 6-5 MW) that ignited the crowd.
“Sean made a lot of plays, using his physicality and hitting some tough jumpers,” Bean said. “Sean was huge.”
Bairstow posted up and backed in for a close-range shot to start the 16-0 run. Bairstow converted a three-point play, scoring the bucket off a nice pass from Bean. Ashworth followed with a layup off an incredible heads-up pass from Rylan Jones as the shot clock was about to expire.
“Certainly, Bean was incredible tonight, but he wasn’t the only one,” USU head coach Ryan Odom said. “Brando (Horvath) was big time. Steven’s defense on (Bryce) Hamilton, we ended switching him on him, and he guarded him fairly well, really well, made him work, and then he had seven assists and one turnover. Really, really good game for him. Rylan coming off the bench and coming in and giving us a spark has been awesome as well. All in all, great win.”
The Rebels (13-10, 5-5) had several turnovers and ended up going more than five-and-a-half minutes without scoring. They went 6:13 between field goals.
“We talk about champions always answering,” Odom said. “Basketball is a game of runs. Whoever can get hold of it on defense, is usually the team that wins. I thought our guys did that.”
Bean capped the big run by USU by grabbing an offensive board and getting fouled. He made both free throws to give the hosts a 70-53 lead with seven minutes to play.
“We are a really versatile team,” Bairstow said. “Bean was unbelievable tonight.”
UNLV would get no closer than 13 the rest of the way. Bean hit back-to-back 3-pointers to give the Aggies their largest lead of the game, 88-68, with 1:08 to play. Odom then emptied the bench.
“It’s awesome that we had another 10 piece (as a team),” said Bean, who was 5 of 7 from 3-point range for the game. “I got into a good rhythm and was just trusting in the shot.”
Bean’s parents were at the game to witness the near career high. His best scoring game as an Aggie is 33 points.
Joining Bean in double-figure scoring was Brandon Horvath (17), Bairstow (14) and Ashworth (14). Horvath flirted with a double-double as he grabbed nine rebounds. He also had five assists. Ashworth led the team in dimes with seven.
“That was a big-time environment, fun to coach in,” Odom said. “I know it was fun for the players to play in that type of environment. We appreciate our fans coming out and being so into the game. Midway through that second half, it was extremely loud, just what you want the Spectrum to be. I thought they impacted the game. Their interest and enthusiasm within the game fueled our players without a doubt. We want to continue, and we thank them for that.”
UNLV was led by the reigning MW Player of the Week, Bryce Hamilton, who had a game-high 33 points and five rebounds. Jordan McCabe added 13 points and a game-best eight assists. Justin Webster came off the bench to net 10 points.
“Hamilton’s a special talent, special player, and I thought ironically, he gets 33, but I thought our guys did a nice job on him,” Odom said. “Certainly, midway through that half, we made him work on defense, which was a big part of our plan, to make him work a little bit more down there just by moving him around.”
Bean echoed his coach.
“Thought the guys that guarded Hamilton did as well as they could,” Bean said. “He was hitting some tough ones. He’s a really great player. A lot of respect for him, but I thought we did a good job just trying to contain him and make him as uncomfortable as possible, and I thought he hit some tough ones.”
Ashworth got the scoring started with a 3-pointer off a pass from Bean.
The Rebels used a 7-0 surge to build a 12-7 lead. Royce Hamm, Jr., dunked to cap the run. UNLV took a six-point lead before the Aggies responded with a run of their own.
Bean hit a jumper to spark six consecutive points by the hosts. Horvath and Bean each made a pair of free throws as USU pulled even at 16-16 at the 10:20 mark of the opening half.
Bean started the next surge with a layup on a fastbreak off a pass from Ashworth. The Aggies built a 27-23 lead as RJ Eytle-Rock made two foul shots with 4:55 left in the first half.
There were six lead changes and four ties in the first half. USU took a 40-38 lead into the break thanks to a 3-pointer at the buzzer by Horvath.
Bean opened the second half with a 3-pointer, and the Aggies went on a 7-0 run as Horvath had a dunk and Ashworth scored to give USU a 47-38 lead.
The Rebels called timeout and came out firing. Hamilton and Keshon Gilbert hit treys. Gilbert would hit another from long range, and Hamilton scored six straight points as the visitors got within 54-53 with 12 minutes to play.
“You are not going to shut a team like that out and a guy like Hamilton out,” Odom said. “It was really important for us to get that lead right out of halftime. That was a huge key to the game.”
The Aggies went to work and put together their big run that included six defensive stops.
“Really exciting to put on a performance like that in front of such a good atmosphere,” Bairstow said. “That type of atmosphere is just super fun to play in front of. Credit to the Hurd and everyone that came out, really appreciate it.”
“I can’t thank our fans enough,” Bean said. “They have been big all week.”
TIP-INS
Utah State began the day at No. 37 in the Kenpom rankings, while UNLV checked in at No. 103. … Odom moved into a tie with Stew Morrill for sixth in most wins for a first-year coach with 15 and counting. … The Aggies improved to 12-3 on the season when leading at halftime. … USU improved to 14-2 when it outrebounds an opponent as the Aggies won the battle of the boards, 28-24. … The Aggies finished with 22 assists and are now 11-0 on the season when getting at least 20 dimes. … USU shot a season-high 64 percent from the field, which was the best shooting performance since shooting 65.1 percent against Fresno State in 2012. … For the fourth straight game, all 13 Aggies that dressed saw playing time … Justin Bean moved into 19th place on the career scoring list with 1,302 points, passing Spencer Nelson (1,283), Shaler Halimon (1,284) and Mike Santos (1,287). Bean also moved into a tie with Reid Newey for 16th in career games played with 116. … Steven Ashworth tied his career high with seven assists.... The Aggies still trail the all-time series with the Rebels 34-12.
GAME BALL
Justin Bean gets the ball after recording his 15th double-double of the season. He led the team with 32 points on 11 of 15 shooting, including 5 of 7 from beyond the arc. The senior made 5 of 6 from the foul line. Bean grabbed a game-best 10 rebounds. The forward also had three assists and a steal in 39 minutes of action.
AGGIE DUNK/CHARGE COUNT
Team leader Trevin Dorius had the lone dunk of the first half, taking a pass from Rylan Jones and throwing it down midway through the first 20 minutes. Brandon Horvath drove the base line and threw down a two-hander a minute into the second half. Horvath put the exclamation point on the game with a one-handed dunk off a pass from RJ Eytle-Rock in the closing minute when the Rebels were pressing.
The Aggies picked up back-to-back charges 33 seconds apart. Rylan Jones took the first, then Max Shulga stood his ground. In the second half, Steven Ashworth took a charge during the crucial second half run.
Season dunk count: Trevin Dorius 16, Brandon Horvath 16, Justin Bean 14, Sean Bairstow 9, Szymon Zapala 2, Zee Hamoda 1, Max Shulga 1.
Season charge count: Rylan Jones 22, Steven Ashworth 5, Max Shulga 4, RJ Eytle-Rock 2, Justin Bean 2, Sean Bairstow 2, Brandon Horvath 2, Travis Wagstaff 1, Trevin Dorius 1.
UP NEXT
The Aggies head out on the road to face Wyoming on Tuesday. The Cowboys (18-3, 7-1) play at Fresno State Sunday evening. Wyoming won the first meeting, 71-69, on a shot in the final seconds. Tipoff in Laramie will be at 7 p.m.