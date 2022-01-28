It was another big road score for the Aggie gymnastics team Friday.
But it wasn’t enough to beat Mountain Rim Gymnastics Conference foe BYU in Provo.
The 21st ranked Cougars edged the 23rd ranked Aggies, 196.775 to 196.45. The 196.45 was a season high and ranks among the best scores ever in school history. Utah State had individuals win three of the four events, but it wasn’t enough in the closely contested meet.
BYU (3-3, 2-2 MRGC) took an early lead after the first rotation scoring a 49.125 on vault, while USU (5-3, 2-1) tallied a 49.05 on uneven bars. At the midway point, the Cougars had a 98.325 to 98.15 lead.
In the third rotation, BYU extended its lead to 0.425 as it was on the balance beam and USU was on the floor exercise. The Aggies finished strong on beam (49.275) to get a tenth back on the Cougars, but it was not enough for the win.
The Aggies won vault, bars and floor in the individual scores. Brianna Brooks took the vault with a 9.875. Maia Fishwick won bars with a 9.925, and Brie Clark took floor with a 9.925.
Elease Rollins won beam for the Cougars with a 9.925. Sadie Miner-Van Tassell was the all-around winner with a 39.425.
BYU leads the all-time series, 86-50-1. USU beat the Cougars in the season opener for both teams at the Rio Tinto Best of Utah Meet earlier this month.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
It was an exciting finish in San Jose, California, Thursday night for the Aggie women.
Laci Hawthorne grabbed an offensive rebound and scored as time expired giving Utah State a 63-61 victory against San Jose State. The board came off a missed free throw with 0.7 seconds left to play.
“I didn’t think about anything,” Hawthorne said in a press release. “I just knew we didn’t have that much time left on the clock. I just got the rebound and put it up.”
It was the second straight win for the Aggies (7-12, 2-7 MW).
The Spartans (3-16, 0-8) had taken a four-point lead with 21 seconds to play. It was looking bleak for USU.
However, Kinley Falslev banked in a 3-point shot from well beyond the arc with 13 seconds to play to draw the Aggies within a point. Then the Spartans turned the ball over.
Kaylin Randhawa drove to the hoop and got knotted up for a jump ball, but the possession arrow was in the Aggies’ favor. Randhawa then took an inbound pass strong to the bucket again and was fouled. She made the first free throw to tie the game, but the second was off the mark. Hawthorne was there to save the day.
“While they were reviewing it, I got down on one knee and started praying,” USU head coach Kayla Ard said in a press release. “I really wanted this win for our girls. It went our way, so I’m very grateful for that.”
Adryana Quezada led the Aggies with 20 points, while E’Lease Stafford registered her third double-double of the season with 15 points and 10 boards. Emmie Harris registered her third-straight game with eight or more assists after dishing out nine dimes in San Jose.
“It was not pretty,” Ard said. “We didn’t play well in the second half, but we’re very grateful to have won two games in a row. This is a tough conference, so any win is huge for us. We’re just really excited to have a win.”
USU continues its California trip on Saturday, taking on Fresno State (7-11, 3-4 MW) in Fresno at 3 p.m.