It came down to the final pairing Sunday evening on ESPNU.
No, the Aggie men’s basketball team was not holding out hope to see “Utah State” show up on Selection Sunday. However, the Aggies were thinking they belonged in the NIT.
They were right.
With 30 of the 32 teams that will play in the NIT announced, it was down to the final two. And there it was – Utah State.
“My wife, Lucia, and I watched it together,” USU head coach Ryan Odom said Sunday night in a conference call with the media. “Back in the day, they would alert you before the bracket was announced. Now, it’s very similar to the NCAA Tournament. … I was a little nervous because it got all the way down to the end and there hadn’t been one Mountain West team mentioned yet. Then it happened. It was a big celebration in the Odom household.”
The Aggies (18-15) will be a four seed on their side of the bracket and get to host Oregon (19-14). The game will be in the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum Tuesday night. Tipoff is set for 7 o’clock and will be televised on ESPN.
“The staff is here at my house right now and we are familiarizing ourselves with them (Ducks),” Odom said. “We know we are in for a battle. … They will have size, athleticism and quickness. We know we will be facing that Tuesday night, but we have some really good teams in our league that hopefully have prepped us. We are excited for the challenge.”
Odom has been saying the Aggies deserved to play in the postseason as the season wound down.
“Our metrics and numbers are there,” Odom said. “Our team has scheduled well and performed well against good teams. We just haven’t beaten enough of those good teams. If we had beaten enough of those good teams, maybe we would be in the NCAA Tournament.”
In order for the Aggies to get a postseason invite, there needed to be some outcomes go their way Saturday and Sunday in conference tournament title games. USU couldn’t afford too many upsets or NCAA bid stealers.
While that took place, the Aggies were still able to reach the postseason for the fourth straight year. The three previous seasons USU made it to the NCAA Tournament, including 2020 when it was canceled because of COVID.
“I’m so happy for our players because they genuinely want to play again,” Odom said. “We are going to do our best and we want to win, but I’m so happy they get a chance to play in a postseason. They deserve it. I’m really happy for our players.”
This will be the 10th appearance in the NIT for the Aggies and the 34th time USU has been invited to the postseason – 23 NCAA, 10 NIT and 1 CIT. The last time USU played in the NIT was in 2008, a 61-57 loss at Illinois State. The last time the Aggies hosted an NIT game was 2004, a 85-74 loss to Hawaii.
At one point this season the Ducks were nationally ranked and picked to battle for the Pac-12 title. When they lost at BYU, 81-49, way back in mid-November, they were ranked No. 12.
Oregon has stumbled down the stretch. The Ducks will come to Logan having lost six of their last eight games. However, one of those victories came against then No. 12 UCLA, 68-63.
“We realize we are playing a good team that has had some big wins,” Odom said. “They are well coached.”
The Aggies suffered a pair of four-game losing streaks in MW play, but played a strong schedule and most defeats have been close. They have won three of their last five games.
“I’m really excited and the players are thrilled to continue the season,” Odom said. “There are some really good teams in the tournament. We feel really fortunate to play another game in the Spectrum. I called Justin (Bean) right after the announcement happened and he was obviously over the moon and ecstatic to be able to play another game. We are excited we get to play in front of the Aggie fans again.”
At the MW tournament, USU recorded the largest win of any game, beating Air Force in the first round, 83-56. In the quarterfinals, the Aggies nearly upset No. 23 Colorado State. The Rams scored with 1.8 seconds to play to beat USU, 53-51. It was the seventh loss this season by one possession for the Aggies.
“It’s sad when you know your team is not going to play in the NCAA Tournament and you don’t know if you are going to get to suit up again together,” Odom said. “... There were some uncertainties of whether we would play again. We did practice today. … We are all ecstatic to be able to continue the season and compete for sure one more time.”
The USU-Oregon winner will get to play the winner of top-seeded Texas A&M-Alcorn State in the next round. BYU also made the NIT field as a two seed and will host Long Beach State.
Odom felt like Fresno State and UNLV deserved to make the NIT.
“I was disappointed that others didn’t get in from our conference,” Odom said. “I felt UNLV and Fresno State were both well deserving of a NIT berth. We are going to do our best to represent the Mountain West the right way.”
It was a big day for the Mountain West Conference Sunday. Earlier in the day, four schools made the NCAA Tournament, the most from the league since 2013, when five teams made the Big Dance.
Boise State, who won the MW regular season title and the automatic berth by winning the conference tournament on Saturday, is an eighth seed in the West Region and will face ninth-seeded Memphis on Thursday in Portland, Oregon. Colorado State, San Diego State and Wyoming each earned at-large berths.
The Broncos return to the NCAA postseason for the first time since 2015 after earning their highest seed in program history. This is Boise State’s eighth NCAA tournament appearance in program history and third since joining the MW in 2011.
No. 23 Colorado State will be the sixth seed in the South Region, taking on No. 11 seed Michigan on Thursday in Indianapolis, Indiana.
The Rams are dancing for the 11th time in program history and fourth since the inception of the MW. This is CSU’s first trip to the NCAA tournament since 2013 and the highest seeding in school history.
San Diego State, who lost to Boise State in the MW tournament championship game 53-52, is also a eighth seed and is in the Midwest Region. The Aztecs will take on ninth-seeded Creighton on Thursday in Fort Worth, Texas.
With this season’s appearance in the postseason, the Aztecs are competing in the NCAA tournament for the 14th time in program history and 11th time since the MW’s inception. This marks SDSU’s second-straight NCAA tournament appearance.
Wyoming had to sweat it out. The Cowboys were one of the last teams announced for the NCAA Tournament and some prognosticators had them just outside the Dance. Wyoming will be a 12 seed and play a fellow 12 seed in Indiana in the First Four on Tuesday in Dayton, Ohio. The winner will get to play Saint Mary’s in the East Region.
The Cowboys are dancing for the first time since 2015. This marks the 16th NCAA appearance in program history and third bid since the inception of the MW.
During the 2021-22 season, USU played eight teams that made the NCAA Tournament and two others that made the NIT field. Having played conference opponents twice, the Aggies played 15 games against teams that made either the NCAA or NIT. USU went 4-11 in those games.
“Our conference was one of the best in the country,” Odom said. “I texted each of the coaches that made the NCAA Tournament and congratulated them today. Each one responded and said how tough the conference was overall, every night. … There were so many close games during the season and in the tournament.
“We are just happy to be playing. It’s like icing on the cake. I know the Aggie faithful will be in the Spectrum Tuesday night. Our players are going to play their best. … I know our guys will approach this game the same way they have every game this year to try and win.”
Tickets for USU’s first round NIT game against Oregon went on sale Sunday night at www.utahstateaggies.com. Due to a generous donation, all USU students will be allowed into the game free of charge.