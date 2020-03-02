Over the past few years, the Aggie men have enjoyed a lot of success in the shot put and high jump, and that trend continued last weekend in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Utah State captured titles in both of those events and had three of the top five placers at the Mountain West Indoor Track & Field Championships, which concluded Saturday.
Chandler Obray became the third different Aggie in the last three indoor seasons to reign supreme in the high jump at the MW meet. Obray, who has been limited by a herniated disc in his back, cleared the bar at 6 feet, 9 inches.
“It feels really good,” Obray said in a press release. “I definitely didn’t have the expectation going into the meet because I haven’t really competed at all this year, but I felt OK going into the jump. I had guys really put some pressure on me with Hunter (Simonsen) and Addison (Brown of Air Force), and all the other guys from Air Force, so it was a great meet to be a part of, and I’m happy for a dub.”
Simonsen, the defending champion, was also successful at 6-9 and ended up claiming the bronze medal. Simonsen also placed fifth for the Aggies in the 60-meter hurdles with a time of 8.43 seconds. Kyle Brost cleared the bar at 6-8 and finished fifth for USU.
“The biggest thing that we’re proud of today is that all these athletes have faced adversity,” USU assistant coach Lindsey Hall said. “Kyle hasn’t high jumped for two years, so I think it’s just kind of the magic of having that team support and camaraderie that’s really brought all of them along, and overall, just being able to scrap it out.”
For the second year in a row, the Aggies swept the top two spots in the shot put, only this time it was in the reverse order. Josh Barclay powered his way to the title with a heave of 59-5, while defending champion Kyle Morris was the silver medalist (56-10). USU’s Christian Sonnenberg also scored valuable team points by placing fifth (52-8).
“This last week I just had to tell myself to get focused, to make sure that everything I’m doing in practice is how I’m going to do it in my throws when I get to the meet,” said Barclay, who claimed the shot put crown at the 2019 MW Outdoor Championships. “It was nice because last year I came in and it was a little rough. I had a hard time getting some good throws off. Then this year, when I came in, I just wanted to take easy throws and keep building. The atmosphere was great and Kyle was fun to throw against.”
In addition to being the runner-up in the shot put, Morris was sixth in the weight throw (55-5.5).
Like Morris, Brost garnered all-conference honors in a pair of events for the Aggies. The senior broke his own school record in the triple jump and earned the right to stand on the No. 3 spot of the podium with his mark of 49-11.25. Brost is also the program record-holder in the outdoor triple jump.
“This meet really tested my body with doing the high jump and the long jump before the triple, but I was happy to help out the team wherever I could,” Brost said. “It was a good indoor season and now I am excited to move forward with the support of my teammates.”
The Aggie men also fared well in the 5,000, where Dallin Farnsworth finished third (14:33) and Luke Beattie fourth (14:38). USU’s 4x400 relay squad of Skyler Adams, Mikhail Kidd, Nathan Kaufusi and Spencer Eldridge teamed up to record the third-fastest time (3:13.49).
Adams secured all-Mountain West accolades in two other races this past weekend as he was fifth in the 200 (21.74) and sixth in the long jump (23-2). USU’s Heston Andersen finished fourth in the 800 (1:54.54), while teammate Garen Earley was fifth in the 60 (6.89). Former Mountain Crest standout J.D. Thorne placed eighth for the Aggies in the 3,000 (8:32.03).
On the women’s side, the Aggies were led by Audrey Garrett and Katie Struthers-Haviland. Garrett placed fourth in the high jump (5-8.75) and Shruthers-Haviland fifth in the 5,000 (17:16).
USU finished 10th out of 11 teams in the women’s competition with nine points. UNLV was triumphant in convincing fashion with 161 points to runner-up San Diego State’s 126.5.
The Aggie men placed fourth out of seven teams with 95.5 points. Colorado State reigned supreme with 149 points, followed by Air Force (134.5).