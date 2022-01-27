After shooting so well from long range through most of the non-conference schedule, the Aggies had struggled from beyond the arc in the first six Mountain West Conference games.
But not in the seventh game. Utah State made 10 3-pointers Wednesday night which helped the men’s basketball team end a four-game losing streak. In fact, the Aggies played well in most facets of the game in handing San Diego State one of its worst losses in league play in three years, 75-57.
“As a team we were ready, and we knew we were capable of playing a game like we were able to play tonight against a caliber team that we just played who’s a great team,” USU guard Steven Ashworth said. “I’m most ecstatic and impressed with how well we passed it and how well we were able to shoot coming off those passes and that’s Aggie basketball. As we say in the locker room, ‘If you don’t like that, you don’t like Aggie basketball.’”
Utah State (11-9, 2-5 MW) finished with 19 assists on 27 made field goals. It is the most assists the Aggies have had in a conference game this season. They were averaging about that many assists before conference play began. Ashworth and Justin Bean each had five assists, while RJ Eytle-Rock and Max Shulga had three each.
“We felt like we’d been right there and tonight I think what you saw was offensively we got back to Aggie basketball and how we were playing a little bit earlier in the season,” USU head coach Ryan Odom said. “Less isolations, more movement and better decisions. The ball was just moving a whole lot faster offensively for us and Steven (Ashworth) got us off to a good start with some timely threes and some were open which they’re hard to get against San Diego State. They’re coming off a couple of games in a row, quick turnaround. There’s probably a little bit of fatigue with them. We got some easy baskets in transition which they don’t usually give up.”
Ashworth finished with a team-best 17 points, connecting on 5 of 10 3-point attempts. As a team, USU shot 41.7 percent (10 of 24) from beyond the arc. Five different Aggie players made a trey in the game
“We emphasized a lot this week of making the extra pass when we saw the over helps,” Ashworth said. “Luckily, I was at then of that on a number of plays. Other times Brandon (Horvath) and Bean were. When it’s wide open and going down, that instills confidence.”
Entering Wednesday’s game, USU was 21 of 109 (19.3 percent) from 3-point range in six MW contests. The 10 treys against the Aztecs (11-5, 3-2) marked the eighth game this season the Aggies have made double-digit shots from 3-point land. They are 7-1 in those games.
Shulga made both of his 3-point attempts Wednesday, while Horvath, Bean and Eytle-Rock each made one from distance.
USU also had its best overall shooting night in five games, connecting on 49.1 percent of its shots. The good shooting carried over to the foul line too as the Aggies shot 78.6 percent ( 11 of 14), their best percentage in the last four games.
“We needed to get back to Aggie basketball, keep passing and keep shooting,” Horvath said. “We knew they would eventually fall. We just went through a little slump. ... We knew they (Aztecs) were such a good defending team, so we had to hit some outside shots.”
It certainly helped that Shulga came off the bench to make all three of his field goal attempts, and Trevin Dorius also came off the bench to make 3 of 4.
“A lot of good contributions from everybody that played within the game,” Odom said. “Trevin (Dorius) was great, gave us great minutes in the first half and some in the second as well.”
Another glaring statistic was rebounds. USU won the battle of the boards, 35-21. But most impressive was the Aztecs finished with 0 offensive rebounds. In comparison, the Aggies had nine offensive boards.
“A huge key to the game, zero offensive rebounds for them,” Odom said. “Our guys did a nice job blocking out and securing those. I think our guys just made winning plays.
“They (Aztecs) kept coming back at us. (Matt) Bradley’s a really tough guy to guard. I thought we made him work for some baskets throughout, and when he’s having to work that hard to get baskets, that can tire you out. We had multiple guys guarding him. Max (Shulga) guarded him some, Sean (Bairstow) guarded him, RJ (Eytle-Rock) guarded him a little bit, Steven (Ashworth) ended up on him. It was a good all-around effort.”
Bradley did finish with a game-high 19 points, but like Odom stated, had to work for everything he got.
Another big factor was Aztec big man Nathan Mensah was in foul trouble midway through the first half. The 6-foot-10 forward is a menace on defense and hitting the boards, but ended up playing 19 minutes and had just four rebounds and blocked two shots — both numbers below his averages.
“That was huge because he (Mensah) is such a great defender and rim protector,” Horvath said. “It was a big part of the game, for sure.”
Odom agreed.
“Our bigs are hard to guard when they are moving around like that,” Odom said. “Brandon (Horvath) moves around, and Justin Bean is like an energizer bunny out there. That’s not easy to guard for a big guy. He (Mensah) is as good as I’ve seen when it’s set. He can guard one through five. We did not want to be in that situation.”
Joining Ashworth in double-digit scoring was Bean (13), Horvath (10) and Bairstow (10). Bean also ended up with a game-best 13 rebounds and played with a swollen right eye the last six minutes after running into a teammate.
“(Justin) Bean was tremendous,” Odom said. “Bean was back to playing the way that he was playing earlier in the season. Free and loose and fun and active. As evidence by the five assists that he had. Obviously 13 (points) and 13 (rebounds), but the five assists. I have probably messed him up a little bit in terms of once we started conference play trying to really force-feed him. He and I have talked a lot about ‘Hey if it’s there, we want you to go, but you also could be the creator for others.’ As that last play happened with Brandon (Horvath), that was a big basket and separator but that’s who we need him to be throughout.”