As the attack on Ukraine by Russia continues, it really hits close to home for an Aggie men’s basketball player.
Max Shulga is from Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine that is under heavy siege from the Russians. His parents, other family members and friends are there. The sophomore makes daily contact with them while also trying to be a college student and play basketball at Utah State.
“I have a lot of mixed emotions,” said Shulga in an interview taped by the Aggie athletic department and shared with the media. “When I call my parents, I’m happy to see them (through FaceTime), but at the same time I know there are other people, relatives and others just dying there fighting for our country. I’m obviously happy to see my family healthy and safe, but at the same time I’m mad about all that is going on and I can’t do nothing about it because I’m here. I definitely have mixed emotions. It is what it is.”
Requests for interviews with Shulga have been pouring in since the Russian invasion last week. The Herald Journal was one of those that asked if Shulga would like to talk about what was happening in his home country. Shulga declined interviews. Then a video interview was released Tuesday afternoon by USU that was 3:18 minutes long.
“I was born and grew up in Ukraine,” Shulga begins on the video. “I moved out (to Spain) when I was 13, but not completely, still coming back a couple of times a year.”
Shulga attended high school at the Basketball School of Excellence in Torrelodones, Spain, where he led the league in scoring. The Aggie guard speaks four languages, including Ukrainian, Russian, Spanish and English.
“There has been tensions (between Ukraine and Russia) since 2013, 2014 when it all started,” Shulga said. “But it died down the last four or five years. Everything was chill with some exceptions in the east. About two months ago everybody started talking about a lot of troops, army people on the Russian side just chilling on the border. It was suspicious, obviously.”
Being in Logan, all he can do is watch news reports and hope for communication from his family.
“It doesn’t feel real,” Shulga said. “It honestly feels like a video game. I thought our humanity had grown out of this. I thought wars were in the past. Obviously, it’s a real thing and you have to deal with it. It’s life.”
Asked about the Ukrainian people, Shulga was quick to respond: “Very tough people, very patriotic. We will stand our ground until we fall. That is it.”
He called watching news reports as nerve wracking, pointing out not all reports are real.
“It’s hard waiting for people to text you back and say everything is good,” Shulga said. “I’m staying in touch as much as possible. … We (Ukraine) are going to win for sure. I hope and know it will go smoother after these first days and we will end up winning. Our president and everyone is so into defending our country and standing their ground. They are in the streets ready to fight. It is really nice to see they care so much for our country.”
There has been a big outpouring of support at USU for Shulga and Kristy Frank, an Aggie volleyball player who is also from Kyiv. Before last Saturday night’s game against Colorado State, there was a moment of silence for the people of Ukraine. During the introduction of starters, Shulga stood with a Ukrainian flag draped around his shoulders.
There were signs with “We stand with Ukraine'' and the entire Aggie student section on the south side of the arena held up yellow and blue cards – the colors of the Ukraine flag – when Shulga checked into the game Saturday night in the first half.
“Guys from the student section told me they had a surprise for me,” Shulga said about the support Saturday. “I expected something, but not to that extent. When they held up the Ukrainian flag, blue and yellow, that was really good. I enjoyed that moment and appreciate the support.”
Shulga wore shoelaces that were blue and yellow as did several of his teammates including Sean Bairstow, Steven Ashworth and Szymon Zapala.
“Max is an incredible person,” Aggie forward Justin Bean said. “He is obviously thinking of his family. He updates us on how they are doing. He is more positive than you would think going through what he is and that speaks volumes to who he is. He always puts the team first. Everyone supporting him tonight and praying for the country, it was just cool to see that collective unity. Max is a positive guy and always has a smile on his face.”
Shulga got a loud cheer when he scored shortly after checking into the game. He played eight minutes and finished with two points and an assist.
“I’m checking in with him all the time, we all are, our whole staff and players,” USU head coach Ryan Odom said before the Colorado State game. “We are getting a lot of calls about it. He is one of four players that are playing Division I basketball from the Ukraine. He talks to his parents every day. They are staying in their house. There is no way to get out of there right now. It’s not easy. We are there to support him.”
The Aggie Ukrainian knows one of the other college players in the U.S. and keeps in touch with him.
Shulga has played in 28 games, starting two. For the season, he has averaged 4.0 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.0 assists a game and averages just over 13 minutes a game.
This is his second season with the Aggies. He came off the bench as a true freshman, playing in 23 games, averaging nearly seven minutes of action, while scoring 1.6 points and grabbing 1.8 rebounds.