It came down to the last out Friday evening in the Mountain West Conference opener for the Aggies.
The Utah State softball team held on for a 5-4 win Albuquerque, New Mexico. It became a nailbitter late in the contest in the first of a three-game series.
Holding a 5-0 lead heading to the bottom of the fifth, the Aggies (14-15, 1-0 MW) quickly found themselves in a tight game. The Lobos (20-10, 1-3) had a solo homer and a two-run dinger in the bottom of the fifth to make it interesting.
USU starting pitcher Mia Reynolds gave way to Kapri Toone in the fifth. Reynolds would get the win, striking out four and walking one. Toone finished the game for the save.
The hosts tightened up the game even more with an unearned run in the sixth. Heading to the bottom of the seventh, the Lobos leadoff batter struck out, but then New Mexico drew a walk and had a single. Toone was able to entice a ground out and a pop up to second to end the game.
The Aggies scored a pair of runs in both the first and second innings. Lexi Orozco and Makenzie Macfarlane each had RBI singles in the first frame.
In the second inning, Gabriella Jimenez, who scored in the first, smacked a two-run single to center field, scoring Libbie Hawker and Bri Lerma to give USU a 4-0 lead.
Zaia Castruita blasted a solo home run to center in the fifth. That dinger ended up being the game winner.
Jimenez and Macfarlane each had two hits for the Aggies. One of Jimenez’s hits was a double.
USU finished with eight hits and committed just one error, while stranding nine baserunners. New Mexico finished with seven hits and three errors.
The Aggies and Lobos will play their second game Saturday at 4 p.m. and wrap up the series on Sunday at noon.
GYMNASTICS
An All-American will be representing Utah State next week at the NCAA Gymnastics Regional Championships.
Freshman Brie Clark was named a Women’s Collegiate Gymnastics Association (WCGA) Regular Season Second Team All-American on floor Thursday. Student-athletes with the top-eight National Qualifying Scores (NQS) for the regular season (with ties), for each event plus the all-around earned All-America honors. Second Team All-America honors are earned by student-athletes ranked Nos. 9-16 (with ties) in the NQS.
Clark is one of just four freshmen to earn All-America honors on floor, joining Oregon State’s Jade Carey, who won an Olympic gold medal on floor at the 2020 Tokyo Games, Auburn’s Sunisa Lee, a three-time Olympic medalist at the Tokyo Games, and Utah’s Grace McCallum, a member of the silver-medal winning 2020 U.S. Olympic Team.
The native of Daphne, Alabama, is just the second gymnast in USU history to ever garner All-America honors during the regular season, including the second under head coach Amy Smith. Madison Ward-Sessions was also named a WCGA Regular Season Second-Team All-American on floor in 2019.
Clark was recently tabbed the Mountain Rim Gymnastics Conference Freshman of the Year and Floor Specialist of the Year. She earned the honor of MRGC Floor Specialist of the Week seven times over the course of the 2022 season and is currently tied for 16th in the nation on floor with an NQS of 9.940.
Clark has set a career-high mark of 9.95 on floor, which is tied for third all-time in school history, four times this season, including most recently at the MRGC Championships. She has scored a 9.90 or better in nine of the Aggies’ 11 meets in 2022.
Next up for the Aggies is the NCAA Norman (Oklahoma) Regional. USU (14-9) will compete in the first session of the second round on March 31, against No. 8 Minnesota, No. 9 California and No. 24 Boise State. The top two teams advance to action on April 1.