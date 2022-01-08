ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Pick the hero.
There were plenty of Aggies to choose from Saturday night at The Pit. Utah State rallied from a 17-point second half deficit and beat New Mexico in overtime, 90-87, to pick up its first Mountain West Conference win of the season.
“That was quite the barn burner, the exact definition I feel like,” said Aggie forward Justin Bean, who scored 21 points and grabbed 11 rebounds. “Our guys responded well. … I’m really proud of our guys. That’s a big road win.”
RJ Eytle-Rock had his best offensive game as an Aggie with 16 points. Steven Ashworth came off the bench to hit big shots and free throws. Sean Bairstow was big in just his second career start. Rylan Jones just kept getting up time and again after getting knocked down. Brandon Horvath was solid, despite dealing with foul trouble. Trevin Dorius had some big rebounds and two huge free throws.
“We had a ton of big plays that happened throughout the game from different guys,” USU head coach Ryan Odom said. “... Bean was tremendous throughout the game. He made huge plays. … Steven was awesome. We don’t win it without him. RJ’s best game of the year so far.”
Once it got to overtime, the Aggies (10-5, 1-1 MW) were without Horvath, who had fouled out, and Jones who was wowsy from being run over near the end of regulation. No problem.
Both teams came up empty on their first two possessions of OT, then Bean hit a jumper. The Aggies would never trail in the extra period. The Lobos (7-8, 0-2) did tie it up three times.
“None of the games I’ve played here have been boring,” Bean said. “They have all been close games.”
In OT, Bean had three buckets, Eytle-Rock knocked down a pair of free throws, Ashworth scored a bucket and made a pair of free throws, and Bairstow sealed the game with two foul shots with 2.2 ticks left on the clock.
“It was a crazy game for us,” Odom said. “New Mexico played so well in the first half. … We figured it out in the second half.”
For the first time this season, USU had six players reach double digits in the scoring column. Joining Bean and Eytle-Rock were Bairstow (season-high 14), Horvath (13), Ashworth (12) and Jones (10). Jones also had eight assists.
New Mexico was led by Jamal Mashburn, Jr., with a game-best 29 points and eight assists. Javonte Johnson had a career-high 23 points as he connected on 7 of 9 shots from 3-point land. Saquan Singleton added 10 points.
New Mexico finished with 17 3-pointers on the night, which is the most USU has given up to an opponent this year. The Lobos had won their eight previous MW home openers.
It had been 10 days since the Aggies had played, having two games postponed because of COVID on other teams. USU was slow to start, but ended up shooting 55 percent for the game and beat New Mexico for the fourth straight time and has won seven of the last eight meetings.
“We were hoping to get off to a much better start than we did,” Odom said. “It was a rough start.”
The last two games between these two in The Pit had both been decided by two points. It didn’t look like this one was going to be close in the early going.
It was not the kind of start the Aggies were planning on Saturday. They missed their first five field goal attempts and fell behind 9-1 to start the game. The Lobos came out bombing from long range, hitting two in the first four minutes.
Meanwhile, the Aggies continued to struggle from 3-point land. USU came into the contest having missed 11 straight from beyond the arc and missed its first six Saturday. Bean broke the streak with a trey off a pass from Rylan Jones nine-and-a-half minutes into the contest.
The Bean 3-pointer sparked the Aggies for a moment as Ashworth and Horvath both drained long-range bombs as USU got within 22-16 with 8:13 left in the opening half.
“It was good to get us going, and Brandon hit a big one,” Bean said of the 3-pointers. “Steven (Ashworth) had a big one.”
But the Lobos just kept hitting treys. New Mexico used an 11-3 run to build a 33-19 lead. Then Johnson hit his third and fourth 3-pointers of the first half to give the hosts their largest lead of the first half, 39-23, with 2:49 until the break.
The Lobos took a 42-27 lead into halftime. The Lobos went 10 of 15 from 3-point range over the first 20 minutes, while the Aggies made 3 of 12. Six different New Mexico players made a 3-pointer in the first half.
“Obviously, we didn’t play to our standard in the first half,” Bean said. “Coach just told us at halftime we had to respond. We had to stop being soft.”
“Giving up 10 threes in the first half is not a recipe for success,” Odom said.
Scoring the first bucket of the second half gave the Lobos their largest lead of the game, 44-27. The Aggies then went to work in the paint, going on a 8-0 run as they pushed the ball and drove to the hoop. Bairstow had four points during the surge as USU got within 44-35 with 17:20 to play.
That was just the start.
Over a five-minute span, the Aggies outscored the hosts 16-5 to get within 56-55, with 10 minutes to play. Five different Aggies scored, and Eytle-Rock capped the surge with a three-point play.
Five straight points by the Lobos eased the anxiety of the home fans for a few minutes. But USU was not done.
Back-to-back buckets by Bean sparked a 13-3 run over four minutes. Bean converted a three-point play to give the Aggies a 68-64 lead with 4:52 to play. A Jones drive to the hole had given USU its first lead of the game.
There were five lead changes, and the game was tied five times down the stretch. Dorius hit two big free throws with a minute to play in regulation as he was chosen by the Lobos to shoot when Jones went down.
“Those free throws by Trevin were clutch,” Bean said. “I’m very proud of him. He played some great defense also.”
“We knew they (Lobos) would probably pick him and once they did, he and I looked at one another and I said ‘this is your moment,’” Odom said of Dorius. “He said, ‘I know, let’s go.’ He makes those all the time in practice.”
KJ Jenkins hit a 3-pointer with 3.3 seconds to play to tie the game. The Aggies hurried to get the ball in, and Ashworth drained a shot from halfcourt that USU thought was a game winner. New Mexico had called a timeout after the trey.
“We thought they (Lobos) didn’t have any timeouts,” Bean said. “I kicked the ball out to Steven and he did a good job. I can’t believe he made it. That was crazy and too good to be true. … He should keep that in his archives and say it counted.”
The Aggies did get a shot off at the end of regulation, but Bean’s fall away jumper was just off the mark, sending the game to overtime.
“That was the plan and I felt good about it,” Bean said. “I thought it was going down. I would take that shot nine times over.”
While that shot didn’t fall, Bean came up big in OT.
TIP-INS
Utah State began the day at No. 61 in the Kenpom rankings, while New Mexico checked in at No. 216. … The Aggies are now 2-0 this season in overtime games and 63-47 all-time. … USU used its third different starting lineup this season as Sean Bairstow got his second-ever start, joining Rylan Jones, RJ Eytle-Rock, Justin Bean and Brandon Horvath. … The Aggies were 20 of 25 from the foul line, tying the most makes on the season. … Bean recorded his 36th career double-double to move into a tie with Eric Fransen and Wayne Estes for third on the all-time list at USU. Bean also moved past Brian Jackson (840) and into seventh on the career rebounding list as he now has 846. The senior also played in his 107th game as an Aggie, as he is now tied with Preston Medlin for 25th on that career list. ... The Aggies lead the all-time series with the Lobos 30-12.
GAME BALL
A handful of players to choose from, but the nod goes to Justin Bean once again. The senior finished with a team-best 21 points on 9 of 16 shooting. He also grabbed 11 rebounds for his 10th double-double of the season. He also dished out three assists and came up with a season-high four steals. The forward played 43 minutes.
AGGIE DUNK/CHARGE COUNT
The Aggies did not record any dunks or charges over the first 20 minutes.
Less than a minute into the second half, Rylan Jones stood his ground to pick up the first charge of the game taken by USU.
Sean Bairstow drove in for a monster dunk off a pass from Brandon Horvath with 12:44 to play. It would be the lone slam of the night, but it was a dandy.
Season dunk count: Justin Bean 10, Trevin Dorius 9, Brandon Horvath 8, Sean Bairstow 5, Szymon Zapala 2, Zee Hamoda 1.
Season charge count: Rylan Jones 18, Steven Ashworth 2, Max Shulga 2, Justin Bean 1, Sean Bairstow 1, Travis Wagstaff 1.
UP NEXT
The Aggies returned home Saturday night after the game. They are back on the road next Wednesday, traveling to No. 20 Colorado State. The Rams (11-1, 1-1) suffered their first loss of the season on Saturday at San Diego State, 79-49. Tipoff on Wednesday in Fort Collins will be at 6 p.m.