When Utah State’s first game in the Aggie Classic went to extra innings, it didn’t bother the hosts one bit.
Three previous times this season the Aggies have ended regulation tied. Each time the USU softball team has emerged victorious. Friday was no different in the Aggies home opener at LaRee & LaGrand Johnson Field.
USU gave up an early lead to Maine, but rallied for a 8-7 win in eight innings.
“It was an exciting game,” Aggie head coach Steve Johnson said. “We started out hot, but didn’t play very well in the middle innings. But, we came back which is something we didn’t do last year.”
In the nightcap, darkness won. The game was called after five innings and will be resumed Saturday afternoon. Idaho State was leading USU, 8-5.
“We have a couple of more innings to play to get back into it,” Johnson said. “... We did this the opening weekend and it can be tough to refocus and play an inning or two. But it can be a good break. My wife always says the team leading in a weather, rain or sun delay, usually has a tendency to lose the game. I hope she is right. She usually is.”
In the first game of the Aggie Classic, Idaho State beat Maine, 13-6.
The Black Bears (2-14) plated a run in the top of the eighth shortly after the fourth error of the contest by the Aggies (11-13). Maine was trying to make it two runs on a ground ball and throw to first, but a nice throw and tag at home prevented a second run scoring. Then USU pitcher Jessica Stewart enticed a ground out to get out of the frame.
Heading to the bottom of the eighth, the Aggies wasted little time applying pressure to the Black Bears. Starting the inning with a runner on second — Maine did the same in the top of the eighth — USU’s leadoff batter Libbie Hawker drew a base on balls. Mazie Macfarlane laid down a bunt and a fielder’s choice left everyone safe.
With the bags juiced, Gabi Jimenez struck out swinging. Lexi Orozco found herself behind in the count, 0-2.
“We just kept fighting and fighting,” Orozco said. “And we will do the same tomorrow. ... We fight to the end, whether we are up by five or down by five.”
The senior did dig deep. Orozco laced a bases-clearing, three-run double to the gap in right center that reached the fence. Tyler Thornton and Hawker scored to end the game.
“It feels good,” Orozco said. “When you have a lot of Aggie fans come out, all you want to do is make them happy. There is nothing better than to do that in a walk-off fashion. I’m glad I was able to do that for the team and the fans.”
Orozco, the Mountain West Player of the Week two weeks ago, has come up big for the Aggies numerous times.
“She is having a tremendous year,” Johnson said of Orozco. “She has really come up clutch for us in a lot of games so far this year. She has a determination and goes out and comes up with a clutch hit.”
So, despite being outhit — 14-8 — and committing four errors to the Black Bears zero, the Aggies were able to pull out the win.
“Sometimes we focus on the process and sometimes on the end result,” Johnson said. “In the first game, we will focus on the end result. We will work on the process. There is a lot to work on.”
Orozco agreed: “There is no doubt in my mind this Aggie team has fight in it.”
USU had built a 3-0 lead through the first two innings. Maine didn’t flinch and clawed its way back, building a 6-3 lead, highlighted by a two-run homer in the top of the sixth by Izzy Nieblas.
The Aggies rallied in the bottom of the sixth. Bri Lerma began the comeback with a leadoff walk and scored on a double to the gap in left center by Sydnee Smith. With one out, Makenzie Macfarlane singled up the middle, followed by an RBI single also up the middle by Mazie Macfarlane. Jimenez drew a base on balls to fill the bags with one out.
Orozco tied the game up with a pop up in foul territory near the Maine dugout. Hawker tagged up and scored from third.
“It gives me so much confidence when my teammates in front of me get on,” Orozco said. “I want to score them. My part is the easy part. They did the hard part of getting on base.”
Neither team scored in the seventh, sending the game to extra innings.
Orozco finished the first game going 3 for 4 at the plate with five RBIs. Mazie Macfarlane had a pair of hits and scored three runs. Stewart got the win in the circle.
“It’s great to be home,” Johnson said. “It feels really good to be back in front of our fans.”
Like the opener, the Aggies built an early lead, plating runs in the first and second. An RBI single by Zaia Castruita and an RBI sacrifice fly by Claudia Medina gave the hosts a 2-0 lead through two.
The Bengals (13-13) plated six runs in the third with two outs. Angelica Cano blasted a three-run homer over the fence in centerfield, followed by a bases-clearing double by Skylar Sethm.
USU got a run back in the third when Orozco singled and scored on a single by Castruita when the ball got away from the Bengals.
Idaho State scored two more runs in the fourth with two outs. Cano ripped another dinger, this time depositing the ball over the fence in left field. The Bengals took a 8-3 lead all the way to the bottom of the fifth.
“Once we get two outs, we want to immediately get the third,” Johnson said. “It’s a killer. ... We just have to close out the innings. We need consistency.”
The Aggies were able to return the favor in the bottom of the fifth, plating two runs with two outs. An RBI triple by Lerma brought Orozco home. Smith then swatted an RBI single to pull USU within 8-5.
“Idaho State is giving us a good fight,” Orozco said.
As the sun dipped behind the western horizon, the game was called. USU and ISU will finish their game before starting their second meeting on Saturday at 4 p.m.
Action begins at 10 a.m. Saturday with Maine and Idaho State playing first, followed by Maine and USU at 1 p.m.
“There is nothing better than being on a brand new field at home for the first opening weekend,” Orozco said.
Johnson Field received an upgrade this offseason as FieldTurf (Fast Grass) was installed in the outfield, warning track and halo, replacing the grass used in previous seasons. A new drainage system was also installed under the turf to help move snow or rain more quickly. New padding from Field Wall Pads/Sports Graphics was installed in the outfield. The infield is all clay.
“This field is absolutely beautiful,” Johnson said. “We are excited to play on it. It was nice to open the new field with a win.”