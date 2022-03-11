LAS VEGAS — For the first time in five years, the Aggies were not playing in the Mountain West Conference Tournament on Friday.
That’s because they were eliminated Thursday night by No. 23 Colorado State. The Rams scored with 1.8 seconds to play to avoid being upset in a men’s basketball quarterfinal game at the Thomas & Mack Center on the campus of UNLV, escaping with a 53-51 win in a defensive battle.
Neither team shot well from distance and both were below their season averages in field goal percentage. Utah State was 1 of 15 from long range, while Colorado State made just 3 of 18 from beyond the arc.
“I thought in the first half we were a little hesitant at times,” said Aggie forward Justin Bean, who made the only USU trey. “I thought our spacing wasn’t ideal. And, you know, they’re a good team defensively. They like to shrink the gaps and plug it up. I thought we could have been a little better spaced and didn’t get as great of looks as we wanted, as wide-open looks as we wanted. And then there were others that we got good looks and they just didn’t fall. I thought they (Rams) did a good job of making it hard for us. But, you know, we had some out there, too, that were pretty good looks.”
While 3-point shooting certainly would have helped, other buckets were hard to come by as well. The Aggies (18-15) had too many dryspells, yet still had a chance against the Rams (25-4).
“The bottom line is, the defense was good on both sides,” Odom said.
From the five-minute mark to 1:55 in the second half, there were four lead changes. With 54 seconds to play, CSU had a 51-47 lead, but USU rallied to tie it up at 51-51 when Bean sank two free throws with 12.3 seconds to play. Rylan Jones made a clutch drive to the hoop before the foul shots.
The Aggies had fought through a call that got national attention. Bean was called for a head-scratching charge on a fastbreak with 14 seconds to play. Even the next day there was chatter about the “charge.”
“We got the steal (by Steven Ashworth) down two and the first thing I thought was get up the court, sprint and try to get to the rim, get a layup,” Bean said. “Saw two guys come in front of me and I tried to split them. And I thought I had the angle and they were — I thought they were late. But, again, that’s just basketball. You can’t blame the refs, obviously.”
While Bean didn’t blame the officials publicly, fans and media certainly did. USU head coach Ryan Odom was hoping for a different call.
“I was hoping for a block, obviously,” Odom said. “But it didn’t go that way. And, you know, I don’t really have any feeling one way or another until I go back and really look at it. But there’s calls every game, right? I make bad calls in terms of what we’re going to run for a play or a defensive call. It is a human game.”
The coach summed it up best.
“He (official) very easily could have gotten it correct,” Odom said. “But I won’t know until I go back and look at it. Just like we go back after games and check things out what we did as a team from an execution standpoint on offense and defense, the refs do the exact same thing. They go back and look at it and say, ‘Here, I missed this one, I got this one right.’ You know, it is what it is. But, you know, the bottom line is we still ended up tied, right? We had a chance to win. We didn’t get a stop.”
He is right. The Aggies just needed to get one more stop, and the game would have gone to overtime.
Isaiah Stevens got a good drive into the heart of the USU defense. The Aggies had to cut off the dangerous guard, and he found Chandler Jacobs, who made the game winner. Jacobs made one basket for the game.
Sound familiar Aggie fans?
Thursday’s loss seemed to sum up how the season has gone for USU in close games. For the ninth time this season, the Aggies were in a one-possession contest. USU is 2-7 in those games, beating Oklahoma (73-70) back in November and New Mexico (90-87) in overtime in early January. Three other losses were close in the final minutes before opponents closed out the games.
Brandon Horvath led the Aggies with a game-best 17 points and grabbed eight rebounds. Bean recorded his 20th double-double of the season with 15 points and a game-high 13 rebounds. Sean Bairstow added nine points, while Jones dished out five assists.
Stevens led the Rams with 14 points, seven rebounds and five assists. David Roddy, the MW Player of the Year, finished with 13 points, six rebounds and blocked two shots.
Neither team led by more than five points and there were 10 lead changes and four ties during the game. Every possession became magnified as the game wore on.
In his opening remarks to the media Thursday night, Odom talked about the season and how he felt during the close game with the Rams. As he reflected on the year, he became a bit emotional and paused to compose himself.
“It’s weird when you’re in a hotly contested game like that, it goes right down to the wire and there’s, basically, a last-second shot,” Odom said. “The emotions are really high. And sometimes anger can come in, sometimes a lot of these things can pop up that aren’t very productive. And for me, I was eerily calm, honestly. I think that’s the term that I used with the players. And the reason I was eerily calm is because they did everything that we asked them to do all season. They went for it all season, and that was really all that mattered. You can’t control the results and how things end, you know, in a given game. But you can control your effort, your attitude, and how you play for one another, and your love for one another. And this team certainly opened its arms to our staff when we first got here to Utah State from back east.
“It starts with Justin (Bean). What an amazing example of what college basketball is supposed to be all about. Great student, great family man, loves his immediate family. He cherishes his wife. He loves his teammates. He comes to work every single day and he sets the example of how a Utah State player should behave, how a Utah State player should respond when you don’t get what you want. ... I didn’t cry in there (locker room). He’s just a special guy, and he’s not the only one. I hate that we’re not going to continue on in this tournament, but we’ll see what else is out there for us. We’ll wait and let the chips fall as they may.”
The Aggies will have to wait and see if their season is over. They could possibly get a call from a postseason tournament other than the NCAA. They will find out Sunday evening if the 2021-22 campaign is over or not.
With is 13 boards Thursday, Bean went over 1,000 for his career and now ranks second in school history with 1,011.
“That’s awesome,” Bean said when asked about his career milestone. “I wasn’t aware, really. I was just trying to play the game. That’s a really awesome accolade for sure, very humbling. There’s a lot of Aggie greats that have gone before me. Just to be in that company is an honor, so I’m just grateful.”
Bean’s future was also brought up as he could return for another season. The NCAA allowed athletes and extra year because of COVID.
“I know there’s a lot of speculation out there,” Bean said. “That’s going to be a conversation that my wife and I have and, obviously, involving coach Odom. That’s going to be something that we discuss for sure.
“While I’ve got him up here (media interview room), I just can’t say enough about coach Odom and who he is as a person. And I’ve only played for him for one season, but I feel like I’ve known him a lifetime. And that’s just the type of person that he is. He welcomed all of us with open arms. He always talks about how we welcomed him to Utah State, but he really is that father figure, that example that we needed in the transition. I’ve been through three transitions, three different coaches. It can be hard. There’s a lot of uncertainty. But the minute I met him, I just knew that Utah State was in good hands. And I still feel that way regardless of what comes next for me, for everyone else on our team. He’s helped me see the game in a whole new way. And he’s helped me transform into, quite honestly, a completely different player than I’ve been. While maintaining the things that have gotten me to where I am, I can’t thank him enough for that.”