For the second time this season, the Aggies have suffered back-to-back losses. Only this time it’s in conference play.
The Utah State men’s basketball team struggled to finish Saturday night against Wyoming in a Mountain West Conference game in the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum. The Cowboys made two timely buckets in the final 41 seconds of the contest to escape with a 71-69 win.
“Tough loss,” said Aggie guard Rylan Jones, who finished with 19 points, two assists and three steals. “They’re a good team. Not much to say. We’ve lost on the last possession three games in conference. We have to find a way to finish and come out on top.”
Jones nearly won the game for USU in the final seconds. He got off a rushed 28-foot shot that was just a bit too long as it hit the backboard and bounced away.
“It was a hard-fought loss, unfortunate for us,” Aggie head coach Ryan Odom said. “We certainly can draw some positives from the performance.”
Utah State (10-7, 1-3) finds itself near the bottom of the league standings. Jones is right. In three MW setbacks, the Aggies have had chances to change the outcomes. All four conference games have been close as USU’s win was by three points in overtime at New Mexico.
The Aggies trailed most of the game against Wyoming (13-2, 1-0), which played its first MW game of the season. However, the Aggies were able to put together nine unanswered points to take just their third lead of the game, 67-65, with 1:35 minutes to play.
Jones drove in, scored and was fouled. He made the free throw to complete the three-point play. The junior showed plenty of emotion after putting USU ahead. The Aggies just couldn’t stay in front.
The Cowboys missed a 3-point shot on the ensuing possession, but Wyoming big man Graham Ike was able to corral the offensive rebound and was fouled. He went to the line for a one-and-one. Ike had missed two free throws earlier in the game, but made both to tie the game.
Justin Bean missed a shot in the paint on the next Aggie possession. Wyoming jumped back in front with a layup from Jeremiah Oden with 41 ticks left on the clock.
Bean tied it up, this time making a shot from the paint in traffic.
“We are just in our heads a little too much,” said Bean who finished with 19 points and a game-high 13 rebounds for his 11th double-double of the season. “We knock shots down in practice. We have all the confidence in the world with the guys that are shooting.”
Ike completed his monster game with a layup with 3.3 seconds to play. Ike finished with a game-high 23 points on 8 of 14 shooting and grabbed eight rebounds.
“Our defense could be better,” Jones said. “... There are a lot of possessions in the game. Our saying is, ‘every possession matters.’ There are a lot of possessions that could have changed how the game ended. The last three minutes are the most important, but we can’t base it on those three minutes. We’ve got to get stops and finish more possessions. We need to be more consistent.”
Jones got a good-looking shot off, but it was just off the mark.
“It was a good look considering we only had three seconds,” Bean said. “It was just a tough game.”
“Tough ending for our guys,” Odom said. “The key for us is our response from here.”
The head coach went on to explain that he believes in this Aggie team.
“One of the cool things for me and our staff is literally every day that we walk into our locker room, or we walk in for practice or any type of meeting we have where we’re together, it’s the same team every day,” Odom said. “Whether we won by 15 (points) or lose a heartbreaker like this one or Colorado State, I get the same team every single day. Really proud of the men. I know that they will respond from this. We understand we have a very tough stretch here.
“Our league is excellent this year. We’ve had four-straight games that have been right down to the wire in each one of them. We have to, as a team, figure out how to get over the top and turn these defeats into wins. We’ve got the character and the leadership in order to do that, but it’s going to be like this all year. It’s just a really, really good league.”
Joining Jones and Bean in double-figure scoring were Sean Bairstow (15) and Max Shulga (10).
Bairstow and Steven Ashworth started in place of Brock Miller (back) and RJ Eytle-Rock (heath protocols), who are both out. With two starters out, has there been more pressure from the leaders to pick up the slack?
“We are missing two key players and hope they get better and back on the court,” Jones said. “There are points and plays to be made with those two out. I can’t go force anything. We have to take what the defense gives us.”
USU shot 40.6 percent from the field, but only made 23.1 percent of its attempts from 3-point range (6 of 26). That has been a continuing theme since conference play began.
“We are not shooting it great right now,” Odom said. “There were some open shots out there that could have changed the game that didn’t go down for us. We can’t let that deter us. When they are there, we need to take them.”
“We are right there,” Bean said. “We could have won a lot of these games. It’s just one possession difference. We need to hang in there and just find a way to get a stop at the end of the game.”