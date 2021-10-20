With the college basketball season quickly approaching, it’s time for preseason predictions.
Members of the media that cover men’s basketball in the Mountain West Conference voted a week ago and those results were released by the league Wednesday morning, along with preseason accolades. The announcement was made as the MW virtual media days began. The media days will wrap up on Thursday.
Utah State was picked fifth in the annual preseason poll. The Aggies have a new head coach in Ryan Odom and 10 newcomers. USU returns two starters and seven letterwinners from a team that played in the MW tournament championship.
“The Mountain West is going to be extremely strong this season,” Odom said. “Our players are excited about the opportunity to get out and compete.”
Colorado State received 11 first-place votes out of 20 cast and was chosen to win the league in 2021-22. The Rams had 207 points and were predicted to win for the first time in league history. Colorado State welcomes back its starting five, including all-conference selections David Roddy and Isaiah Stevens, from last year’s squad that advanced to the final four of the NIT. Under fourth-year head coach Niko Medved, CSU has posted back-to-back 20-win seasons.
San Diego State was picked second with 201 points and seven first-place votes, while Nevada was selected third with 189 points and the remaining two first-place votes. Boise State was chosen fourth (147), followed by USU (127), Fresno State (119), UNLV (109), New Mexico (79), Wyoming (79), San Jose State (40) and Air Force (23).
Nevada junior Grant Sherfield was selected MW Preseason Player of the Year, while San Diego State senior Matt Bradley was named MW Preseason Newcomer of the Year and UNLV rookie Keshon Gilbert garnered MW Preseason Freshman of the Year honors. The 2020-21 MW Newcomer of the Year, Sherfield, finished his sophomore campaign with a team-leading 18.6 points, 6.08 assists and 1.62 steals per game. He also averaged 3.7 rebounds per contest.
Bradley enters his first season with San Diego State after playing three seasons at California, where he earned All-Pac-12 honors twice. Bradley started 19 of 22 games as a junior, averaging 18.0 points and 4.6 rebounds per game.
Gilbert joins the Runnin’ Rebels after helping Vashon High School in St. Louis, Missouri, capture a state title. He averaged 13.2 points per game while shooting 55.5 percent from the field.
Joining Sherfield on the preseason All-MW team are Colorado State’s David Roddy and Isaiah Stevens, Fresno State’s Orlando Robinson and UNLV’s Bryce Hamilton.
There were no Aggies honored.
USU’s Blue-White scrimmage scheduled for Thursday evening in the De Glen Smith Spectrum has been canceled. The Aggies will play Montana Western in an exhibition game next Wednesday at 7 p.m.