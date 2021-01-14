It was as defensive as advertised.
Points were hard to come by Thursday night at the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum as two of the best men’s basketball teams in the Mountain West Conference squared off. Utah State was able to use several runs in the first half to get in front and stayed there for a 57-45 win against San Diego State in front of 1,585 fans.
“That’s a great win for the Aggie; San Diego State is a very good team,” Aggie head coach Craig Smith said. “They have had some marquee wins this year. They are excellent defensively. It was a bit of a rock fight out there. It was hard for anyone to score. We said it would be that way coming into the game.”
Despite the physical, defensive game, there were only a combined 11 free throws attempted. The Aztecs made 6 of 9, while the Aggies made both of their free throws, which happened to come off a technical on SDSU head coach Brian Dutcher in the second half.
San Diego State (9-3, 3-2 MW) shot 31.5 percent from the field for the game. The Aztecs made 5 of 21 from beyond the arc (23.8 percent). The 45 points were a season low for SDSU.
The Aggies (10-3, 7-0), who have now won nine in a row, shot 43.4 percent from the field and made 9 of 23 from long range (39.1 percent). USU has held its last six opponents to less than 60 points.
“When you get clean opportunities, you have to take advantage of that situation,” Smith said. “I thought we defended at a very high level, as did they. To hold a team like that to 45 points. I thought our guys did an excellent job of communicating and being on point.”
There was a really scary moment late in the game when all-league forward Matt Mitchell went down with a knee injury. With 5:47 to play, the Aztec took an awkward twist and went down. He did eventually hobble off the court, but did not return and had ice on his right knee. Mitchell had 10 points in 26 minutes of action.
When Mitchell went down, the Aggies were ahead 49-38.
“That was a great win against a great team,” said Aggie guard Brock Miller, who finished with a game-best 16 points. “They (Aztecs) had a long road winning streak and we were able to finish that off tonight. San Diego State is a great offensive and defensive team.”
San Diego State came to Logan having won 13 true road games in a row and had not lost a road game in 677 days.
Neemias Queta had a double-double for the Aggies with 14 points and a season-high 16 rebounds.
“Neemi is our guy,” Miller said. “He does it all.”
Nathan Mensah led the Aztecs with 13 points and nine rebounds.
“Anytime you can beat San Diego State, it’s a very good win,” Smith said. “We had a lot of great production. I thought our bench was very good. Brock Miller brought a great spark to us. Then Queta was very good, 16 rebounds, 14 points. We have to get better though. Too many turnovers, too much sloppy play on the offensive end. A big part of that is them, that’s how they defend. We have to do better with that. We’re going to need it here in about 36 hours.”
After two lead changes and two ties in the early going, the Aggies scored seven straight points as Miller had five points. He hit a jumper off a pass from Steven Ashworth to give the hosts a 11-7 lead with 14:18 left in the opening half.
Points were hard to come by for most of the first 20 minutes. The Aztecs went for more than six-and-a-half minutes without scoring, while the Aggies went four-and-a-half minutes.
Ashworth sparked a 6-0 run with a long jumper. Sean Bairstow and Queta scored to give the Aggies a 20-12 lead with 7:21 to play in the first half.
Alphonso Anderson hit a pair of shots from beyond the arc as USU finished off the first half with a 10-2 surge. Queta had the other two buckets. The Aggies took a 33-20 lead into the break.
The 20 points by the Aztecs tied their lowest output in the first half this season. In the last four games the Aggies have allowed an average of 19 points in the opening 20 minutes.
It took the Aztecs less than three minutes to score half of what they did in the first half. San Diego State used a 10-2 run to open the second half, pulling within 35-30.
But then once again both teams struggled to find the bottom of the net. SDSU went four-and-a-half minutes without scoring, while USU went three-and-a-half.
The Aggies gained some breathing room with a 8-2 surge during a stretch where Dutcher got a technical. Queta gave USU a 49-37 lead with 6:51 to play.
The largest lead of the game came with 3:53 to play, 54-41, when Miller drilled his fourth trey of the game off a pass from Queta.
“It was a good, overall team win tonight,” Miller said. “... We are a tough, resilient team. We play to win and we are going to keep working hard.”
TIP-INS
Utah State started the day at No. 57 in the NET rankings, while San Diego State checked in at No. 36. … New Aggie head football coach Blake Anderson was at the game and talked to the crowd at halftime. … The Aggies won the rebound battle, 36-34, for the 13th straight game this season and are 62-11 under Smith when that happens. … It was just the second win by double digits for the Aggies against the Aztecs with the last one coming during the 1962-63 season. … The 57 points were a season low for USU. … The Aggies tied their season high with 18 turnovers. … The Aztecs still lead the all-time series with the Aggies, 13-7.
AGGIE WOMEN FALL
The USU women were held to a season-low in points in a 68-60 loss at San Diego State.
Half of those points for the Aggies (4-5, 2-2) were scored by guard Shyla Latone. The 30 points were a career high as she was 11 of 22 from the field and made six 3-pointers. She also had a career-high five rebounds.
USU led for more than 29 minutes in the game and entered the fourth quarter with a 47-44 lead, but the Aztecs (4-7, 2-3) went on to outscore USU 23-13 in the final period.
SCORING BALANCE
Utah State is one of only four teams in the nation averaging more than 75 points a game without an individual player averaging more than 13.0 points a game. The other schools are UC Irvine, Tennessee and UCLA.
GAME BALL
Once again the Aggie big man showed up to play. Neemias Queta recorded his fifth double-double of the season with 14 points and a season-high 16 rebounds. The junior was 7 of 11 from the field. He also led the team with three steals, had an assist and blocked a shot in 33 minutes of action.
AGGIE DUNK COUNT
Less than three minutes into the game team leader Neemias Queta added to his total with a steal and drive the length of the court for a breakaway slam. It would end up being the lone dunk of the game.
Season dunk count: Queta 20, Justin Bean 5, Marco Anthony 4, Trevin Dorius 4, Szymon Zapala 2, Alphonso Anderson 1, Sean Bairstow 1.
UP NEXT
The Aggies will be back in action against the Aztecs for the second and final game of the series on Saturday. Tipoff is early as the game will be televised on CBS. The game is scheduled to begin at 11:30 a.m.