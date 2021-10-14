Fans certainly got their money’s worth Thursday night in the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum, and the majority left happy.
That’s because the Utah State volleyball team continued its much improved play and notched an impressive Mountain West Conference victory. The Aggies stood toe-to-toe with the defending league champions. USU gutted out a five-set win against UNLV, 26-24, 25-27, 25-16, 17-25, 15-12, in front of 593 fans.
“This was so amazing to just go out there and have fun and play your best against no matter who you are going against,” Aggie outside hitter Kristy Frank said. “We played to our best level and just had fun.”
“They (Rebels) are such a good team, well coached and have got big arms at the pins,” USU head coach Rob Neilson said. “They know how to play the game. There were lots of ups and downs, but for our team to battle through, it’s just fun because we are a young team.”
The Aggies had a chance to sweep the Rebels. After taking the first set, USU jumped out to a six-point lead and stayed in front most of the second set. The first tie came at 21-21. UNLV’s first lead was 26-25, and the visitors were able to even the match.
“Maybe we could have won that match in three,” Neilson said.
It was USU’s first win against UNLV since 2017. The Aggies (13-6, 5-2 MW) have not had much success against the Rebels (14-4, 5-2), notching just their fifth all-time win.
“This was a really big win,” Frank said. “We practiced hard in preparation. It was good to go out and take care of our own side.”
With New Mexico also losing Thursday night, the Aggies are now in a three-way tie for second with the Lobos and Rebels. Those three are a game behind first-place Colorado State.
“I think this team can go really far,” said Frank, who had 17 kills, hit .323 and came up with nine digs in the match. “It’s important that this team has belief. We know that we can do it, and our coaches believe in us.”
Frank had plenty of help Thursday night. Tatum Stall led the team with 18 kills, hitting .282. Kennedi Boyd hit a team-high .474 with 11 timely kills. Corinne Larsen hit .412 with nine kills. USU hit .265 as a team and finished with a season-high 70 kills.
“Both of our outsides were absolutely phenomenal,” Neilson said of Frank and Stall. “They carry such a big load. They are both six-rotation players. They pass in the back row. They do it all. Kennedi Boyd has been a rock for us, and Corinne (Larsen) has been a rock for us in the middle. Our setters (Kalena Vaivai and Beatriz Rodrigues) were great. We had Adna (Mehmedovic) come off the bench and give us some energy. Abby (Peterson) was phenomenal, just tormenting them with her float serve and digging some really hard-driven balls.”
Vaivai matched her season high with 34 assists.
It was definitely a team effort. Eight different Aggies recorded a kill.
“We had a good offensive game,” Frank said. “Everyone did a good job on defense too. It helped that we had a good serve-receive match.”
It was an offensive night for UNLV as well. The Rebels hit .289 as a team. Rebel Mariena Hayden finished with a match-best 19 kills and hit .390.
With the match knotted at 2-2, Frank opened the final set with a kill. The Rebels answered with four straight points and held a 7-4 lead after three straight kills by Hayden. A block by Larsen and Katie Langford turned the tide for the Aggies. Those two finished with four blocks each.
With Stall serving, USU made a run. Frank had a kill, followed by another block from Larsen and Langford. Larsen then finished a kill before the media timeout with the Aggies on top 8-7.
“We have had a lot of games where we have played five sets,” Frank said. “We have so many lessons learned from the past. We know we have to go hit strong and play our best. We don’t think about it as a fifth set, it’s like the first.”
Two errors by the Rebels gave the Aggie faithful plenty to cheer about, and UNLV took a timeout. The third block by the Larsen/Langford duo completed a 7-0 run for the hosts, giving them an 11-7 lead. They would stay in front the rest of the way. Boyd finished off the set and match with a kill.
“We were a little gassed in the fourth and the start of the fifth,” Neilson said. “The character of these women to grind through and battle, it’s just really fun to be a part of that.
“... We have had some fifth sets where we come out a little tentative and unsure. I thought we did that, but to see them turn it around and finish really aggressive was fun. Our setters were aggressive of getting our hitters in system, and our hitters took a lot of good swings. Defensively, we did a really good job of getting touches we needed to.”
USU jumped out to a 5-1 lead in the opening set and held a 22-18 lead when the Rebels made a major push. UNLV scored six straight points to take its first lead, 24-22. It didn’t look good for the hosts.
After a timeout, the Aggies scored the next four points to take the first set. Stall, Larsen and Kylee Stokes each had a kill, and Abby Peterson served up her first ace of the night. Peterson finished with five aces and a match-best 18 digs.
“It was crazy we got a big lead in the first set and then give up six straight points and then we win four straight points to get that first set,” Neilson said. “It’s easy to roll over when give it away, but for us to come back was awesome.”
Once again in the second set USU raced out to an early lead, building a 9-3 advantage after a kill by Langford. The Rebels would hang around and end up taking the second set.
The Aggies reasserted themselves in the third, using a 9-2 run to build a 16-6 lead. USU’s lead ballooned to 21-9 before the Rebels made a mini run. Larsen finished off the third with a pair of kills.
UNLV used a 8-1 spurt midway through the fourth to get some breathing room and cruised to force a fifth set. But the Aggies were up to the challenge of playing nearly two-and-a-half hours.
“It’s about belief for this group,” Neilson said. “What do they believe they can do, and how do they play in big moments? We haven’t seen those big moments. This is a step in the right direction. ... This group is starting to believe that we can play at a really high level.”
USU will host San Diego State (6-13, 3-4) on Saturday. The match will be in the Spectrum, beginning at 1 p.m.