ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — It will certainly be an interesting regular season finale for the Utah State men’s basketball team.
The Aggies face a Mountain West Conference opponent they have not yet seen in person. That’s kind of different as the month of February comes to a close.
“We are coming off a very good win on Tuesday and now need to finish the season on the road against a team in a weird scheduling deal that we haven’t seen yet this year,” USU head coach Craig Smith said Friday after practice before the team left for the airport and flight to the Land of Enchantment. “Obviously, that works both ways.”
The Aggies (23-7, 12-5 MW) take on New Mexico (17-13, 6-11) at Dreamstyle Arena in The Pit Saturday night. Tipoff is set for 8 o’clock. The game will be broadcast on CBS Sports Net.
“Going to The Pit is always very difficult,” Smith said. “It doesn’t matter what the records are. They have an unbelievable home environment. Their fans get into it and show up. I know we have a big challenge in front of us. New Mexico is very, very talented.”
Not only does USU have to deal with preparing for an opponent it has played all season, but the Lobos are an unknown from game to game. New Mexico has dealt with injuries and suspensions throughout the season. At one point, four main starters were out.
“They’ve had some ups and downs with personnel,” Smith said. “When you watch them play, they look like different teams depending on what personnel they have had. They are playing a lot of different guys, so we’ve got to be locked into personnel. We need to be disciplined and sound, and not let them get going. They have some very talented players.”
The current Lobo team is coming off a 60-58 setback at Air Force on Wednesday. New Mexico has lost five in a row.
“They have had to re-invent themselves,” Smith said. “They have played well in their last couple of games, but just haven’t been able to come up with the W. We know that stuff can be different at home. Certainly their record at home is much, much better than the road. I know what we need to do and have the right mindset going in.”
The Lobos are 14-3 at home this season.
Vance Jackson and JaQuan Lyle have both missed games but are back now. Lyle leads the Lobos in scoring with 15.3 points a game, assists with 4.5 an outing and steals with 36. Jackson adds 10.3 points and a team-best 4.9 rebounds a game.
“Jackson is really finding his groove now,” Smith said. “He is feeling more comfortable after his injury. And JaQuan Lyle just puts a ton of pressure on you in every way, shape and form. He has every shot in the book. They are going to make tough shots. It’s just a matter of hopefully making them take a bunch of tough shots. The last few games they have been shooting a lot more threes.”
Corey Manigault and Zane Martin have played in all 30 games this season and average double figures in scoring at 12.0 and 10.6 ppg., respectively. Manigault and Martin are also team leaders in steals with 35 and 36, respectively. In fact, New Mexico has seven players with 20 steals or more this year.
“They are so athletic,” Smith said. “I know that’s a typical coach statement, but they are. They are big and cover a lot of ground quick. … They are super long and take up a lot of space. They switch a lot of screens and jump passes. You need to be sound with your stuff. That will be a big key, avoiding those catastrophic turnovers.”
The Aggies had 13 turnovers in their last outing, but they didn’t bite them in a 94-56 blowout of San Jose State last Tuesday. For the season, USU is averaging 12.2 turnovers a game and 11.9 in MW contests.
Having a winning record Albuquerque (10-8) helps give the Aggies confidence. They have beaten the Lobos three straight times, including a thrilling 68-66 victory last year when Abel Porter hit a game-winning 3-pointer in the closing seconds.
“It gives us confidence to go on the road in a daunting environment and play well,” Smith said. “They are a team of big runs. We need to weather the storm and work hard to stay together. It’s like the Spectrum. It can snowball on you real quick. It does give you confidence when you have had success.”
While New Mexico has struggled lately to get wins and has slipped toward the bottom of the league standings, the Lobos know they will be playing on the first day of the conference tournament. USU, on the other hand, is playing to finish in second. A win Saturday would lock that up.”
“We haven’t accomplished anything,” Smith said. “We have a lot to play for. We have talked all year about how we are getting better and better, but we can still get better. It’s exciting because we’ve definitely seen an improvement over the last two weeks. We are getting better every week.”
A big reason for that is the health of the team and obviously getting center Neemias Queta back to full strength. Sam Merrill has been on a tear, and Justin Bean has been a double-double machine.
“Being healthy has helped us defensively in a major way,” Smith said. “We are rebounding very well too.”
Merrill leads the Aggies with 18.9 points and 4.1 assists a game. Also averaging double figures in scoring are Bean (12.5) and Queta (12.4). Bean is pulling down 10.4 rebounds a contest.
These are two of the highest scoring teams in the MW. New Mexico is second with 77.2 points a game, while USU is right behind in third at 77.1.
“Our guys are playing confident, and I know they are excited for the opportunity to play on Saturday,” Smith said. “They (Lobos) can make it chaotic with what they throw at you. Our style is going to stay the same, regardless. We will pass the ball, move the ball and share the ball and play on attack, and do what we do on the defensive end.”