With one game left in the regular season, the Aggies want nothing more than to put a complete game together.
They get that chance late Friday night at the Provident Credit Union Event Center against San Jose State in Mountain West Conference men’s basketball action. The Aggies (16-14, 7-10 MW) and Spartans (8-21, 1-16) will meet up for the second time this season as USU won the first contest, 78-62, a month ago. Tipoff Friday is at 9 o’clock and will be televised on FS1.
“We’ve got to make sure we are ready to go,” Aggie head coach Ryan Odom said. “... This is a big game for us. Our entire focus right now is focusing on San Jose State, playing our best in that game and finishing the conference on a positive note. The conference tournament doesn’t exist to us at this point.”
Focusing on the task at hand has been stressed. Odom, and seniors Justin Bean and Brandon Horvath, each did not want to look past the Spartans. They didn’t want to discuss the conference tournament that begins next week in Las Vegas.
“We are not overlooking the game Friday,” Bean said. “We are living in the moment and not putting pressure on ourselves. We just want to go out and compete each night and our next opponent is San Jose State.”
“We need to take care of business on Friday,” Horvath said. “We take it one at a time, even if that sounds corny. ... We are focused on one thing, one game at a time.”
When USU takes the court Friday, it will be without two of its members. The Aggies began the week at full strength, but have suffered a few bumps in practice this week and the birth of a child.
Senior Brock Miller and his wife Bailey had a son on Wednesday. Miller, who just returned after missing 14 games with back issues, had played in the last two contests, starting on Senior Night against Colorado State and playing 21 minutes. He will not make the trip with the team to California.
Sophomore Steven Ashworth will most likely miss the game against the Spartans. The guard injured himself in practice and is recovering before the tournament. Ashworth is one of just three Aggies to play in every game this season — starting 15 — but that will most likely end Friday.
“Steven should be ready for the tournament,” Odom said.
USU goes into the regular season finale having lost last Friday against Colorado State, 66-55. Having nearly a week to rest and prepare for the Spartans was good for the team.
“It was good for us to have a break and practice more,” Odom said. “... Practice is always good. It’s not a big lay off from Colorado State to San Jose State.”
The Spartans come into the game having lost two in a row, falling at San Diego State (77-52) and on Tuesday at Air Force (58-54). However, in their last home game, they did beat New Mexico, 71-55, for the lone MW victory this season.
“They (Spartans) are playing better,” Odom said. “Their record is not indicative of the quality team that they are. They just had a tough game the other night at Air Force that went right down to the last possession.”
SJSU is led by guard Omari Moore, who does a little bit of everything, averaging a team-best 13.3 points and 4.5 assists per game, while also grabbing 5.3 rebounds an outing. He had a triple-double in the win against New Mexico with 18 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists. The 6-foot-6 sophomore also had two steals and blocked two shots in that game.
“Moore is one of the better players in our league,” Odom said. “We have a ton of respect for him and his abilities to score. He handles the ball extremely well. He shoots the right shots. ... We need to make things hard on Moore and not allow him to get to the rim or create baskets for the bigs.”
Moore is the lone SJSU player averaging double figures in scoring, but there are eight athletes who score between 6.4 and 9.3 ppg. Ibrahima Diallo, a 7-footer, leads the team in rebounding with 8.2 a game.
“Diallo is a force around the basket,” Odom said. “He has tremendous size. When we played them here the first time, (Trey) Anderson gets hurt and they have seven guys and played really small. ... They are definitely different now than when we played them the first time. They now have two big guys and are trying to get it inside. We really didn’t play our bigs here, I mean Trevin (Dorius) and Szymon (Zapala), a little but not much.”
Spartan freshman MJ Amey, Jr., just scored 18 points in the last game. He has the attention of the USU coach.
“He (Amey) played well here in the Spectrum (team-best 14 points),” Odom said.
Bean and Horvath lead the Aggies in scoring with 17.8 and 13.5 ppg. Bean is the top rebounder at 9.8 boards an outing, while Rylan Jones is the top assist man at 4.6 a game.
In the last game against the Spartans, USU's starting frontcourt of Bean and Horvath combined for 37 points, 22 rebounds, 10 assists, four blocks and three steals. Each finished with a double-double as Horvath logged 19 points and 11 rebounds, while Bean recorded 18 points and 11 rebounds.
The Aggies turned a 34-33 lead at halftime into a 16-point win with a strong second half.