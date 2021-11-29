Utah State scored the first 11 points Monday night at the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum and never looked back.
The Aggies ran their winning streak to six with a 93-63 victory against NAIA Carroll College in front of an announced crowd of 7,524. It was the first-ever meeting between the schools.
Fourteen USU players saw action, with 11 of them scoring. Brandon Horvath led the Aggies (6-1) with a game-best 20 points. Justin Bean had his sixth double-double of the season with 14 points and a game-best 11 rebounds.
Joining Horvath and Bean in double-digit scoring were Zee Hamoda (15), Brock Miller (11) and Szymon Zapala (10). Hamoda and Zapala came off the bench. Rylan Jones finished with a game-best seven assists, as RJ Eytle-Rock had six dimes.
The FIghting Saints (10-0, this game was an exhibition for them) were led by Jovan Sljivancanin with 18 points, just below his season average. He came into the game averaging a double-double and finished with a team-best eight boards.
It took the Fighting Saints four-and-a-half minutes to get on the scoreboard. Meanwhile, the Aggies raced out to an 11-0 lead. Miller opened the scoring by taking a pass from Eytle-Rock and drilling a shot just inside the 3-point line. Horvath added two buckets, Bean made a pair of free throws, and Eytle-Rock drilled a trey of a pass from Jones.
The Saints made one run in the first half, putting up eight unanswered points to get within 16-10 eight minutes into the opening half. Then the hosts took over.
A Bean layup, Steven Ashworth 3-pointer and Hamoda drive made it 23-10. The Aggies had a double-digit lead the rest of the way.
Hamoda scored 10 straight points, connecting on a pair of long-range bombs. The freshman hit his first five shots. His last bucket was a dunk off a pass from Eytle-Rock and sparked a 13-2 run by USU. Horvath and Miller drilled 3-pointers to cap the surge, giving the hosts a 45-22 lead with four minutes left in the first half and brought out the “Up by 20” chant.
The Aggies took a 55-31 lead into the break as 11 players saw action with nine of them scoring.
Carroll College scored first in the second half, but the Aggies quickly had the students chanting “Up by 30.” USU used an 11-3 run to build a 66-36 lead with 16:03 to play. Bean and Miller got the surge started with back-to-back 3-pointers.
A Horvath three-point play gave the hosts their largest lead of the game to that point, 74-41, with 12:30 left in the game. Then the Saints scored 10 unanswered points as many USU reserves saw extended minutes.
The Aggies went on an 11-0 run with mostly reserves in the game to build their largest lead of the contest, 85-51 with 5:26 to play.
TIP-INS
USU is 68-0 against non-Division I opponents, including a 31-0 mark against NAIA programs. … It was the fifth time this season USU has scored at least 80 points. …
The Aggies won the rebounding battle, 42-24, and are 6-0 this season when outrebounding an opponent. … Bean went over 1,000 points for his career and is the 40th Aggie to reach the mark in school history. Bean is currently ranked ninth in KenPom’s Player of the Year rankings, included among athletes from Ohio State, Gonzaga, Iowa, Florida, Purdue, Indiana and Wisconsin. … Sean Bairstow saw his first action of the season, returning from an injury. The guard played 17 minutes, scoring eight points. ... USU leads the all-time series with Carroll College, 1-0.
GAME BALL
The true freshman Zee Hamoda gets the nod. He made his first five shots and finished with a career-high 15 points on 6 of 9 shooting off the bench. He also had one assist and played 16 minutes.
AGGIE DUNK/ CHARGE COUNT
It didn’t take long for the Aggies to get their first dunk as Brandon Horvath took a pass from Rylan Jones and threw it down two-and-a-half minutes into the contest. Zee Hamoda joined the dunk club with a two-hand slam off a pass from RJ Eytle-Rock, and Trevin Dorius added to his lead with a dunk that almost didn’t go down off a pass from Horvath. Szymon Zapala capped off the first half with a two-handed flush off a pass from Justin Bean.
In the second half, Sean Bairstow joined the dunk gang, getting a steal and being rewarded on the fastbreak from a pass from Steven Ashworth. Right after that dunk Hamoda found Zapala for his second slam of the game
The were no charges taken by the Aggies.
Season dunk count: Dorius 5, Bean 3, Horvath 3, Zapala 2, Hamoda 1, Bairstow 1.
Season charge count: Jones 11, Max Shulga 1, Horvath 1, Bean 1.
UP NEXT
The Aggies remain at home and face a stiff challenge on Thursday. Saint Mary’s visits the Spectrum for a 7 p.m. game. The Gaels (6-1) hosted UC Riverside late Monday night.
---
Editor’s note; A longer, updated story will follow and can be found online at hjnews.com.