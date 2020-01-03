There is very little time for the Aggies to lick their wounds suffered in Las Vegas late Wednesday night.
Utah State plays host to No. 13 and undefeated San Diego State on Saturday. The Aztecs come to town as one of just two Division I teams that still have a perfect record in men’s basketball. Tipoff for the sold out game is set for 8 p.m. The Mountain West contest will be televised on CBS Sports Net.
“We have our work cut out for us,” Aggie head coach Craig Smith said. “This is a great opportunity for us to rebound from a very disappointing game and effort. We’re really relishing the opportunity, and I think we have gotten better the last two days.”
The USU head coach called the 70-53 setback at UNLV on Wednesday the worst loss since he took over the program. The Aggies (13-3, 2-1 MW) will have their hands full against San Diego State (14-0, 3-0). The Aztecs have wins against BYU, Creighton, Iowa and Utah.
“They (Aztecs) are really, really good as witnessed by their record and consistently being at the top of the NET,” Smith said. “They are very deep and very balanced. They have the pedigree with the most Mountain West regular season championships and have been to the NCAA Tournament seven of the last 10 years.”
San Diego State had owned USU since the Aggies joined the Mountain West until last season. USU was able to “knock down that barrier” last season with a win at home against the Aztecs, and then beat them in the MW Tournament championship game, 64-57.
“We know we can defeat a storied program like San Diego State,” Smith said. “... But we have got to come ready to play.”
San Diego State has had a few close calls, needing a 3-pointer at the end to beat San Jose State by two in conference play, but the Aztecs have found a way to keep winning. This is their longest winning streak since winning 20 in a row during the 2013-14 campaign.
“Someone asked me if I wanted to lose a game to take the pressure off and I said ‘Are you insane?’” said SDSU head coach Brian Dutcher after the Aztecs’ 61-52 win over Fresno State on Wednesday. “I want to win them all. We like the pressure. We want to keep it on and we’ll see as hostile an environment as anybody in the country when we go to Logan and play Utah State next game.”
The Aztecs have won all six games away from southern California. The Aggies have won 15 straight home games, including eight consecutive against MW opponents.
Still, there was a bad taste in the coach’s mouth from Wednesday. USU trailed by 24 at one point — the largest deficit this season.
“UNLV played outstanding; I thought they played their best game of the year,” Smith said. “... They out everythinged us. We were undisciplined on both ends of the floor. Quite frankly, I’ve never seen us play like that. It was very disappointing.”
USU practices have been closed to the public and media. The coach said the team has responded well the past two days.
“It’s good to see how we have responded,” Smith said. “We are negotiating a lot right now health wise, but I’m not going to get into all of the details. That is not an excuse or crutch. If you are cleared to play, you better be out there playing your best.”
The status of Aggie center Neemias Queta is still a game-time call. He has missed the past two games after bruising his knee against Florida. The 7-footer has been working out and traveled to Las Vegas, but did not dress.
Aztec big man Nathan Mensah missed his first start with a respiratory ailment, forcing Dutcher to change his starting lineup for the first time this season. Matt Mitchell, a junior forward, made his first start of the season. Mitchell was a starter his first two seasons, but had offseason knee surgery and has been the sixth man.
Smith is planning on Mensah playing Saturday.
The Aztecs have been allowing just 56 points a game, and their opponents are averaging 15.8 turnovers an outing. San Digeo State is also +6.6 in rebounding margin.
“They rebound it well and are very, very good defensively,” Smith said of the Aztecs. “... They make it very difficult to score. They make you work for everything. They have a lot of weapons on the offensive end.”
Smith went on to list seven Aztecs by name that the Aggies must be aware of. There are four SDSU players averaging double figures in scoring. Washington State transfer Malachi Flynn leads the team with 15.5 points and 4.8 assists a game. Mitchell (11.1), Vanderbilt transfer Yanni Wetzell (10.7) and Jordan Schakel (10.1). Santa Clara transfer KJ Feagan (7.3) is the other Aztec starter. Mensah is averaging 6.9 points and a team-best 6.8 rebounds.
“They are very physical,” Smith said of the Aztecs. “They cause all sorts of havoc. We’ve seen that a lot this year.”
Sam Merrill leads four Aggies in double-figure scoring with 17.1 ppg. He is joined by Justin Bean (14.2), Alphonso Anderson (11.5) and Brock Miller (10.2). Bean continues to average a double-double with a league-leading 11.4 rebounds a game.
With the status of Queta up in the air, Trevin Dorius has started. Kuba Karwowski returned last week from having his appendix out. He saw just three minutes of action at UNLV.
“Kuba was tentative out there (against UNLV) and needs to be better,” Smith said. “I’m sure an appendectomy is not an easy thing to come back from when you are 7-2 and have a long torso. ... Either you are healthy or you’re not; either you can play or you can’t. If you are cleared to play and want to play, you better play the right way, whether you are Kuba, Johnny, Ralphie or whatever. If you are cleared, you better bring it.”
Smith said the Aggies were not sharp against the Rebels. That will have to change Saturday.
“We are going to have to have a lot different mindset or it’s going to be the same outcome times 10,” Smith said. “... We need to be focused on the right things.”