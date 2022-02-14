As the college basketball season starts to wind down, it’s not the best time to get into a funk.
The Aggies have dropped two straight and really don’t want to make it three in men’s basketball. But they face a stiff test Tuesday night at Viejas Arena in Mountain West Conference play.
Utah State (15-11, 6-7 MW) takes on San Diego State (15-6, 7-3) in the second meeting between the two schools. Tipoff is set for 8 o’clock. The game will be televised on CBS Sports Net.
“It’s going to be a tough match up,” said Aggie head coach Ryan Odom Monday morning after the team practiced before leaving for southern California. “They have played really well at home and on the road. ... Our guys are excited to play after our last performance and understand we need to play much better.”
USU lost at first-place Wyoming in overtime last Tuesday, 78-76, then came home and seemed to be sleep walking at times against Nevada on Friday. The Wolf Pack used second-half run to hand the Aggies their worst league loss this season, 85-72. It was a big difference than the first meeting, where USU handily took care of Nevada in Reno, 78-49, two weeks ago.
“We need to respond, we did not play particularly well in our last game,” Odom said. “Not to take anything away from Nevada, but our defense has gotten a little worse. We need to guard better than we’ve been guarding recently. ... We have been giving up way too many uncontested layups. We need to be more consistent on defense.”
But now the attention is on the Aztecs, who have won three in a row. San Diego State lost at the Spectrum back on Jan. 26, 75-57. The 18-point loss was the worst the Aztecs have suffered this season. SDSU players made sure to point out that they would get another crack at the Aggies and looked forward to it. That will happen Tuesday.
“We know we are in for a tough one,” Odom said.
The Aztecs have won each of the last seven games inside Viejas Arena against the Aggies, but USU has won six of the last nine overall meetings. SDSU has struggled at home at times this season. The Aztecs lost to Boise State, 42-37, last month.
“We can’t assume that because San Diego State has struggled offensively at times that we are going to be fine,” Odom said. “We need to get stops. They (Aztecs) can be really good and especially at home.”
In the first meeting, USU turned a one-point halftime lead into double digits by starting the second half with a 13-2 run. SDSU got no closer than seven the rest of the game. The Aggies finished off the game with a 13-2 run.
“It was about moving the ball and not worrying who was matched up on who,” Odom said. “... Transition offense was good for us. We were able to get stops and go and get into offense pretty quickly.”
Steven Ashworth led four Aggies in double-digit scoring with 17 points. Justin Bean had 13 points, 13 rebounds and five assists, while Brandon Horvath and Sean Bairstow had 12 and 10 points, respectively.
The Aztecs were led by Matt Bradley, the MW Preseason Newcomer of the Year, with a game-best 19 points, while also leading his team with six rebounds and six assists. Trey Pulliam added 15 points. SDSU big man Nathan Mensah was in foul trouble and never a factor in the game.
The Aztecs failed to grab an offensive rebound in the contest, which most certainly will be emphasized this time around. The win for USU ended a four-game skid and was the start of a five-game winning streak.
“We’ve got to control the glass, but know they are going to be focused on that coming off our last match up,” Odom said. “... All games are important to us. San Diego State is really good and is fighting for position at the top of the league and can still play for a regular season championship.”
Bradley is the lone Aztec to average double figures in scoring on the season with 17.4 points an outing. Guards Lamont Butler and Pulliam are the next highest scorers at 8.4 and 8.3 ppg, respectively. Mensah is the to rebounder with 6.8 boards a game, while also blocking 2.2 shots a game.
SDSU has struggled at times to score, but has been stingy on defense. The Aztecs allow just 57.8 points a game and hold teams to 38.1 percent shooting from the field.
“They (Aztecs) are really tough on defense,” Odom said. “They are second in the country. They really make it difficult for you to score, not only in and around the basket, but contest every shot. Their pressure is relentless and they have been pressuring it more full court since we last played. We’ve certainly got to be ready for their pressure.”
Scoring from its starting backcourt has been a key for the Aggies as USU has only lost one game this season when its starting backcourt outscores its counterpart. Last Friday, the Aggies starting guards went 3 of 16 from the field and finished with a combined 11 points, but nine of those came from RJ Eytle-Rock.
USU’s leading scorers, Bean (18.4), Horvath (13.7) and Bairstow (9.7) are all shooting better than 50 percent from the floor. Bean is shooting 56.3 percent from the floor and 50.0 percent (36 of 72) from behind the arc. Horvath is shooting 51.6 percent, and Bairstow is shooting 51.1 percent.
Horvath has recorded 102 points during the month of February, the fifth-most of any player in the country in games played through last Saturday. He is one of only four players in the MW shooting better than 50 percent in league play.
Bean is among the nation’s leaders in multiple statistics, ranking fifth in double-doubles (16), ninth in total rebounds (258), 12th in total field goals made (184), 14th in defensive rebounds per game (7.38) and 15th in total minutes (926:58) and rebounds per game (9.9).
Aggie guard Brock Miller, who started 13 games and missed 13 games with a bad back, has begun practicing again. A return date is not clear.