After the debacle last Saturday night at Boise State, a game couldn’t come quick enough for the Aggies.
Even if it is against Air Force, which runs one of the most complex offenses in the Mountain West Conference. The Utah State men’s basketball team doesn’t have to worry about dwelling on the loss to the Broncos very long.
Just three days after an embarrassing loss, the Aggies host the Falcons in the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum. Tipoff is set for 9 p.m. as the game will be televised on ESPNU.
“It’s been a long few days, but we are going to be all right,” USU head coach Craig Smith said after practice on Monday. “We are going to get through this and figure it out.”
The Aggies (14-6, 3-4 MW) let a 18-point lead get away with four minutes to play Saturday night and eventually lost in overtime at Boise State, 88-83.
“We didn’t finish the game as a team in a collective effort, that’s coaches, that’s players, that’s everybody,” Smith said. “At the end of the day, that’s on me. It was incredibly disappointing. It was a long bus ride home, and it’s been a long couple of days without a doubt.
“We have hit a rough patch in 2020. ... Sports teach you a lot about life. At the end of the day, we need to keep grinding and get better. We use a lot of boxing analogies. The regular season in Mountain West play is an 18-round fight. There are 18 games and we are not even halfway through. There is a lot of season out there. We have time to keep getting better. The last two days we have gotten better.”
The Aggies had a “spirited” practice on Monday after a “good” practice on Sunday. Several USU athletes said they were “embarrassed” about their play on Saturday. They pointed to the way they responded against Nevada after dropping three straight.
Physically, the Aggies look to be as good as they have been all season. It’s the mental aspect that must be addressed.
“We were tenacious, we were flying around and first to the ball for 37 minutes,” Smith said. “We need to look internally and keep everybody together. I feel good about that. Our mindset has been good in practice. We need to focus on the process and we need to finish.”
The Falcons (9-10, 3-4) come to Logan after suffering a rare home loss. Air Force fell to Colorado State last Saturday, 78-65. That came after a 85-78 win against Boise State.
“They are a veteran team, but have had some tough games,” Smith said of the Falcons. “They are very disciplined. They put a lot of pressure on you and are one of the most difficult teams to prepare for.”
The Aggies and Falcons played each other two weeks ago in Colorado, which Smith pointed out should help in their preparation. It was another one of those games to forget for USU. The Aggies were up 12 points late in the first half, but only took a 34-31 lead into the break.
The Falcons used a 16-0 run early in the second half and a 16-1 surge toward the end of the game to hand the Aggies their worst loss of the season, 79-60.
“We’ve got to get more consistency all the way around,” Smith said. “As crazy as it sounds, I do feel like we are a different team than we were two weeks ago.”
Falcon center Ryan Swan had 31 points and 11 rebounds as he made 11 of 16 shots. A.J. Walker was the only other Air Force player to reach double figures in the first meeting between the two teams this season, netting 12.
“Swan went nuts, Lavelle Scottie (seven points, seven rebounds) is a very good player, and Sid Tomes (eight points, five rebounds, six assists) had a great game,” Smith said. “We didn’t finish some of those defensive possessions. They make threes right at the end of the shot clock, at least three that I can think of. We need to be prepared for their stuff. Their bigs can shoot, and their guards can post you up. You have to be very disciplined. ... We had way too many breakdowns defensively in that game. It just kind of snowballed. We’ve got to avoid the snowball effect.”
Brock Miller led the Aggies with 16 points, while Sam Merrill added 10.
Another big problem in the first meeting with Air Force was rebounding. The Falcons owned the boards, 50-29. USU has rarely been outrebounded and certainly not by that amount. For the season, the Aggies are plus 8.2 in rebound margin.
“They (Falcons) punished us in the paint,” Smith said. “We’ve got to do a better job.”
Scottie leads Air Force on the season with 15.2 points a game. Swan and Walker are right behind with 13.9 and 12.3 ppg, respectively. Scottie is also the leading rebounder with 5.6 an outing.
The Aggies are led by Merrill with 17.7 points a game. Justin Bean is averaging a double-double with 13.1 points and 10.3 rebounds a night. Neemias Queta is the third USU player to average double figures in scoring with 11.3. Miller and Alphonso Anderson are just below at 9.8 ppg each.
“We need more production out of our bench and out of our starters,” Smith said. “We can go right down the line. Depth is a staple of our teams. Everyone has a role and needs to produce up and down the lineup. I feel we are making great strides and need to just keep climbing the ladder.”