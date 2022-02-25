It’s the last hurrah for four Aggies on Saturday night.
Well, four Utah State men’s basketball players will be honored in the final regular season home game. The status of three of them is still not 100 percent clear.
More importantly, the Aggies hope to continue to build some momentum as the season winds down. They host Colorado State in a Mountain West Conference game in the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum. Tipoff is set for 8:30 as the game will be televised by FS1.
“Colorado State is a really good basketball team and (head) coach (Niko) Medved and his staff have done a really good job this season,” USU head coach Ryan Odom said after practice on Friday. “... We are looking forward to the challenge. It’s our last opportunity to play in front of our fans in a regular season matchup. … It’s going to be another tough Mountain West game like we’ve faced all year.”
Aggie seniors Justin Bean, Brock Miller, Brandon Horvath and RJ Eytle-Rock will be recognized before the game. All four are slated to start. Horvath is the only athlete that has no eligibility left.
“There will be a lot of emotions,” Bean said. “The feelings I’ve had for Aggie nation, the fans, coaches, everyone that I’ve been able to interact with kind of builds up to where I am at right now. I’m definitely grateful for them and appreciate them. I haven’t made a final decision on my future, but I'm looking forward to being in the Spectrum one last time this year and going out on a good note.”
Bean and Miller have spent their entire college careers at USU. Bean has had another incredible year, while Miller has had to deal with injuries for more than half the season. But he is back, which the coach said brings a smile to his face.
“Justin and Brock when we first arrived here back in April, I was just so impressed with the maturity level,” Odom said. “I’ve just enjoyed every moment sitting and talking with them. I could tell immediately we had a chance to be successful and it was because of their leadership.”
Horvath and Eytle-Rock followed Odom west. They had played for UMBC for the new Aggie head coach. Horvath is one of just three Aggies who has played in all 29 games, starting all of them, while Eytle-Rock has started 25 of the 26 games he has played in.
“We’ve been through a lot with Brandon and RJ,” Odom said. “They both have really grown as players and people. For them to want to come out here with us, warms our hearts as coaches. It’s a neat thing to finish it out with them. Brandon’s dad is coming out, RJ’s mom is already here. It’s going to be an emotional moment.”
As far as the game, the Aggies (16-13, 7-9 MW) will be looking to get some revenge for the first meeting in Fort Collins. The Rams (22-4, 12-4) used a 7-0 run late in the game to get ahead and were able to stay there, making 10 of 10 free throws over the final 61 seconds.
Colorado State has some dangerous weapons. Forward David Roddy does a little of everything for the Rams as he leads the team in scoring with 19.7 points a game, but also averages a team-best 7.7 rebounds, while dishing out 2.9 assists, coming up with 1.2 steals and blocking 1.1 shots a game.
“Roddy is playing as well as anybody in the conference right now,” Odom said. “... They (Rams) provide a big challenge as to how to guard Roddy.”
Isaiah Stevens is the only other Ram averaging double figures in scoring with 15.0 ppg. He also contributes 4.9 assists an outing. In the first meeting this year against the Aggies, Roddy had 24 points and Stevens scored 22.
“Stevens had a good game against us in the first outing,” Odom said. “ … He had some big threes against us.”
While Roddy and Stevens get most of the attention, there are other CSU players to be aware of. John Tonje is averaging 9.9 ppg, but can heat up. Kendle Moore, Dischon Thomas and Chandler Jacobs off the bench have all had big games. In fact, Jacobs scored 18 points and grabbed seven rebounds Wednesday when the Rams beat Wyoming at home, 61-55.
“They (Rams) have other players that step up,” Odom said. “Jacobs stepped up in their last game and played well. We know Tonje is very good. Kendle Moore has scored 20 points.”
Roddy had 26 points and 11 rebounds in the win over the Cowboys.
“We can’t make it about Roddy. The other players will have a say in who wins the game,” Odom said.
In the first meeting, Sean Bairstow led the Aggies with 20 points, while Horvath (15), Bean (14) and Steven Ashworth (13) also reached double digits.
“Our offense wasn’t great,” Odom said. “We were pretty slow all around. Defensively, we did some good things, but we also had some really bad breakdowns. And they (Rams) made some plays.”
Bean continues to lead the Aggies in scoring (18.1) and rebounding (9.8). Horvath is the only other USU player in double figures at 13.6 ppg. Bairstow is at 9.5, followed by Ashworth (8.4) and Eytle-Rock (8.3).
“I hope it’s packed for these guys Saturday night when we honor our seniors in a fun way,” Odom said. “... Sometimes senior nights can be tough, so I hope it doesn’t impede the game.”
Aggie players, coaches and fans have been worried about sophomore guard Max Shulga. He is from Kiev, Ukraine, and his parents are currently living there as the Russian invasion takes place. Shulga, who has played in 27 games and started two, declined to be interviewed, but his coach talked about the situation some.
“I’m checking in with him all the time, we all are, our whole staff and players,” Odom said. “We are getting a lot of calls about it. He is one of four players that are playing Division I basketball from the Ukraine. He talks to his parents every day. They are staying in their house. There is no way to get out of there right now. It’s not easy. We are being there to support him.”