LAS VEGAS — Getting to the NCAA Tournament is the ultimate goal.
For the Aggies, the only way to not be sweating it out on Sunday is to go take care of business over the next three days. They have been there, done that the last two years.
But as the Utah State men’s basketball team prepares for a quarterfinal game against UNLV Thursday evening, Aggie head coach Craig Smith was quick to point out this year is wide open. Of the eight teams remaining, anyone could get hot. USU would like nothing more than to three-peat, but stressed the focus is all on the Rebels.
Which it should be. If you don’t win the first game, there is no way you will even have a chance to punch a ticket to the Big Dance.
The Aggies (18-7) and Rebels (12-14) are scheduled to tip off Thursday night at 7 o’clock in the Thomas & Mack Center. UNLV had to play a first-round game Wednesday and thumped Air Force, 80-52.
“We are excited that March Madness is upon us,” Smith said Wednesday evening after his team had practiced. “It’s an exciting time of year. We’re happy to be here. The Mountain West Conference Tournament is such a great event. It’s a wide open tournament; it’s anybody’s ballgame. The team that can put together the three best games in three days has to find a way to win.
“I like how we are playing, but we are going to have to play well to be able to cut down the nets on Saturday afternoon.
USU bused down Tuesday to prepare for the tournament. The Aggies, along with top-seeded San Diego State, Colorado State and Boise State, will be staying in Las Vegas through Sunday. Teams selected for the NCAA Tournament or the NIT on Sunday will then leave from here and fly directly to Indianapolis or Dallas.
Going into the tournament as the second seed has been good to USU the past two years. The Aggies were able to make it to the championship game and beat SDSU both times. Overall, USU is 19-4 in conference tournaments when it is the No. 2 seed.
“March is a time where I would rather be a good team playing great than a great team playing good,” Smith said. “A lot of times a team that is the hottest at this time does well. The last couple of years we have been able to figure it out. The last two years the quarterfinal game has been difficult for us, but we have found a way to win. It’s a one-game season for almost everybody at this point. We have just got to play well and somehow find a way to win.”
There is good news for USU on the injury front. Guards Rollie Worster and Brock Miller are expected to play. Worster actually started the last game and had played in the past two after missing three with a lower leg injury. Miller rested a bad back the last two games.
“Rollie will play, and we anticipate Brock playing,” Smith said.
This whole year has been different with COVID-19 and the MW Tournament has also made some big changes. There will be no fans in the Thomas & Mack Center. Strict protocols are being followed with teams entering and leaving the building.
“I remember the championship game last year hearing both student sections on each end chanting,” Aggie forward Alphonso Anderson said Tuesday during a zoom call. “The atmosphere almost felt like a home game, but at the same time it was like an away game. Obviously, this year with COVID there will be no fans in there, but we have been dealing with that all season. On the road, you have to bring your own energy.”
The Aggies really are trying to focus on UNLV. Anderson, who was named Sixth Man of the Year by the MW earlier this week, can’t emphasize enough that USU is not looking past Thursday night.
“We need to focus on UNLV, one game at a time,” Anderson said. “But every team in this league is good. You just need to be ready to compete.”
The Aggies and Rebels split their two-game series back in late January in Las Vegas. USU fell in the first game, 59-56, then bounced back to win the second, 83-74. UNLV has had an up-and-down season, coming into the tournament on a two-game skid before winning Wednesday.
“It’s going to be interesting because we each won a game,” Anderson said. “We need to lock in mentally. At this time, everybody is playing their best basketball. No matter what happened before, you’ve got to prepare for what is next.”
“UNLV is good defensively, one of the better teams in the league,” Smith said. “They make life difficult for you and certainly did when we played them twice during the year. They are athletic and long and have good size.”
In the first game against the Rebels this year, the Aggies did enjoy a six-point lead early in the game, then were down five at halftime. It was arguably their worst performance in league play. They did make it interesting after getting down 10 late in the game.
In the second game, USU trailed by six midway through the first half, but took a three-point advantage into the break. The Aggies led by as many as 14 in the second half as all five starters reached double figures in scoring. Worster flirted with a triple-double as he finished with 19 points, nine rebounds and nine assists.
Rebel guard David Jenkins, Jr., scored 33 points in the second game. He, along with Bryce Hamilton, Caleb Grill, Cheikh Mbacke Diong, Nikc Blake and Moses Wood, have the attention of the Aggies. On the year, Hamilton leads the team with 18.0 points, 6.1 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.3 steals a game. Jenkins adds 15.1 points, while Diong chips in 8.9 points and a team-best 7.6 rebounds. Grill averages 9.3 points, and Blake and Wood come off the bench to add 7.0 and 6.1 points, respectively.
“They have some guys that can really get it going in a hurry,” Smith said. “... They have four guys that can really get it going on offense. They are explosive.”
Neemias Queta and Justin Bean have been on a tear as of late for the Aggies. The duo have had six and four consecutive games with a double-double, respectively. Queta averages 14.7 points and 9.9 rebounds on the season, while Bean adds 11.3 points and 7.8 rebounds. Marco Anthony is averaging 10.0 points, while Worster (.9.2) and Miller (9.1) are just a little shy of double digits.
“I truly believe it’s a wide open tournament,” Smith said. “There are quite a few teams that could win this thing. We are going to worry about the game we are playing and not look ahead.”