After more than a week between games, the Aggies sputtered at times early on, but by the second half started to roll.
Utah State only trailed for 30 seconds -- midway through the first half -- against Fresno State. The Aggies kept pace in the race for the Mountain West Conference regular season title Thursday night at the Save Mart Center with a 69-53 victory against the Bulldogs.
“Good road win for the Aggies,” USU head coach Craig Smith said. “These guys were 7-1 at home, have been outscoring people by 15 a game at home. It wasn’t a painting by Van Gogh, it looked more like me drawing stick men.”
The Aggies (14-5, 11-2 MW) used an 11-0 run to take charge. During that stretch USU held the Bulldogs (7-7, 5-7) scoreless for more than five minutes.
Neemias Queta began the Aggie run with a three-point play. Justin Bean hit a 3-poitner off a pass from Queta. Alphonso Anderson drained a shot from beyond the arc when Marco Anthony found him. Queta capped the run by backing in for a hook shot, giving USU a 51-35 lead with 11:28 to play.
Queta also blocked two shots on the defensive end as the Bulldogs went 5:03 between points.
“When I got in, because of the hard work of him (Queta) and the rest of the team, the ball just moved and flowed,” Aggie center Trevin Dorius said. “We were able to capitalize on some possessions. … I think it’s a lot of fun to play against a team like Fresno State, just because they have a lot of size, which is rare in our conference. … It’s a change of pace for sure.”
Anderson hit another from long range when Anthony came up with a steal and found Anderson in the corner on a break. Anderson gave the Aggies their largest lead of the game, 62-42, with a three-point play with 6:45 left in the game.
“Our bench was outstanding tonight, we scored 32 points off the bench,” Smith said. “Our bench was big for us tonight.”
Queta led the Aggies with 14 points, five rebounds and five blocked shots. The center left the game with 8:31 to play after a collision under the basket. He never returned, but was cheering on the sidelines for Dorius, who came off the bench to score nine points, grab five rebounds and block two shots.
“One of the things I love about Neemi is he has never been downgradingly competitive with me,” Dorius said. “His competitiveness with me has always been, we are both going to get better. When I came out, the first thing Neemi did was grab me and tell me, ‘you played one hell of a game, you’re an animal.’ He is probably one of my favorite guys to be around on the team. When I do something good, Neemi is the first guy to congratulate me.”
Joining Queta in double-figure scoring was Anderson (13) and Steven Ashworth (10), who both came off the bench. Queta, Bean, Anthony and Dorius led the team with five rebounds each, while Anthony and Ashworth each had four assists a piece.
“We really established Queta inside, and that makes the game easier for everybody,” Smith said. “I thought we defended very hard and executed our game plan. We made it a lot more difficult for them in the second half. We had 17 assists on 26 made baskets, that’s an outstanding number.”
For the first time this season, the Aggies did not allow a double-digit scorer. Fresno State was led by Christian Gray with nine points off the bench. Orlando Robinson had been averaging 15.5 points and 9.9 rebounds but was held to eight points and a team-best five boards as the 7-footer was 2 of 9 from the field.
“He (Robinson) is projected to be a mid second round pick (in the NBA Draft),” Smith said. “He is very good. … It takes everyone doing their job.”
The Aggies scored the first five points of the game with a hook by Queta and a trey from Anthony. USU built a 10-4 lead four minutes into the contest.
The Bulldogs used a 11-4 run to take their first lead of the game, 17-16, with 9:07 left in the opening half. Anthony Holland drilled a 3-pointer to cap the surge for Fresno State.
Ashworth got the lead right back for the Aggies with his first trey of the game off a pass from Rollie Worster. Five minutes later Ashworth helped give USU its biggest lead of the first 20 minutes with another shot from beyond the arc. Anthony went coast-to-coast after getting a steal for a shot in the paint and was fouled. The Aggie guard made the free throw to give the visitors a 31-23 lead with 2:15 left in the first half.
USU took a 33-29 lead into the break as Queta and Worster sat for half of the first 20 minutes with two fouls each. The Aggies got 14 points off the bench by halftime.
Fourteen points off six USU turnovers kept Fresno State close.
Being held to two points in the first half, Queta went to work right away in the second half. He had eight of the Aggies first 10 points to start the second half. His three-point play began the game-deciding run.
USU has now won eight of the last nine meetings with Fresno State, including four in a row in California. The Bulldogs had a two-game winning streak snapped and tasted defeat for just the second time at home (7-2) this season.
“We were a little disjointed on offense, specifically in the first half,” Smith said. “On the defensive end we had some really careless mistakes, not executing our game plan, not communicating the way we typically communicate. … I’m proud of how we played in the second half.”
TIP-INS
Utah State began the day at No. 54 in the NET rankings, while Fresno State checked in at No. 206. … The Aggies and Bulldogs are two of only three teams in the country with three players on the roster that are at least 7-feet, joining East Carolina. … The Aggies won the rebound battle, 32-31, for the 19th straight game this season and are 66-13 under Smith when that happens. … USU led at halftime and is now 12-1 on the season when leading at halftime and 58-7 all-time under head coach Craig Smith. … The Aggies are 33-1 under Smith when holding opponents to less than 60 points. ... With five rebounds, Neemias Queta moved into No. 15 on the career rebound list with 696, passing Jalen Moore (694) and Troy Collier (694). ... With his five blocks Thursday, Queta has 58 on the year which ties Shawn Daniels and Gilbert Pete for third most in a season. Queta holds the record with 84, set during the 2018-19 season. … Marco Anthony had a career-high three steals. … Anthony and Brock Miller were the only USU players to register more than 30 minutes with 35 and 36, respectively. … The Aggies lead the all-time series with the Bulldogs, 40-25.
GAME BALL
With a well-balanced attack, many are deserving of this. The nod goes to center Trevin Dorius. The sophomore came off the bench to match his season high with nine points on 3 of 3 shooting from the field and 3 of 5 from the free throw line. Dorius matched several teammates with a team-high five rebounds, three on the offensive end. He also blocked two shots, came up with two steals and had an assist in a season-high 17 minutes of action.
AGGIE DUNK COUNT
After getting no dunks in the first half, the Aggies went to work rattling the rim in the second half. Neemias Queta got it started by taking an inbound pass and throwing it down four minutes into the second half. Five minutes later Queta drove to the basket and switched to his left hand for a one-handed jam. Trevin Dorius then took a pass from Steven Ashworth and stuffed it. Dorius then found Alphonso Anderson wide open for a two-handed dunk to end the night.
Queta now has 100 career dunks at USU.
Season dunk count: Queta 28, Justin Bean 6, Dorius 6, Marco Anthony 4, Szymon Zapala 2, Anderson 2, Sean Bairstow 1, Brock Miller 1.
UP NEXT
The Aggies will stay in central California for the second of the two-game series with the Bulldogs. The two square off again at the Save Mart Center on Friday at 8 p.m.
AGGIE WOMEN
For a half, the Aggies were right there. But it takes two halves to make a game.
USU (4-10, 2-7) trailed 42-41 at halftime at home in the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum. Fresno State (10-6, 8-3) ran away with the game in the second half. The Bulldogs won the first of the two-game series between the two, 90-62, Thursday night.
The first half output was the second-most points by the Aggies in an opening half this season.
Three USU players reached double figures in the scoring column, led by forward Jessica Chatman’s 13 points. Chatman also added a team-high 11 boards for her third double-double of the season. Guard Faith Brantley and guard Emmie Harris each netted 10 points. Guard Shyla Latone had career-highs of nine rebounds and seven assists, to go along with eight points in the game.
Fresno State was led in scoring by guard Hanna Cavinder, who finished with 18 points as well as a game-high seven assists. Guard Haley Cavinder led all players with 14 rebounds.