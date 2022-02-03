Everyone went home happy Thursday night.
Well, with the exception of the Spartans from San Jose State.
The Utah State men’s basketball team broke open a close game in the second half and rolled to a 78-62 Mountain West Conference victory in the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum in front of an announced crowd of 8,466. And since the Aggies eclipsed the 75-point mark, the fans all got a free frozen custard from Culver’s.
“Yeah, free ice cream for them (fans),” USU forward Justin Bean quipped after a press conference.
It just so happened to be Bean who got the Aggies (14-9, 5-5 MW) to 75 points, drilling a 3-pointer with five minutes to play. Bean recorded his 14th double-double of the season with 18 points and 11 rebounds, while tying his season high with five assists.
“I was giving my mom a little shout out after I made that shot,” Bean said.
Bean was joined by Brandon Horvath, who posted his second double-double of the season with a game-high 19 points and 11 rebounds. For the second straight game the forward filled up the stat sheet as he had five assists and blocked three shots.
“Brandon was great,” USU head coach Ryan Odom said. “... He contested shots in and around the rim. That was big. He came up with a lot of boards on defense.”
Two runs in the early going of the second half gave the Aggies some breathing room. They opened the second 20 minutes by scoring six straight points to build a seven-point advantage.
Two-and-a-half minutes later USU went on a 9-0 run as RJ Eytle-Rock drilled a 3-pointer off a pass from Horvath to ignite the surge. Rylan Jones drove in for a bucket, Bean hit a jumper off a pass from Horvath, who then capped the run with a dunk off an assist from Max Shulga. The slam gave the hosts a 51-38 lead with 12:41 to play, and they would lead by double digits the rest of the way.
“We were rushing a lot of shots in the first half,” said Shulga, who came off the bench to score eight points and dish out four assists. “We adjusted pretty quickly in the second half and walked away with the win.”
Bean’s frozen custard shot gave the Aggies their largest lead of the game, 75-54, and brought out the “Up by 20-1” chant from the students.
“Good win for us,” Odom said. “San Jose State, (head) coach (Tim) Miles and his team, they were ready to play today and every day. The film that we’ve watched of them, their record in conference is not indicative of how they’re playing right now.”
The USU coach emptied his bench as the Aggies rolled to their fourth straight it. It was also the seventh straight win against the Spartans and the 31st consecutive W over SJSU in Logan.
“Our guys did a great job all the way to the end,” Odom said. “You see Bean diving on the floor. Zee (Hamoda), who hadn’t really played in the game, is tipping the ball, going after it. Steven (Ashworth) is running a ball down going out of bounds and saves it off their leg.”
Joining Horvath and Bean in double-figure scoring was Eytle-Rock with 11. Steven Ashworth was a point shy with nine.
The Spartans (7-14, 0-9) have now lost nine in a row. They had three players reach double figures in scoring in Trey Smith (14), Myron Amey, Jr. (11) and Omari Moore (10).
“I kind of felt like one of the king’s men trying to put humpty dumpty back together again for a while,” SJSU head coach Tim Miles said. “We lost Trey Anderson early, that was really hurtful. Not sure if we’re going to have him, we’ll see where he’s at, going to test him with concussion-type stuff.
“But our kids did a good job. At the end of the game, the difference was, let’s face it, Bean and Horvath got away from us in that second half and then they had some timely 3-point shooting that allowed them to extend the lead. I thought we did some things better but I think you have to complement their second-half effort. Utah State’s second-half effort was very, very good. That’s what makes them tough. That’s what makes them tough in this building.”
Thursday’s game was originally scheduled for New Year’s Day, but SJSU had COVID problems. The Spartans started the scoring when Smith drained a 3-pointer. Then there were three lead changes and a tie over the first four minutes of the contest.
Horvath drove in, spun and got a finger roll to drop to spark a 8-0 surge by the Aggies. Ashworth and Eytle-Rock both drilled shots from beyond the arc as USU took a 14-9 lead five minutes into the game.
SJSU clawed back and tied the game at 22-22 on a trey from Tibet Gorener. A three-point play by Bean kept the Aggies in front but then both teams couldn’t find the bottom of the net or handle the ball for more than four minutes.
The Spartans actually went 4:27 between buckets. The Aggies missed 11 straight shots and went 5:47 between field goals.
SJSU scored six straight points to take a 33-32 lead late in the opening half. Jones drove in for a circus shot to give the hosts a 34-33 lead at the break.
After shooting better than 50 percent from the field over the first 10 minutes of the game, the Aggies finished the first half at 37.1 percent, but did make 42.9 percent of their 3-point shots (6 of 14). The Spartans shot 52 percent in the first half and made 4 of 8 from long range.
“It was definitely an interesting offensive first half for us,” Bean said. “For me, it felt like my high school coach; he always says, ‘you guys sometimes can’t hit the broad side of a barn.’ That’s what it felt like for me the first half, but coaches did a good job instilling that trust and confidence in myself and Brandon (Horvath). Thankfully we were able to get on a roll there in the second half and played our game, and stuck to what we do best and sharing the ball.”
Sean Bairstow made a rebound bucket to start the second half for the Aggies, who never looked back over the final 20 minutes.
“I thought we came out pretty sloppy, but we picked it up in the second half and got the win,” Shulga said.
“Most importantly, we only had 10 points at the rim in the first half, we end with 34,” Odom said. “They end with 24 and they had 16 at half. I think that was a key to the game for us. Our defense just got a little bit better and helped our offense. Obviously, 24 assists is tremendous.
“I thought Max (Shulga) was great. His 18 minutes were really valuable for us: 18 minutes, eight points, four assists, zero turnovers. Great game off the bench for him.”
TIP-INS
Utah State began the day at No. 35 in the Kenpom rankings, while San Jose State checked in at No. 301. … Odom moved into a tie with Larry Eustachy and D.D. Young for seventh in most wins for a first-year coach with 14 and counting. … For the third straight game, all 13 Aggies that dressed saw playing time. … USU improved to 13-2 when it outrebounds an opponent as the Aggies won the battle of the boards, 38-29. … The Aggies finished with 24 assists and are now 10-0 on the season when getting at least 20 dimes. … USU had a season-low five turnovers. … Justin Bean moved into 22nd place on the career scoring list with 1,270 points, passing Rich Haws (1,255) and Bob Lauriski (1,266). Bean also moved into a tie with Greg Grant for 17th in career games played with 115. … Max Shulga tied his career high with four assists. ... The Aggies lead the all-time series with the Spartans 67-22.
GAME BALL
For the second straight game Brandon Horvath filled up the stat sheet and gets the nod. The forward finished with a game-best 19 points on 8 of 16 shooting and made all three of his free throws. The senior grabbed 11 rebounds and dished out five assists. He also matched his career-best with three blocked shots and tied a season high with two steals. Horvath played 33 minutes.
AGGIE DUNK/CHARGE COUNT
The lone dunk in the first half came from Justin Bean, who was fouled and barely got it to go down. He took a pass from Brandon Horvath. Horvath brought the house down early in the second half with a steal and coast-to-coast drive for a dunk that included a wrap-around his back move with the ball. Horvath also threw down a pass from Max Shulga at the 12:41 mark.
The leader was back taking a charge late in the first half as Rylan Jones stood his ground. Jones took another seven minutes into the second half.
Season dunk count: Trevin Dorius 15, Justin Bean 14, Brandon Horvath 14, Sean Bairstow 9, Szymon Zapala 2, Zee Hamoda 1, Max Shulga 1.
Season charge count: Rylan Jones 21, Steven Ashworth 4, Max Shulga 3, RJ Eytle-Rock 2, Justin Bean 2, Sean Bairstow 2, Brandon Horvath 2, Travis Wagstaff 1, Trevin Dorius 1.
UP NEXT
The Aggies wrap up a three-game homestand on Saturday when UNLV comes to town. The Rebels (13-9, 5-4) beat Nevada, 69-58, in Las Vegas on Tuesday in their last outing. Tipoff in the Spectrum is set for 4 p.m.