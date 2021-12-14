For the second Wednesday in a row, the Aggies get to go on the road and play an in-state rival.
Utah State takes on Weber State in a men's basketball game Wednesday night in the Dee Events Center. Tipoff is set for 7 o’clock. The game will be televised on both KJZZ and ESPN+.
“We are excited about the opportunity to travel down to Ogden and play Weber State,” Aggie head coach Ryan Odom said Tuesday after practice. “They are a well coached team and a familiar coach to the Aggies, obviously. A lot of respect for him (WSU head coach Randy Rahe) and what he has been able to accomplish over the years at Weber State.”
Rahe is in his 16th season at the helm of the Wildcats. The former USU assistant coach, who was with Stew Morrill, has won more than 300 games during his time at Weber State (304-180).
It will be another tough road test for USU (7-3) as it prepares for the Mountain West Conference schedule that will begin at the end of the month. The Wildcats (9-1) had their best start to a season in 36 years by winning their first eight games.
“Coach Rahe has a really good team this year,” Odom said. “I really like their team. They are playing really aggressive offensively and in transition. They have a dynamic point guard that our fans will know in Koby McEwen. He has gotten off to a fabulous start. We are certainly going to have to deal with him, among other players. They have several guys that can attack the rim and make plays. They are gelling well together.”
McEwen spent his first two collegiate seasons at USU, where he was named the 2017 Mountain West Freshman of the Year. He earned all-MW accolades both seasons as an Aggie, then transferred to Marquette for three years. With an extra year because of COVID, he came west again.
The now Wildcat leads his team in scoring, averaging 15.6 points a game, along with 4.5 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.1 steals. McEwen is joined by four other teammates averaging double figures in Dontay Bassett (13.0), Seikou Sisoho Jawara (12.2), Dillon Jones (12.2) and JJ Overton (12.0). Bassett, a transfer from Florida, just became eligible and has played in just one game.
“They can play with two bigs, one big and no bigs,” Odom said. “We’ve seen all of that so far this season, but I don’t know that we’ve seen a team in transition like this, that plays this fast. It will be a good test for us. Jones averages a double-double and is a match-up problem.”
The 6-foot-6 Jones leads the Wildcats in rebounding with 10.3 an outing. Weber State also has five players averaging more than a steal a game. USU has two.
The Aggies did get some good news following last Saturday’s game. Guard Sean Bairstow did not fracture his pinky as previously reported. He has eight stitches in the left pinky and should be cleared soon to return to action. He will miss the Weber State game, but could be available as soon as this Saturday.
“We are going to have to wait for the stitches to heal,” Odom said. “That is a huge plus for us. We dodged a bullet there. We are happy for him.”
Bairstow has been a big spark off the bench of late. In four games since he returned from a different injury, he has averaged 6.5 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists a game.
Justin Bean continues to lead the Aggies in scoring (21.1) and rebounding (11.6). The senior is also averaging 2.9 assists and 1.9 steals each game.
Brandon Horvath is the only other USU player averaging double figures in scoring at 12.7. Eleven different Aggies have reached double digits this season in the scoring department.
Weber State has won 15 straight games at home, dating back to last season. What do the Aggies need to do to be successful Wednesday?
“Transition defense, playing without fouling, rebounding the ball, minimizing runs, make sure we take care of the ball is going to be imperative,” Odom said. “We need to make sure we get our shots. We need to play tough on the road. We need to limit their ability to get to the free throw line. They get fouled a ton. That will be a huge factor.”