Two of the hottest teams at the moment in the Mountain West Conference will put their winning streaks on the line Tuesday night in Laramie, Wyoming.
The Aggie men’s basketball team takes the longest current league winning streak on the road. Utah State has won five in a row and faces a Wyoming squad that has been victorious in four straight. Tipoff in Arena Auditorium is set for 7 o’clock.
“We want to win every game we play, whether at home or on the road,” said USU head coach Ryan Odom after practice on Monday. “We are a confident group right now going into a hostile environment. We understand that, but are not afraid of it.”
The Aggies (15-9, 6-5 MW) flew to Laramie on a charter Monday afternoon. Tuesday night’s game will be the sixth for USU in 13 days. The Cowboys (19-3, 8-1) have also been busy, playing six gams in 15 days.
In the fist meeting between these two, Wyoming’s Graham Ike scored in the paint with 3.3 seconds left, and USU’s Rylan Jones missed a running 3-pointer at the buzzer. The Cowboys left Logan with a 71-69 win.
“We gave ourselves a chance to win,” Odom said. “We’ve got to do what we did in that particular game and do it a little bit better.”
The Aggies used a 9-0 run late in the game to take a 67-65 lead with 95 seconds to play, but could not hold on. The first meeting had six lead changes and the scored was tied 10 times, including at halftime.
“We were in it and had the ball with 40 seconds and didn’t get a basket to maintain the lead,” Odom said. “... We are not as one-dimensional as we were at that point.”
That loss was the second of what turned out to be four in a row for USU. However, the Aggies have been playing much better, obviously, during their winning streak. They are coming off a 90-75 win at home against UNLV last Saturday that wrapped up a three-game homestand. Three of the next four games are on the road and against teams near or at the top of the MW standings.
“There is no such thing as an easy win in this conference, even at home,” USU forward Justin Bean said. “Our fans were huge all week.”
A 16-0 run midway through the second half proved to be the difference against the Rebels (13-10, 5-5) on Saturday.
“I thought Sean (Bairstow) and Brandon (Horvath) were really aggressive and got some buckets in the paint,” Bean said. “When we are able to do that, the floodgates from the perimeter tend to open. ... Our offense definitely feeds off of our defense. Whenever we can get stops in a row, it helps us offensively. We know we can score, but you have to be able to guard the teams in this league to be able to win.”
During the five-game winning streak, USU is shooting 53.3 percent from the floor, averaging 78.8 points per game, recording nine 3-point field goals per game and winning the battle of the boards by 11.4 rebounds per contest. Over the same stretch, Aggie opponents are shooting 41.6 percent from the floor, making six 3-point field goals per game and averaging just 57.8 points per contest.
Against UNLV, USU shot a season-high 64.0 percent (32 of 50) from the floor — the best performance since shooting 65.1 percent (28 of 43) against Fresno State on Jan. 5, 2012. The Aggies have shot 60 percent or better from the floor in two of the last three games.
“Our defensive intensity and focus and pressure has really helped our offense create leads,” Odom said. “... The offense is moving more fluidly right now and the shooting has improved.”
After losing five of its first six league contests by 2.7 points per game, USU has now beaten each of its last five league foes by at least 15 points per game.
There are a trio of Aggies averaging double figures in scoring. Bean leads the way with 18.7 points. He also grabs a team-best 9.9 rebounds an outing. Joining Bean in double-digit scoring is Horvath (12.8) and Bairstow (10.3). Steven Ashworth (8.6) and RJ Eytle-Rock (8.2) are close to double figures.
The Cowboys also have three players averaging double figures in the scoring department. Ike, a 6-foot-9 forward, leads the way with 20.0 ppg, while also leading the team in rebounding with 8.9. Hunter Maldonado, the reigning MW Player of the Week, is averaging 19.1 points, 5.6 rebounds and 6.4 assists an outing. Drake Jeffries is netting 10.9 a game.
“They (Cowboys) are led by two really good players,” Odom said. “Maldonado really controls the game. He knows when he needs to go, when he needs to deliver the ball to someone else for a timely three or shot. He jut puts so much pressure on you in different ways.
“... Ike is just a load down low. He can dribble left or right and has control of the ball like a guard would have. You combine that with physicality, he is tough to guard.”
The USU coach pointed out Maldonado and Ike will have the Aggies’ attention, but the Cowboys have some lethal shooters that must also be guarded.
“They force you to pick your poison,” Odom said. “They can all shoot threes.”
Wyoming played Sunday evening, winning at Fresno State, 61-59. The Cowboys have had a number of close games and been able to finish, with the exception of their lone MW loss at Boise State, 65-62, on Jan. 25. Last week Wyoming handed the Broncos their first conference setback, 72-65, and also beat Colorado State, 84-78, in overtime.
“They (Cowboys) are obviously playing exceptional basketball right now,” Odom said. “Right now they are really hot, one of the best teams in our conference, if not the best.”
The Cowboys are 10-0 at home this season.
“It’s fun playing at home, great atmosphere, but real excited to get on the road as well,” Bairstow said. “It’s always fun playing in front of a packed, hostile environment. I’m looking forward to that.”