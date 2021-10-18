Last Saturday's 28-24 victory over UNLV certainly wasn't aesthetically pleasing for Utah State's football team, but the Aggies were still able to terminate a two-game losing streak, plus they rediscovered their recipe for success from the beginning of the season.
Indeed, the Aggies found a way to rally past an opponent in the fourth quarter and on the road for the third time this season — the first time the program has gotten off to a 3-0 start on the road since 1978. Additionally, USU has trailed at halftime in all four of its wins so far during the 2021 campaign, strongly suggesting this is an unpolished, yet very resilient team.
"Just continued our trend of games and situations, but I'm really proud of how the guys finished," USU head coach Blake Anderson said. "We found a way to win ugly in a game. I don't know if there's such a thing as an ugly win, but we'll take a lot more of them. I don't know if my heart can take it."
It was another uneven performance on both sides of the ball by the Aggies, who moved the ball up and down the field with relative ease, especially in the first half, but struggled mightily to finish once they were in scoring position. Quarterback Logan Bonner fumbled a snap on a fourth-and-goal play at the 1-yard line and the Aggies came up short on a fourth-and-2 pass at the UNLV 33, plus they missed two field goals and had another one blocked.
Indeed, the Aggies couldn't seem to get out of their own way as they were only able to turn their 440 yards of total offense into 21 points. USU's other touchdown was an electric 100-yard kickoff return by Savon Scarver in the first quarter — his seventh career kickoff return to the house, which matches the NCAA record also held by Clemson’s C.J. Spiller (2006-09), Houston’s Tyron Carrier (2008-11), Memphis’ Tony Pollard (2015-18) and San Diego State’s Rashaad Penny (2014-17).
It was a rough evening at times for USU's short-handed offensive line — the Rebels racked up 11 tackles for loss, which is just five fewer than they amassed during their first five games combined — which was missing a pair of starters in center Falepule Alo and right tackle Jacob South. Chandler Dolphin started at center for Alo, while redshirt freshman Cole Motes, who was a tight end and defensive end in high school, started for South. Alo is out with a hand injury, while South is nursing an undisclosed injury.
Anderson is hopeful South will be able to return to action for Friday's Homecoming game against Colorado State.
"We'll get Jacob back at some point," Anderson said. "I hope that's this week. He's day to day at this point, just typically wear and tear of the season, so I'd like to think he'll be ready by Friday, but it's a short week and he might not. I was super, super proud of how Cole went in and played. I think those are his first collegiate snaps at offensive tackle and (in) pretty tough circumstances. He made some mistakes along the way, but he handled himself really, really well (and) held his own with the exception of just a few plays."
In addition to Motes and Scarver — who also contributed with a 37-yard kickoff return later in the game — USU received clutch performances from a handful of other players. For starters, wide receiver Deven Thompkins and safety Shaq Bond played well enough to merit two of the Mountain West's four weekly awards.
Thompkins was selected as the conference's Offensive Player of the Week after hauling in a career-high 12 receptions for 180 yards and a pair of touchdowns — a 37-yarder in the second quarter and a 6-yarder in the third. The senior racked up 146 yards on seven catches in the opening half.
The 5-foot-8, 155-pounder currently leads the Mountain West in receptions per game (8.3) and receiving yards an outing (136.5), plus he ranks fifth and third, respectively, nationally in both of those categories. Thompkins has accumulated more than 100 yards through the air in four of USU's last five contests.
Once again, No. 19 showcased his impressive ability to high-point a pass, snare contested catches and make adjustments on passes a bit off target.
"Well, he does play a lot bigger than his frame," Anderson said. "I've had guys in the past that are similar to that (where) they understand how to elevate, they understand how to compete for the ball with bodies around them. He's got that and it just comes naturally to him. You know, I tell everybody, you see the size of him, you see the quickness and the speed, but to me when probably really you're best player is you're hardest worker, I mean, it shows up, it just does. He makes everybody around him better."
Bond, who suffered a knee injury in USU's season-opening win at Washington State, was tabbed the league's Defensive Player of the Week after contributing with a game-high nine tackles and a career-high two interceptions — both in the fourth quarter. The super senior, who also forced a fumble in the first quarter, was a big reason why the Aggies limited the Rebels to a measly seven yards on 12 plays in the fourth quarter. UNLV racked up 323 total yards during the first three quarters.
"I felt like obviously with Shaq being the defensive player of the week (was huge)," Anderson said. "He'll tell you he's struggled. He's struggled to be healthy, played in a knee brace for several weeks, not real, real comfortable. He's struggled to trust exactly what he's been asked to do on defense. Sometimes a lot of experience can be one of your biggest weaknesses and that may sound crazy, but you tend to think, 'well, I'll just do it the way I did it before.' ... And I think he's really focused on buying in and trying to be way more detailed, and really focused on exactly what coach (Ephraim Banda) has asked him to do. And he played his best game by far and clearly deserved to be the Defensive Player of the Week."
Two other defensive players Anderson singled out were defensive ends Nick Heninger — "his effort level, his work ethic is right there with Deven" — and Byron Vaughns. Heninger finished with four tackles and pressured UNLV quarterback Cameron Friel into the first throw Bond picked off, and Vaughns batted away a pass at the line of scrimmage, plus chipped in with three tackles.
"Byron had a big game," Anderson said. "You know, he didn't get (any) sacks, but he created a couple of holding calls, he forced the pocket, made the quarterback move. (He's) finally healthy and starting to run and play at the level that obviously we need him to play (at)."
Three other Aggies who showed their mettle were running backs Calvin Tyler Jr. and Elelyon Noa, and wide receiver Derek Wright, who finished with a career-high 83 yards on a career-high-matching five receptions. Tyler Jr. and Noa — who scored the game-winning 11-yard TD with 35 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter — teamed up for 96 yards on 14 carries in the second half.