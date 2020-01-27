Perhaps the Aggies have turned a corner.
They weathered a first half letdown just before halftime and traded punches to start the second half Saturday night at the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum. Then the Utah State men’s basketball team took control midway through the final 20 minutes against Colorado State.
The Aggies got after it on both ends of the court. During a three-minute stretch they scored on six straight possessions — though two of those involved hitting 1 of 2 free throws — and stopped the Rams on five consecutive possessions. A back-and-forth game had turned into a 63-52 lead for USU with 5:54 minutes to play.
“We know basketball is a game of runs, and that’s what this team (Colorado State) does is goes on runs and can get hot from three,” said Aggie guard Sam Merrill, who finished with a game-best 28 points on 10 of 15 shooting. “When they made that run at the end of the first half we were obviously disappointed. We felt like if we could just shore up a few things we would be able to stretch out a lead. The biggest thing is we did it on the defensive end.”
Those last five stops were the end of 10 straight. Both teams went more than 2:30 without scoring before the Aggies reeled off 13 unanswered points and went on to beat the Rams, 77-61, ending the first half of Mountain West play on a good note.
“At the end of the day, we are committed to playing Aggie basketball,” USU head coach Craig Smith said. “We have done some really good things on the defensive end the last four games against some high-octane offensives. We are getting better on the offensive end of the floor.”
After USU (16-6, 5-4) did start scoring in the second half, it was hard for Colorado State (14-8, 5-4) to get a stop. The Aggies actually came up with points on 12 straight possessions to build a 75-59 lead with two minutes to play.
The Rams went 6:22 without scoring and 8:17 between field goals. Colorado State, which came into the Spectrum as one of the hottest teams in the league with five straight wins and shooting better than 50 percent from the field, was held to 37.3 percent from the field and 29.2 percent from 3-point range.
Meanwhile, the Aggies shot a season-high 59.2 percent from the field and 43.8 percent from beyond the arc. USU was especially hot in the second half, connecting on 68 percent of its shots (17 of 25).
“We got things going in the second half and shot 68 percent, which is pretty crazy,” Merrill said. “It was a good night.”
The Aggies had let double-digit leads at Air Force and Boise State disappear and ultimately lost those two contests. Despite allowing the Rams to rally from being down 14 points in the first half to take a three-point lead 6:30 into the second half, USU responded this time.
“Those games in the past, we don’t forget about them, it hurts, but we learn from those,” said Aggie forward Alphonso Anderson, who came off the bench to score eight points. “We just need to keep going. We rallied and competed. We have a different mindset now.”
Aggie athletes and the head coach pointed to more competitive practices having carried over into games.
“Our preparation in practice helped,” Anderson said. “All week we battled. We had that fire about us and that carried over. ... We are not on top of the Mountain West and we have everything to prove. We have to go get every game one by one and just keep competing.”
Smith credited the defense by his team in he second half, but especially those athletes who played in the post, which included Neemias Queta, Trevin Dorius, Justin Bean and Anderson. Queta blocked three shots, grabbed seven rebounds and finished with 10 points. Bean had 13 points and nine rebounds, and came up with a steal. Anderson had three rebounds to go with his eight points, and also blocked a shot. Dorius came up with a steal and grabbed a rebound in limited time.
The USU bench, which was giving big contributions the first few months of the season, has struggled at times. The bench came up big Saturday against Colorado State.
“I’ve been struggling a little bit lately and been in my own head a lot,” Anderson said. “I just went out there and played free. If I make a mistake, just try and go get it back and play aggressive.”
Smith also noticed his bench players.
“Diogo (Brito) subbed in and did a great job making him (Adam Thistlewood) earn everything,” Smith said. “Alphonso Anderson had his best game in quite some time. He was making tough-guy plays. (Sean) Bairstow’s line isn’t unbelievable, but we did well when he was in there. We need those guys to continue to climb the ladder.”
TIP-INS
The Aggies moved up 11 spots from Saturday to No. 62 in the NET rankings, while the Rams checked in at No. 102 on Monday. … It was Coaches vs. Cancer during last week, and the coaching staffs of both teams wore basketball shoes in support on Saturday. The Aggie coaches also wore gold shoelaces in support. There was a moment of silence before the National Anthem to remember those who have dealt with the disease. … USU improved to 15-2 on the season when it outrebounds an opponent as it had a 35-26 advantage on the glass. … The Aggie bench outscored the Ram reserves, 17-8, and is now 15-1 this season when that happens. … Merrill scored in double figures for the 13th straight time this year, 19th time this season and 96th time in his career. He has now attempted 1,354 field goals, moving past Kendall Youngblood (1,348) and into sixth place on the career list. Merrill has now played 3,938 minutes in his career, passing Greg Grant (3,923) and Tyler Newbold (3,935) and into second place on the career list. … Neemias Queta played a season-high 32 minutes and had a season-best five assists and three blocked shots. … Diogo Brito played in his 108th game at USU, moving into a tie with Preston Bailess for 22nd on the career list. … The Aggies lead the all-time series with the Rams, 61-39, which is the fourth most-played opponent for USU.
GAME BALL
The senior guard gets the nod. Merrill was very efficient as he made 10 of 15 shots from the field on his way to scoring a game-best 28 points. Merrill was 5 of 7 from beyond the arc and made all three of his free throws on the night. The guard also tied a pair of teammates with a game-best five assists, while not turning the ball over once in 35 minutes of action. He also had one rebound.
AGGIE DUNK COUNT
The Aggies did not record a dunk over the first 20 minutes.
In fact, the first dunk by an Aggie didn’t come until the 5:54 mark of the second half, but it was a nifty one. Merrill threaded the needle to get the ball to Queta for a two-handed slam. Two minutes later with the shot clock winding down,, Merrill found Queta again for a dunk. Queta has now pulled into second place on the team this season.
Season count: Trevin Dorius 12, Queta 10, Kuba Karawowski 9, Anderson 8, Bean 7, Brito 5, Sean Bairstow 2, Brock Miller 2, Roche Grootfaam 2.