Several scoring dryspells, combined with some defensive breakdowns, spelled doom for the Aggies Tuesday night at Viejas Arena.
The Utah State men’s basketball team dropped its third straight game in Mountain West Conference play. San Diego State was able to avenge its worst loss on the year by handing the Aggies their worst setback of the season, 75-56.
“I thought they (Aztecs) were very aggressive on the offensive glass,” USU head coach Ryan Odom said. “They did a nice job in the first half getting some extras and then that continued early in the second half. We couldn’t really get a handle on that. We got some of our own (offensive boards) in the first five minutes of the second half and tried to close the gap, but we really couldn’t get a bucket and a stop on consecutive possessions. It was just kind of trading baskets, and you can’t do that on the road in a tough environment and expect to have success. I was impressed with their team and the way that they played. We certainly have to get better going forward.”
The Aggies (15-12, 6-8) enjoyed a six-point advantage early in the game. Their last lead came with 8:17 minutes left in the first half when Justin Bean hit a 3-pointer to give USU a 26-23 lead. Then it got dicey for the visitors.
“We didn’t take care of the ball, had two or three straight turnovers,” said Bean, who finished with 18 points, eight rebounds and four assists. “They capitalized, hit big shots and ran in transition. When they get going like that, they are dangerous because they are a really great team. We let them play to their strengths. We have to be better and more attentive to details on defense.”
The Aztecs (16-6, 8-3) took advantage of the Aggie miscues and missed shots, going on a game-changing 12-0 run. USU went 4:24 without scoring and would go 7:02 between field goals. SDSU built a 40-29 lead for its largest advantage in the opening half and took a 42-34 lead into the break.
“We guarded at a high level and did a good job following the game plan,” Aztec head coach Brian Dutcher said. “It was a hard-fought victory. I love Utah State’s team. I think they are really good and we were fortunate enough to get ahead early.”
During the scoring drought in the first half, the Aggies had four turnovers, had a shot blocked, missed three shots, including two from long range, and made 3 of 4 free throws. That’s not making winning plays.
In the first six minuets of the second half, the Aggies were able to get within six points on two occasions. Then they went into an offensive funk again. USU went more than four minutes without scoring, while the Aztecs reeled off nine unanswered to build a 57-42 lead with 10:55 to play. The Aggies came up empty on five possessions with three turnovers.
“I didn’t think we had a great start to the second half, but we found a way to maintain an eight-point lead that could have easily been two or four, but we held the lead and spurted again,” Dutcher said. “Matt Bradley was sensational.”
Yes, Bradley was. The guard seemed to hit a basket when the Aztecs needed a spark. He finished with a game-high 22 points on 8 of 16 shooting, including 4 of 6 from long range. He also dished out five assists.
“This was definitely a game we were looking forward to,” Bradley said. “We had it marked on our whiteboard that this is the game with the score posted on it from the last one. Everybody locked in and the energy was contagious. It was a great win. Utah State, hats off to them. They’re a pretty good team. I mean, as you know, coach just mentioned in the locker room before the game that in the last six years, these are the two teams that won the Mountain West championship.
“Utah State always gives us their best shot. Even though the outcome didn’t come up the way they wanted it to, it was still a great game. They still play well and we love playing against them. We left the last game with a bad taste in our mouth. So, this week we were very focused and locked in and that showed tonight.”
On top of the scoring droughts and getting outrebounded, the Aggies also had 15 turnovers. That led to 23 Aztec points.
“They’re really good at getting you inside the line and then getting you to pick your dribble up, and then they lock out from there,” Odom said of the Aztecs. “They do an excellent job of switching. ... They actually turned us over in Logan as well, a similar number (15 in the first meeting). They just weren’t able to capitalize on some of those as easily as they did tonight.”
Brandon Horvath was the only other Aggie to reach double figures in scoring with 10 points. Sean Bairstow was close with nine. Rylan Jones came off the bench to dish out a team-best five assists.
Joining Bradley in double digits were Keshad Johnson (14) and Adam Seiko (11) off the bench. Nathan Mensah grabbed eight rebounds.
It doesn’t get any easier for the Aggies. They travel northwest to take on Boise State on Saturday. The Broncos (19-6, 10-2) began Wednesday tied atop the league standings. They played at Air Force late Wednesday.
“Coach always says it’s all about responding,” Bean said. “We have been in this situation before. We need to be hungry from this and not get down on ourselves. We need to know we are capable of a lot better performance than this and go win some games.”