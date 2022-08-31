A couple of weeks ago, ESPN released a list of its top 100 college football players heading into the 2022 season.
Eight of those athletes represent the University of Alabama, including the top two on the list. In comparison, only one of the 100 players competes for a school from the Mountain West and that’s Fresno State quarterback Jake Haener, who checks in the 74th spot.
That’s the kind of challenge that awaits Utah State in its first road game of the year. The top-ranked Crimson Tide will host the Aggies in Alabama’s home and season opener Saturday evening.
“If you turn the page and look at rankings and all of the measurables, there are no weaknesses,” USU head coach Blake Anderson said of Alabama in his weekly press conference. “There is just a whole pile of great player vs. great player vs. great player. Yeah, every position is going to be the best position we see all year, maybe the best positions I’ve seen in my lifetime as a coach. They’re as advertised.”
The Crimson Tide returned 12 of their 22 starters on offense and defense from last year’s national runner-up squad. Alabama capped off a 13-2 season with a 33-18 loss to conference rival Georgia in the CFP National Championship game.
Two of those starters are defending Bronko Nagurski Trophy recipient Will Anderson, a junior linebacker, and reigning Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young, a junior quarterback. The Heisman Trophy is awarded annually to be top player at the collegiate level, while the Bronko Nagurski Trophy goes to the top defensive performer. Anderson is first in the aforementioned ESPN rankings, followed immediately by Young.
“They’re as advertised — two of the best players in all of (football), both will play at the next level, both on the short list for Heisman,” Anderson said. “... They are phenomenal players and they’re surrounded by a lot of phenomenal players too, which makes it even more difficult.”
Anderson ranked first among all FBS players in tackles for loss (34.5) and sacks (17.5) a year ago. He also contributed with 101 tackles.
“We’re going to see Will Anderson at his best,” coach Anderson said. “He played with a big knee brace on most of last year. We won’t be so fortunate. He will be primed and ready to go. He’s impossible to block. We’ve got to have help on him or we’ve got to get (the ball) out quick (in the passing game). We can’t just stand up and expect our guys to block him one on one all day. We’ve got to try to get him tired and fatigued. Hopefully, he’s not in great shape yet.”
Meanwhile, Young was a breakout star as a sophomore as he shattered single-season program records in passing yards (4,872) and passing touchdowns (47). The days of the Crimson Tide relying on their rushing attack to bury opponents are over and have been for a little while.
“Bryce can make every throw and beat you with his feet,” coach Anderson said. “Obviously, clearly everybody in the whole country saw that a year ago.”
The others Alabama players on ESPN’s list are junior running back Jahmyr Gibbs (20th), senior safety Jordan Battle (23rd), sophomore linebacker Dallas Turner (24th), junior cornerback Eli Ricks (45th), senior linebacker Henry To’oTo’o (54th) and senior offensive tackle Emil Ekiyor (96th). Two of those athletes were plucked from the transfer portal in Gibbs, a former Georgia Tech star, and Ricks, who was a Freshman All-American at LSU in 2020.
Coach Anderson raved about Gibbs, who rushed for 746 yards and four TDs at Georgia Tech last fall.
“The challenge is real,” Anderson said. “They just transferred in maybe the best running back in the country from Georgia Tech. Put (those tailbacks) behind maybe the best O-line in the country and a quarterback that can do it all. Yeah, again you can get overwhelmed by it. We’ve got to be lined up in the right gap, play great technique and tackle well to have a chance at slowing them down. You will not stop them. That’s not what’s happening. This game (is about) slowing them down, frustrating them, hope they make a mistake and capitalize on any mistake that they do make, make them kick the ball some.”
Ekiyor, who only allowed three sacks during the previous two seasons, is one of three returning starters in the offensive trenches for the Crimson Tide. The other two are senior center Darrian Dalcourt and junior tackle Javion Cohen. Alabama also welcomed back standout tight end Cameron Latu, a Salt Lake City native who broke the school’s single-season record for TD receptions by a tight end a year ago with eight.
To’oTo’o led Alabama with 113 tackles during the ‘21 campaign, plus he also chipped in with 4.0 sacks. Turner, the team’s other proven performer at linebacker, finished last season with a vengeance as he came through with 8.5 sacks during the final seven games.
Battle garnered first-team All-America honors last season and contributed with 86 tackles and three interceptions. Battle is joined at the safety position by another starter from a year ago in senior DeMarco Hellams, who matched Battle with a team-high-tying three INTs, plus ranked third on the team in tackles (87).
Another returning starter for the Crimson Tide is junior cornerback Brian Branch, who broke up a team-leading nine passes as a sophomore. Alabama’s other starting corner is Ricks, who missed most of last season with an injury, but picked off four passes, which included a pair of pick-sixes, for LSU in ‘20.
The Crimson Tide has a pair of returning starters in the defensive trenches in seniors DJ Dale and Byron Young, who tallied 9.0 tackles for a loss as a junior. Alabama’s kicker is senior Will Reichard, who was successful on 22 of 28 field goal attempts a year ago. Punter James Burnip is also back after averaging 39.1 yards on 48 punts last fall.
Alabama is coached by Nick Saban, who is entering his 16th season at the helm and helped propel the Crimson Tide to national championships in 2009, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2017 and 2020. Alabama has a winning percentage of .880 (183-25) with Saban in charge of the program. Saban was also a head coach at Toledo (1990), Michigan State (1995-99), LSU (2000-04) and for the Miami Dolphins (2005-06). LSU won a national title in 2003.