LAS VEGAS — Over the past two basketball seasons at Utah State, there have been a number of players that have played vital roles in the success of the team.
The Aggies embody the saying: “The whole is greater than the sum of its parts. While mathematically impossible, this description does fit in describing the USU men’s basketball team.
Sure, there was Sam Merrill who is now playing in the NBA and Neemias Queta who will join him, but buying into the team concept has been the root of many wins. Getting athletes to buy into their role and not pout when that may mean coming off the bench or playing fewer minutes than they would like is key.
One current Aggie who embodies that is Alphonso Anderson. In his two years at USU, his role has changed during both seasons, but his attitude has not. The senior is ready and willing to do what is needed when asked.
“It was fun getting that starting role for a few games,” Anderson said earlier this week. “I was ready for it. We work hard in practice. But I’m ready for any role that I have to take on this team to help us win. Whatever is needed of me moving forward, I’m ready for that role as well.”
After four straight starts, the 6-foot-6 forward from Tacoma, Washington, came off the bench Thursday night in the quarterfinals of the Mountain West Conference men’s basketball tournament. He played 18 minutes, scoring five points and grabbing a rebound.
Anderson was inserted into the starting lineup when Rollie Worster and Brock Miller were both injured. Both were back Thursday and the senior returned to his role of coming off the bench and bringing a spark.
“Having a team at full strength is always the best,” Anderson said. “Injuries happen in sports. Our team did a good job handling those situations. I feel that COVID kind of helped us with that. You never know when somebody is going to pop up positive, so you have to be ready to play different positions. Being at full strength is good and we have been able to practice and get after that.
But didn’t he enjoy starting?
“I love it and it’s exciting,” Anderson said. “I need to keep getting better and working hard.”
But he is also fine with doing what is needed for the team to win. On the season, Anderson has played in all 26 games. He has averaged 6.7 points, 2.7 rebounds and 0.7 assists a game for the season. In league games, Anderson averaged 8.1 points, 2.8 rebounds and 0.7 assists an outing.
His efforts this year have not gone unnoticed by the MW coaches. On Tuesday he was named the MW Sixth Man of the Year.
“I’m extremely grateful; it was kind of a shock to me because I wasn’t anticipating it,” Anderson said of the award. “When my teammates told me about it at practice, I was super excited. I couldn’t have done it without them. They helped put me in positions to succeed and same with my coaches and trainers. It was a blessing. I was thankful.”
While Anderson has put up good numbers off the bench, it’s not just about the statistics. He did have a season-high 14 points against New Mexico and grab a season-best seven rebounds in a game against San Diego State, but more noticeable is the timing of when he makes plays. He could arguably be called Mr. Clutch.
A year ago as a transfer from North Idaho College, Anderson played in all 34 games, starting four. He averaged 8.1 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.0 assists. The then-junior hit some monster shots in the MW tournament in 2020, including in the title game. While Merrill hit the game winner and rightfully was praised for it, Anderson had a couple of 3-point shots that helped get the Aggies in position for the game-winner.
Anderson has had some big shots as USU has tried to build momentum for the tournament this year. At Fresno State last week, he got two quick buckets and assisted on a third to start the second half with an 8-0 run when the Aggies were trailing by 10. Then, he helped thwart a Bulldog rally with a 3-pointer during a late 8-0 run to give USU the lead for good.
“It really comes with preparation, just working out every day you train yourself to be ready for any moment that comes,” Anderson said. “When my teammates pass me the ball in those situations, I’m able to knock it down and help us succeed. It’s been fun being in those situations when games are tight. I’m always confident in myself when it comes down to those situations. I know I can get a good look at something.”
On Thursday night, Anderson hit a 3-pointer in the first half to give the Aggies a lead in the first half. In the second half, he made a move in the paint to score, sparking a 6-0 run that helped widen the double-digit lead USU had against UNLV.
“He has been playing great,” Aggie head coach Craig Smith said of Anderson. “It’s like clockwork where you see the seniors really step up this time of year. He is a mature guy, he is a great leader, he is a veteran. He loves to play. He has stayed the course, stayed in the gym, very confident and always believes in himself. He has really stood out in games. He certainly hit a monster shot the other night against Fresno State, which was a big key to our second half start.”
Anderson is one of two seniors on the 2020-21 Aggie team. Kuba Karwowski rarely sees the court, so Anderson has taken it upon himself to lead. Smith has appreciated that.
“Alphonso is playing the best basketball of his career,” Smith said. “Now, he has had some good basketball in him over two years. He had a great season last year. He had a bit of a slow start (this year), but is playing dynamite (now). With his experience, he has been such a great leader and an amazing voice. He has really taken over. I like the way he is playing.”
Anderson has proven he can score and play many positions as he even helped fill in at the five when Queta was injured last year. He had 24 points against LSU last year, which helped him get named to the 2019 Jamaica Classic all-tournament team. He averaged 21.5 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.0 steals a game.
While looking back, Anderson remembers how the 2020 MW Tournament went. He was part of the Aggies winning their second straight title and punching a ticket to the NCAA Tournament.
“Yes, we won the tournament, but we didn’t feel like we got the reward of going to March Madness,” Anderson said. “Personally, that’s how I felt. It just makes us hungry to come back and compete again. There are some great teams in the tournament. The league is really good this year. We just need to take it one game at a time.”
There are no fans this year, which is a downer for the athletes. However, they have dealt with a different season all year.
“I remember the championship game last year hearing both student sections on each end chanting,” Anderson said. “The atmosphere almost felt like a home game, but at the same time it was like an away game. Obviously, this year with COVID there will be no fans in there, but we have been dealing with that all season. At home we were blessed to have our fans cheering us on. On the road, a big thing is you have to bring your own energy. That’s pretty much been the story of the season. It’s hard to stay energized when there is nobody there clapping. We need to be good teammates and cheer each other on, whether that’s on the bench or the court.”
As the Aggies went into Friday night’s late semifinal matchup with Colorado State, the senior said the team is not looking ahead. The focus is the same that it has been all year.
“When you look too far ahead, you start overlooking things,” Anderson said. “Every team in this league is good. You’ve got to be ready to compete. It’s fun. You have to focus on just one game at a time.”
And Mr. Clutch will be ready when called upon.