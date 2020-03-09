While “the shot” will go down in Aggie history, and deservedly so, there were some other big shots Saturday afternoon at the Mountain West Men’s Basketball Championship game.
Two came from reserve forward Alphonso Anderson. Back-to-back 3-pointers in the second half were huge for Utah State.
After getting back to within a point after trailing by 16 in the first half against No. 5 San Diego State, the Aggies had three straight turnovers and a missed shot. The Aztecs pushed their advantage to seven with 13 minutes to play.
Enter Anderson. The 6-foot-6 junior nailed a 3-pointer off a pass from Diogo Brito. After a SDSU turnover, Anderson drilled another shot from beyond the arc when Abel Porter got him the ball.
Suddenly, the Aggies were right back threatening to take the lead.
“Anderson hit two big threes in the second half,” SDSU head coach Brian Dutcher said. “Those were tremendous. They were big, uplifting shots for their team.”
Anderson’s take on the two treys?
“We were just moving the ball and I was just feeling good,” said Anderson, who finished with eight points, three rebounds, two assists, a steal and blocked a shot. “I’ve been in a few championship games prior to this. Something locked in with me, and I was ready to rock. I got the ball on the perimeter, I was open, so I took those two shots.”
He has made 21 shots from beyond the arc this season, but those two were really big.
“It definitely put some juice into me and I think the team as well,” Anderson said.
Anderson made two free throws during a 7-0 run late in the second half that gave USU its first lead since early in the game. Anderson was perfect from the foul line over the three-day tournament, hitting all eight freebies he attempted.
“Fonz was very good,” USU head coach Craig Smith said.
And it wasn’t just against the Aztecs. Anderson had eight points, eight rebounds and three assists in the semifinals against Wyoming.
“Fonz really settled into his game, and he’s been really sound for us and we’re asking a lot of him,” Smith said.
“We put him in some different spots. A lot of times he is our back-up five when Neemy (Neemias Queta) has been out of the game, and so some of those guys got a lot more height and a lot more girth, but Fonz is a strong dude and has played very good minutes for us.”
Being versatile has certainly helped Anderson. He calls that his biggest strength. The junior can play several positions and is not intimidated by taller opponents. He likes the challenge.
Anderson had a front-row seat for the game-winning shot by Sam Merrill as he was out during those final seconds.
“I’ve seen it so many times,” Anderson said of Merrill’s shot. “It’s crazy to say I knew it was going in, but in a way I did. ... He just made tough shot after tough shot. I just knew it was going down and I was pumped.”
Now the native of Tacoma, Washington, gets to go to the NCAA Tournament. He recalls growing up and watching March Madness games in elementary school.
“It was awesome, just being in that environment and now the opportunity to go to March Madness,” Anderson said. “I really enjoyed it and it was nice to solidify being the first team to make it. ... It’s so great to know we’ve made it. This is big time.”
And Anderson got to announce to the crowd that USU had “punched that ticket.” It was by chance and not planned. He was next to the man with the microphone and just blurted it out.
He also made a TikTok video that has been viewed more than 130,000 times as of Monday.
“We got the idea from LSU football when they won the national championship and did a video at the White House,” Anderson said. “We were just having fun. We had the trophies, the ticket and the signs. We were just being us. It was fun.”
Having fun is certainly a big part of Anderson’s personality. He is also friendly and likes meeting fans. The forward is always shaking hands, greeting people and posing for photos.
“I like being here; it’s a great environment,” Anderson said. “The fans show us a lot of support and I care. ... The Spectrum was amazing this year. The basketball community here is big time and I like that.”
Anderson has been to local high school basketball games and worked out with some high school athletes. Being a mentor and giving back is important to him.
His role on the team has varied during the 2019-20 season. He saw more minutes when Queta was out, but as of late has been contributing more.
“The last few weeks I’ve been locked into being my best,” Anderson said. “Whatever opportunity I get, just be ready when my number is called.”
Early in the season he felt that he was doing that. But then he started overthinking things and went through some struggles. His minutes went down. But that has changed at the end of the season. He played at least 15 minutes in all three tournament games.
“They (coaches) brought me here to play, and I started focusing on that,” Anderson said.
Anderson had a season-high 24 points against LSU and was named to the Jamaica Classic all-tournament team after averaging 21.5 points and 5.0 rebounds a game. He grabbed 11 rebounds against UTSA.
“That was a big win against LSU,” Anderson said. “Hopefully my next game is my best as an Aggie.”
For the season, the junior college transfer is fifth in rebounding (3.7) and sixth in scoring (8.1) for the Aggies. He is one of five players that have seen action in all 34 games, averaging 17.9 minutes an outing.