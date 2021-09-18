By Jason Turner
sports writer
Winning on the road is difficult enough, especially when you face a double-digit deficit in the fourth quarter.
For the second time in three weeks, that's the situation the never-say-die Aggies faced, but once again they were unflappable.
Utah State scored back-to-back touchdowns on explosive plays in the fourth quarter, plus got another memorable defensive play from linebacker Justin Rice. That was enough for the Aggies to escape Falcon Stadium with a memorable 49-45 victory over Air Force in the Mountain West opener for both football programs on Saturday night.
It's the first time in 43 years the Aggies have started the season with three straight wins. Additionally, this is the first time in program history USU has overcame double-digit deficits in back-to-back-to-back games. Indeed, it was another gutsy performance for Utah State, which was blown out in its previous two showdowns against Air Force.
"What a game, man," USU head coach Blake Anderson said. "... (I told the guys) if we keep playing hard that good things will happen and that if we'll just keep giving great effort, then we'll make a play when we need to. ... The attitudes were amazing. The kids deserve all the credit, they really do. They are resilient and are giving us unbelievable attitudes and effort every day, and they're growing together as a family and really enjoying what they're doing, and it's making our jobs very easy — stressful, but easy."
Several Aggies sparkled during Saturday's memorable win — just USU's second victory over AFA in the past seven seasons — but arguably the most clutch performance was turned in by backup quarterback Andrew Peasley. Peasley was inserted into the lineup after starting signal caller Logan Bonner was shaken up on a late hit early in the third quarter. Bonner delivered a lovely 24-yard scoring strike to Justin McGriff, paring USU's deficit to 24-20, but took a big shot well after releasing the ball.
Peasley entered the game following another Air Force touchdown and promptly engineered back-to-back drives to paydirt. No. 6 ended up completing 10 of 15 passes for 195 yards and three TDs, vs. no interceptions. The speedster also rushed for 29 yards on five attempts, plus came through with an awe-inspiring two-point conversion run in the fourth quarter.
"I take preparation seriously throughout the week, just in case things like this happen," Peasley said. "You know, you don't want them to (happen). He (Bonner) went down and from there, coach talked to me and just said, 'go out and execute, do your job,' and that's what I did."
Peasley's first touchdown was a dart over the middle to tight end Carson Terrell from 6 yards out and it trimmed USU's deficit to 34-31 with 3:18 remaining in the third quarter. The Aggies struck again less than three minutes later on a phenomenal pass from Peasley to Brandon Bowling, giving the visitors a 34-31 advantage. Peasley showcased his arm strength on the 37-yard play as he released the pass off his back foot while getting swarmed by a pair of AFA defenders.
USU's momentum was short-lived, though, because AFA bounced back with two unanswered touchdowns — both of the chunk-yardage variety. Emmanuel Michel broke a tackle and busted off a 55-yard scoring scamper, and quarterback Haazig Daniels kept the ball on a designed run and sprinted 39 yards to paydirt, giving the hosts a 45-34 advantage with 10:37 remaining in the contest.
Indeed, the momentum was clearly on the Falcons' side, but the Aggies refused to wilt and it was very reminiscent of their come-from-behind 26-23 victory over Washington State two weeks ago.
Peasley's third touchdown pass was a marvelous 73-yarder to Deven Thompkins, who never had to slow down on the third-and-8 play. That explosive play was followed by Peasley's aforementioned two-point conversion and it pared USU's deficit to 45-42 with 9:52 remaining in the fourth quarter.
Utah State then proceeded to come up with a huge defensive stand. The Falcons burned the Aggies on the pitch all night long, but cornerback Michael Anyanwu came through with a big tackle for loss on third and 2, forcing the hosts to punt.
The Aggies got behind the chains on their next possession thanks to an AFA sack, but created a manageable fourth-and-3 situation thanks to a 11-yard pass to Thompkins. The fourth-down play was a clever shovel pass from Peasley to Terrell, who busted off 17 yards to the Aggie 39-yard line.
Two plays later, Calvin Tyler Jr. burst through a gaping hole and turned on the jets for a 61-yard touchdown, giving the Aggies the lead for good. It was the fifth lead change of the contest.
Air Force still had nearly four minutes to produce a game-winning drive and the hosts once again crossed midfield. However, Rice deftly stripped the ball away from Daniels and Troy transfer Monte McGary pounced on it at the USU 27-yard line.
"Well, the guy's playing great ball," Anderson said of Rice, who finished with a game-high 14 tackles, including 2.0 for a loss, to go along with his forced fumble and second-quarter INT. "... And even when he's not making a tackle, he's getting people in the right spot, he's (showcasing) great leadership. ... Justin, that's just what the guys does."
Three consecutive runs resulted in a first down, and the Aggies were then able to slam the door with two kneel downs in victory formation.
"Our run game got better, our protection got better," Anderson said of his team's late-game surge. "We started beating them to the ball on defense and we were not doing that early. And we created turnovers there late. I think in every aspect (of the game) we continued to play at a high rate of speed and you could see fatigue setting in (on AFA's end). I told our guys, 'just keep it close and in the fourth quarter it's going to pay off,' and it did again tonight."
The two teams combined for a whopping 1,257 yards — 628 by the Aggies and 619 by the Falcons, who had five scoring plays of 39-or-more yards. Simply put, it was very reminiscent of USU's 58-56 home victory over BYU in 1993.
Bonner ended up completing 21 of 34 passes for 253 yards and two TDs, vs. one INT. That interception took place early in the fourth quarter and was the only series the Arkansas State transfer was part of following his injury.
USU finished with 448 yards through the air as Bowling and Thompkins both broke the century mark in receiving for the second straight game. Bowling caught nine passes for 136 yards and a pair of TDs, while Thompkins hauled in nine receptions for 188 yards and one score. Thompkins currently leads the Mountain West in receiving yardage with 454. Tyler Jr. contributed with a career-high 132 rushing yards.
Meanwhile, the Falcons amassed 437 yards on 63 rushing attempts. Michel led the way with 133 yards on the ground, followed by Brad Roberts with 113 and Daniels with 95. Daniels completed exactly half of his 12 passes for 182 yards and one TD, vs. one INT.
Dominic Tatum and Nick Heninger both chipped in with eight tackles for the Aggies, while AJ Vongphachanh added seven stops. Tatum suffered what appeared to be a serious ankle or knee injury in the second half and did not return. Offensive lineman Demytrick Ali'ifua, a three-year starter for USU, was injured in the opening quarter.
Indeed, it certainly wasn't an ideal start for the Aggies as the Falcons took the opening kickoff and promptly marched 75 yards on just six plays. Daniels found his 6-foot-6 tight end Kyle Patterson, who was wide open and hauled in a 59-yard reception --- the first of many big plays USU allowed in the first half. Micah Davis scored from 5 yards out one play later for AFA.
The Aggies were able to cross midfield in their possession, but the drive stalled out at the AFA 44-yard line. The Falcons then proceeded to pick up right where they left off offensively as they were in the red zone five plays later.
Utah State appeared to catch a break when an errant Air Force pitch was recovered by standout safety Shaq Bond, who missed the Aggies' home opener against North Dakota with a knee injury. However, the officials reviewed the play and Daniels' pitch was ruled a forward pass. The hosts ended up settling for a 22-yard field and a 10-0 lead with 5:34 remaining in the first quarter.
The Aggies then pieced together a 13-play, 71-yard drive to pare their deficit to 10-7. Third-down conversion passes from Bonner to Bowling (twice) and Thompkins loomed large, and Tyler Jr. powered his way into the end zone from 1 yard out on fourth and goal.
Once again, the Falcons had no problem advancing the pigskin down the field, but Rice intercepted a pass in the end zone to prevent the hosts from extending their lead. Rice, the reigning Mountain West Defensive Player of the Week, has picked off a trio of passes in USU's last two games.
The Aggies took advantage of Rice's huge play with an impressive 11-play, 92-yard drive. Third-down conversion passes from Bonner to Thompkins, Bowling and McGriff helped set the stage for Bowling, who scored from 7 yards out on a slant pattern. The extra point was blocked, but USU still led 13-10 with 10:16 left in the second quarter.
Unfortunately for the Aggies, it was their only lead of the half as the Falcons responded with back-to-back touchdown drives. Daniels connected with the speedy Davis on a lovely in-stride pass for a 56-yard score, and Dane Kinamon extended AFA's lead to 24-13 on a 2-yard run in the final minute of the quarter.
USU CAPTAINS
Captaining the Aggies for their Mountain West opener were left tackle Alfred Edwards III, wide receiver Brandon Bowling, kicker Connor Coles, linebacker Justin Rice and defensive tackle Marcus Moore.
AGGIES NOTES
• The Aggies and Falcons have now squared off in their Mountain West opener five of the past nine seasons. USU has won four of those five games.
• USU extended its winning streak in the month of September to 11.
• The Aggies have prevailed in eight of their last 10 conference openers.
• USU has outscored the opposition 51-10 in the fourth quarter this season.