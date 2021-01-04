When quarterback Logan Bonner arrives in Logan as an official member of Utah State's football program, he will be joined by a close personal friend.
A week ago, Bonner announced he would be transferring from Arkansas State. Wide receiver Brandon Bowling, one of Bonner's go-to targets during the 2020 season, will also be a future Aggie. Bowling made his decision known Monday on Twitter.
Bowling is a graduate transfer with one season of eligibility remaining, while Bonner has two seasons left. Both former ASU players plan on enrolling at USU for the upcoming spring semester.
"(Bonner is) certainly another reason why I chose here as well," Bowling said in an interview with The Herald Journal." Me and Logan have known each other for around six years and I think he’s a great quarterback, and me and him have that chemistry that a quarterback and receiver should have. We understand each other and we know each other’s game, so that helps a lot on the field. Off the field were very good friends and it just adds on to that chemistry that we have together."
Bowling will also be reunited with former ASU and current USU head coach Blake Anderson, plus wide receivers coach Kyle Cefalo, who will coach the same position at Utah State. Bowling had a breakout season under the tutelage of Cefalo this past fall as he hauled in 39 receptions for 507 yards and seven touchdowns. The 23-year-old ranked second for the Red Wolves in catches and TD catches, plus third in receiving yardage.
"I’m very excited to be back with (coach Cefalo)," Bowling said. "He had been my receivers coach for five years prior to being at Utah state and me and him have formed such a close relationship, and he’s one of the main reasons I am where I am today and certainly why I chose Utah state. I’m so excited to be able to spend my last season with him."
Simply put, the chance to compete for Cefalo once again made USU an easy choice for Bowling.
"No, honestly as soon as I got into the portal I reached out to coach Cefalo to see if there was a spot for me, and thankfully there was," Bowling said when asked if he considered transferring to any other schools.
In his six seasons at Arkansas State, Bowling contributed with 878 yards and nine touchdowns on 82 receptions. The native of McKinney, Texas, redshirted in 2016 and missed more than half of the 2018 season with an injury.
Bowling also returned one punt for the Red Wolves in '20, but really left his mark as a dependable target for Bonner and fellow signal caller Layne Hatcher.
"It was definitely a different year," said Bowling, who graduated from ASU with a bachelor's degree in sports management and is working on his master's degree in sports administration. "With COVID, honestly, we didn’t know if we were going to have this season, so I think for me just controlling what I could control. I think being able to read what the defense is doing and how as a receiver I have to adjust to that is something I learned a lot this season. The defense is always going to change, so my job was to be able to adjust off that and let the coaches know what to run and counter off what the defense is doing."
In addition to ASU, Bowling had a scholarship offer from Texas State coming out of McKinney Boyd High School. As a senior for the Broncos, Bowling finished with 771 yards and seven TDs on 47 receptions. He tallied 550 yards and scored seven times on 50 catches as a prep junior.
Bowling and Bonner, who was featured in a previous story in the Herald Journal, are two of four transfers who pledged their commitment to the Aggies within the past three weeks. Cornerback Kyle Mayberry, a graduate transfer from the University of Kansas, announced his commitment last Saturday on Twitter, while defensive tackle Aurion Peoples signed with the Aggies on Dec. 19. The 6-foot-3, 290-pound Peoples played for the College of the Canyons (California) in 2018 and 2019.
In Mayberry, the Aggies will be getting a seasoned cornerback ‑‑‑ one who started 12 games for the Jayhawks and appeared in 31 other games from 2016-20. The 5-11, 180-pounder made 25 tackles, including 1.0 for a loss, and broke up a pair of passes in eight games this past season.
During his time in Lawrence, Mayberry contributed with 101 tackles, including 83 of the solo variety, and 11 PBUs. The native of Tulsa, Oklahoma, tweeted out on New Year's Eve he had narrowed his choices to USU, Texas Tech, Oregon State, Liberty, UConn and Western Kentucky.
Mayberry, who was recruited out of high school by a handful of programs from Power 5 conferences, made his decision two days later.
"LET'$ GET TO WORK," Mayberry posted on Twitter. "#AggiesAllTheWay."