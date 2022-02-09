When a game is decided by two points, a lot can be looked at.
Sure, the last shot or possession gets put under the microscope. In reality, it is one of many plays that could decide or change the outcome.
The Aggie men’s basketball team finds itself once again evaluating many possessions on offense and defense as it dropped a close Mountain West Conference game Tuesday night at the Arena Auditorium in Laramie, Wyoming. Front-running Wyoming made one more play than Utah State, picking up a 78-76 overtime win.
“We can’t really put it all on those two plays, the end of regulation and the end of the game,” Aggie head coach Ryan Odom said. “There were winning plays out there to be had that we just didn’t make. We outrebounded them (36-31), but we didn’t get the key ones that we needed at the right time to finish it out.”
Utah State (15-10, 6-6 MW) had the ball at the end of regulation and the overtime period. The Aggies failed to get a shot off before overtime and missed a shot in the final seconds of OT.
“We gave ourselves chances to win at the end of regulation and overtime,” USU forward Justin Bean said. “We just didn’t execute on a few things. We will go to the film room and look ourselves in the mirror and know that we have to get better and get stops when we need them. They (Cowboys) hurt us on the class tonight at key moments. We just got to be better.”
But looking back at other plays in the second half, the Aggies will be kicking themselves. They had a 10-point lead early in the second half and let it slip away.
After Bean hit a 3-pointer to give USU a 48-38 lead, the Aggies went four-and-a-half minutes without scoring. They missed six shots and turned the ball over twice. The Cowboys (20-3, 9-1) managed six points during that timespan.
RJ Eytle-Rock made a 3-pointer to end the scoring drought for a moment. USU would go more than three minutes before making a field goal again. Wyoming had caught up by then with a 9-2 run.
Tied at 53-53 with 10:56 to play, it was a dogfight the rest of the way.
“The defense is what we are going to have to lock in on and just shake our heads the next couple of days,” Bean said. “We have to bounce back from it. ... We have to move on from this and learn from it. That is what we have always done and will continue to do.”
Over the final eight minutes of regulation and the five-minute overtime, there were seven lead changes. The game was tied six times.
It also didn’t help that the Cowboys took advantage of opportunities. Twice they got offensive rebounds off a missed free throw and each time turned it into a 3-pointer.
“We were playing pretty well to lead for 28 minutes,” Odom said. “Unfortunately, they (Cowboys) got a couple of key rebounds off of free throws and missed shots. They either ended up with a 3-pointer, a shot or a foul and two made free throws.”
Wyoming’s Graham Ike grabbed an offensive rebound off of a missed 3-pointer and scored with 6.6 seconds left in overtime. That bucket would end up being the game winner. Ike was a beast in the second half, scoring 24 of his game-high 28 points after halftime.
“Ike just took over the game in the second half, it felt like,” Bean said. “We have to be more physical and match that intensity better.
“... We had a solid game plan. Everyone was on the same page. Again, he (Ike) is a tough match up, a really physical guy. He will just go right at you and has a mid-range game. We just couldn’t come up with offensive rebounds. That’s what really killed us late.”
With the loss, the Aggies saw their five-game winning streak come to an end.
“We can’t allow this to beat us down,” Odom said. “We just won five in a row. We just lost to a really good team in overtime on the road. ... I was proud of our guys effort tonight.”
Joining Ike in double-digit scoring for the Cowboys were Hunter Maldonado (23) and Drake Jeffries (12). Wyoming is the only MW opponent to shoot 50 percent or better from the floor against the Aggies, connecting on 52.2 percent on Jan. 15, and an even 50.0 percent Tuesday.
“Both games down to the last possession,” Odom said. “... it was a really good basketball game, but an unfortunate ending for us.”
Brandon Horvath matched his season high with 20 points for the Aggies. He also grabbed eight rebounds and had a game-high six assists.
Joining Horvath in double figures was Steven Ashworth (16) and Bean (14). Bean grabbed a team-best 11 rebounds.
Bean played the last six-and-a-half minutes and all of overtime with four fouls.
“When I got my fourth with about seven minutes left, I told him (Odom) to keep me in and I would be smart,” Bean said. “They trusted me, and I was able to score some points. It’s harder to be physical on the defensive end, and you don’t want to come crashing in over guys. I’m a physical rebounder and can really get over guys. It’s not an excuse as a team and whole for physicality. I was grateful I didn’t pick up my fifth.”
Bean did not score in the first half. He only attempted two shots and was in foul trouble then as well. He got going late in regulation despite the chance of fouling out as he scored USU’s final 11 points before OT.
“I got in some foul trouble in the first half,” Bean said. “I have to be better in terms of being aware and not fouling, not setting illegal screens. In the second half I wanted to be aggressive and try and score and give our team a chance to take the lead late.”
The Aggies will now host Nevada on Friday as the season starts to wind down. USU has just three home games left. The Wolf Pack (9-13, 3-8) lost at home to Colorado State Tuesday night, 82-72.