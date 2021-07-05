It was a productive Independence Day for Utah State’s football program from a recruiting standpoint.
USU’s coaching staff was notified by another soon-to-be high school senior of his intention to verbally commit to the program, and he expressed that desire Monday on Twitter.
Herriman High standout offensive lineman Kauasi Hansen is the latest class of 2022 athlete to pledge his commitment to the Aggies. Over the past 11 days, nine high school players have verbally committed to USU’s recruiting class of ’22, bringing the total to 17.
“1st off I want to give gratitude to my father in Heaven who has blessed me with so many opportunities,” Hansen posted on Twitter. “I want to give a huge shoutout to my hardworking parents who taught me what it means to work hard and that none of it can be made possible without God!! I want to thank my siblings and their spouses for the love and support they constantly show me especially throughout this recruiting process!! To my grandparents, thank you for raising your kids!! To all my aunties, uncles, and cousins for their support and love!! To my nieces and nephews I love y’all!! I want to thank all of my coaches from Kaiser High School in Fontana, California for teaching me how to be a great student athlete on and off the field. Thank you to Herriman High School and their coaching staff for believing in this kid from Southern California!! Huge shoutout to all my trainers!! Coach Penn Talamaivo @PTP.Matt Asiata @AT .. Coach Drew @LBF .. Coach Will @Offa!! Truly Grateful for the time they share with me to get better each day!! Grateful for all the coaches who were willing to work with me and get me better!! Grateful for everyone who has impacted my life for a positive result!!
...with that being said I’m truly grateful to announce my commitment to Utah State University!! Aggie Up!!
Hansen played for Herriman last fall after spending the 2019 campaign at Kaiser (California) High. The Kaiser Cats went 11-1 during Hansen’s sophomore year, and the Herriman Mustangs went 6-6 in Utah’s 6A classification last fall.
The 6-foot-4, 285-pounder is the younger brother of former Kaiser High and Riverside (California) Community College star James Hansen, who currently plays defensive tackle for USU. James Hansen, who signed with the Aggies as part of their 2020 recruiting class, played in five games last fall and made one start, at Maverik Stadium against Fresno State.
This was first reported by USU recruiting guru Brian Phillips and confirmed by the Herald Journal. The Hansens have another brother, Aisea, who played football at Mountain West rival Nevada.
Additionally, Kauasi and James’ cousin, Johnson Hansen, is also a defensive tackle at USU. Johnson Hansen, who prepped at East High School, originally signed with the Aggies before serving a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
USU was the first collegiate program to offer Kauasi Hansen a scholarship — at the end of February, according to his Twitter account. New Mexico offered Hansen a few days later, fellow Mountain West programs Colorado State and San Jose State followed suit in April, and BYU joined the fray in early June.
Hansen is one of four offensive linemen that has committed to Utah State in the past few months. Green Canyon standout Bryce Radford announced his intention to join the Aggie fold in March, and fellow Utahans James Alosio (Timpview High) and Weylin Lapuaho (Bingham High) followed suit late last week.
Of Utah State’s 17 class of ’22 commits, nine of them will play their senior seasons at a school in the Beehive State.