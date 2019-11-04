Missed tackles and turnovers were certainly at the top of the list in the mistakes department for the Aggie football team.
That was apparent late Saturday night and also Monday morning when Utah State head coach Gary Andersen meet with the media at his weekly press conference. The Aggies turned the ball over five times against BYU last Saturday and had a hard time tackling on first contact against the Cougars. BYU left Maverik Stadium with a 42-14 victory.
“We are disappointed, obviously, with the BYU game,” Andersen said. “Everybody that is an Aggie is disappointed. It was a tough football game. BYU played well. They deserved to win the football game.”
The Cougars (4-4) rolled up 639 yards of total offense late Saturday night. That is the most the USU defense has given up this season. It was 38 more yards than now No. 1 ranked LSU gained against the Aggies (4-4, 3-1 Mountain West Conference) earlier this season.
After reviewing the film, the USU head coach didn’t feel much different than he did on Saturday.
“It came down to a lot of the same things at the end of the game,” Andersen said. “The turnovers were huge. The missed tackles were a big part of it. Two mobile quarterbacks gave us problems at times. BYU made some big plays on the offensive side of the ball. If we can convert in the red zone, get an opportunity and ball up a little bit on defense in the red zone, it’s a different score. I don’t know if the outcome would have been different, but the score could have been different, but it was not.
“We have to buckle up, dive in, keep on grinding and keep on fighting. These guys will do that. They’ve already come back this morning, and they’ll come back this afternoon, and get themselves prepared for another tough game against Fresno State.”
Jordan Love had three passes picked off, and the Aggies lost two fumbles during the game. BYU had three turnovers.
Utah State could have put more points on the board. The Aggies turned the ball over on downs at the BYU 1-yard line early in the fourth quarter and also lost a fumble inside the Cougar 10-yard line late in the game. Twice in the first half USU turned the ball over — a fumble and an interception — inside the BYU 30.
Defensively for the Aggies, they allowed some chunk-yardage downs. The Cougars had 10 plays of 20 yards or more. Many of those big plays were after first contact. Andersen said the coaches are to blame as much as the players for missed tackles and that will be addressed this week at practice.
While the coach and players are ready to move on to the next game, Andersen did not play down the importance of the BYU game.
“The BYU game has, obviously, great importance,” Andersen said. “You grow up in a rivalry and whatever side you’re on, it’s huge. To lose, it stings, and it hurts a lot. You have to sit and you have to stare at that empty spot where the Wagon Wheel is supposed to be for an entire year. That’s sports, though. That’s what we signed up for. Is that the way we want it to be? Absolutely not. We have to be able to move on and get to the next game, but it stings; it stings bad. It’s a tough deal. There is always a little bit more that goes into a rivalry, and anybody that says that there’s not, you either need to understand it as a little bit more important, or your feelings are wrong.”
The loss snapped a 10-game winning streak at home for USU, who also saw a two-game winning streak against the Cougars end. Now the Aggies must go on the road and play another conference foe that is traditionally good at home.
Fresno State (4-4, 2-2) is the defending Mountain West champs. The Bulldogs are coming off a 41-38 win at Hawaii that ended early Sunday morning. A 37-yard field goal with no time remaining in the game was the difference.
“We have to go on the road and play well, which we’ve done in the past,” Andersen said. “We beat a very good San Diego State team on the road. They proved to be that as they moved through the year. Opportunities will be there. The Aggies need to continue to work to grow and develop. There were some good signs in the BYU game, and there were some signs that weren’t good. We’ll look to address them all and work to get better.”
The Aztecs are currently ranked No. 24. USU beat San Diego State 23-17.
The Aggie offense did show some life on Saturday after struggling mightily as of late. USU gained 521 yards of total offense.
WOODWARD DONE
A missing piece of the Aggie defense was certainly felt against BYU.
All-American linebacker David Woodward missed the game Saturday and is done for the season. The junior has had some issues with concussions and has been told he is done for the year.
“Not having David is a huge blow for every Aggie, at every level,” Andersen said. “It’s the hardest for him, trust me, it’s the hardest for the kid. He’ll go through it, but it’s a devastating blow for a young man to be in that spot. As a player, I had two half-seasons taken away from me, and it’s tough. The key is to help him, and then to help the young guys that are playing. We need to continue to help Elijah (Shelton) and AJ (Vongphachanh) to get better and to work out there as a unit, and make sure that Kevin (Meitzenheimer) doesn’t feel like he has to just take care of the freshmen all the time.”
Woodward was averaging 13.3 tackles a game this season, which ranked second in the nation going into last weekend. Not having his vast experience and ability to get to the ball will certainly be missed the rest of 2019.
“It’s a big blow, our kids need to pick it up from where it is and go from there,” Andersen said. “I don’t think it’s fair to Fua (Leilua) if we just forget about Fua, because he wasn’t there the first game of the year. If we’re talking about guys that have been gone for the year that are great players, Fua has to be mentioned in that spot, also. It’s not an excuse because we lost him, that’s where we’re at and the way that we’re playing, but I think it’s in fairness to Fua to recognize him as a great player that was with us and is no longer with us as David is now.”
WYOMING GAME
A time for the Aggies’ game against the Cowboys now has a kickoff time as of Monday. USU’s home game against Wyoming (6-2, 3-1) on Saturday, Nov. 16, will be televised live on ESPNU and begin at 2 p.m.
Utah State is 39-26-4 all-time against Wyoming, which includes a 25-11-1 home record. The Aggies have won five of the last seven games in the series. The 39 wins against the Cowboys are the most against any opponent in USU history.
MW WEEKLY AWARDS
Boise State running back George Holani was selected as the Mountain West Offensive Player of the Week after establishing single-game career highs in carries (28), rushing yards (126) and rushing TDs (four) in his team’s wild 52-42 victory at San Jose State. Holani matched the league’s freshman record for rushing scores in a game, to boot.
Fresno State freshman defensive back Evan Williams was named the MW Defensive POTW after finishing with nine tackles, including seven of the solo variety, and one interception in his team’s big 41-38 road triumph over Hawaii. The Bulldogs capitalized on Williams’ fourth-quarter INT by scoring a TD.
BSU defensive back Avery Williams was tabbed the league’s Special Teams POTW after returning a punt 66 yards to the house. The Broncos trailed the Spartans by 14 points when the junior slashed that deficit in half.