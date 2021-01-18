Completing a sweep of San Diego State last weekend was big for the Utah State men’s basketball team.
But it certainly doesn’t get any easier for the Aggies. They did not have much time to celebrate beating the Aztecs twice as their next opponents have already rolled into town and are definitely no slouches.
Utah State hosts Colorado State Tuesday night in the first of a two-game series in Mountain West Conference action at the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum. Tipoff is at 7 p.m. and the game will be televised on CBS Sports Network.
“It was a great weekend, and emotional weekend, a very physical weekend, and we were fortunate to come out with two great wins,” Aggie head coach Craig Smith said on Monday during a Zoom press conference. “Now we have a very big test ahead of us against a very good Colorado State team. And we are doing it on a quick turnaround.”
The Rams (10-2, 7-1 MW) are right on the heels of USU (11-3, 8-0) and Boise State (12-1, 8-0) in the league standings. While the Aggies and Broncos are getting national attention, the Rams are right up there with the top teams in the MW. In fact, Colorado State split with San Diego State in California.
“We have our work cut out for us,” Smith said. “Our guys are still feeling the affects of a very physical series (against San Diego State). ... Now we face a team that can make big runs. In their win against San Diego State, they went on a 19-0 run and a 14-0 run, and that’s hard to do. We have a great challenge in front of us.”
The Rams return four starters from a team that went 20-12 last season. Sophomore guard Isaiah Stevens made the first-team all-league preseason team. Last season’s MW Freshman of the Year is averaging 15.4 points, 4.7 rebounds and 6.3 assists a game this season.
“They are high octane on the offensive end, very, very fast,” Smith said. “They are very experienced with those four starters coming back. Isaiah Stevens is a very, very good player. And they have a lot of good players.”
Guard David Roddy leads the Rams in scoring and rebounding with 15.8 points and 9.3 rebounds an outing. A third guard gives Colorado State three players averaging double figures in scoring in Kendle Moore, who is scoring 11.1 per outing.
“David Roddy is a big mismatch,” Smith said. “He is listed at 6-6, 250. He can do a lot of different things for them. He shoots the three, can score inside and is a playmaker for them. ... I could go on and on about how good their players are.”
There are seven Rams that shoot at least 34 percent or better from 3-point range in MW play and are shooting 41 percent as a team in conference games from three. As a team, they average 10 made shots from beyond the arc a game.
In league games, USU is tops in 3-point defense, allowing opponents to make just 25.5 percent of their shots from long range.
“San Diego State was the same way and can really get going on you (from 3-point range),” Smith said. “You’ve got to know their personnel, their guys that can shoot it, guys that can make plays off the bounce. They are very fast in transition and get a lot of open threes in transition. Then they run a lot of Princeton-like actions on offense.”
Smith said the Rams will make shots, but they need to make them earn it. The Aggies have one of the top defenses in the country.
“We have guarded really well,” Smith said. “The guys are communicating really well. It takes grit, it takes effort. Our players have really bought into the defensive end. We have good size and physical players up and down the lineup.”
With 7-footers Neemias Queta and Trevin Dorius anchoring the defense, the Aggies also have Justin Bean, Alphonso Anderson, Brock Miller, Marco Anthony, Rollie Worster, Steven Ashworth and Sean Bairstow that were mentioned by the coach for picking up their game on the defensive end.
“It took a few games to figure some things out, but we have guarded at a high level,” Smith said. “Hopefully, we can keep it going. It’s something you need to do every night. We will certainly be tested on Tuesday.”
USU has not lost to CSU since Smith has been at the Aggie helm (4-0) and have won five straight against the Rams. But there have been some wild finishes decided in the final possessions. Two years ago, USU won in overtime, 100-96. Last year the Aggies won 75-72 thanks to a late 3-pointer by Sam Merrill. But both of those games were at Colorado State. Games in Logan have been double-digit wins for USU, but still tight most of the way.
Queta continues to lead the Aggies in every statistical category. The center is averaging 12.2 points, 9.4 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 2.9 blocks and 1.4 steals a game.
For the fourth straight week Queta was named the America First Credit Union USU Student Athlete of the Week. For the week, Queta averaged 12.0 points, 13.0 rebounds, 3.0 blocks, 2.5 assists and 2.0 steals per game, while shooting 64.7 percent (11 of 17) from the floor.
Other Aggies averaging double figures in scoring are Anthony (11.5) and Bean (10.5).