With the men’s basketball season winding down, the Aggies do not want to be mired in a losing streak.
But that is where they find themselves right now. Utah State will try and end a three-game skid Saturday afternoon in Boise, Idaho. It’s a tall order as the Aggies face Boise State at ExtraMile Arena in a crucial Mountain West game for both teams.
Tipoff with the Broncos is scheduled for 4 p.m. The game will be televised on CBS Sports Net.
“We are excited to get back out on the court,” said USU head coach Ryan Odom Friday before the team boarded a bus to the Gem State. “We know it’s going to be a tough game, but we are not afraid of it. We are looking forward to the opportunity. ... It should be an interesting game.”
For the second time this season, the Aggies (15-12, 6-8 MW) are on a losing streak in league play. They dropped four straight earlier before wining five in a row.
During the previous losing streak, USU was in every game in the closing minute. After an overtime loss at Wyoming to start this skid, the last two defeats at home against Nevada (85-72) and this past Tuesday at San Diego State (75-56) have been decided before the last few minutes.
“The Nevada game was there for us to put our hands and arms around and take it, but we just weren’t all there that day for whatever reason, and they (Wolf Pack) played really well,” Odom said. “We weren’t doing the things we had been doing defensively. ... It continued a little at San Diego State. The biggest thing is that game was not up to par for our standards. We’ve got to make sure we are playing to our standard on every play. That was the message to our guys."
Now, the Aggies take on the Broncos (20-6, 11-2), who are in a battle for the MW regular season title. Boise State is currently atop the standings, a half game ahead of Wyoming.
In the first meeting with the Broncos in Logan on Jan. 20, it was a wild affair. There were 11 lead changes and the score was tied five times. USU held a 30-24 lead at halftime and had a three-point advantage with 1:12 minutes to play.
A 3-pointer by Emmanuel Akot with 48 ticks left on the clock tied the game. Justin Bean missed a shot with some contact, and the Broncos held for a final shot. Marcus Shaver, Jr., made his lone field goal of the game — a 3-pointer with 1.7 seconds — that was the game winner in a 62-59 BSU win.
Shaver, who is averaging 13.2 points a game, was 1 of 11 from the field in the first meeting and finished with just three points. Bronco big man Mladen Armus had a monster game with 22 points and 19 rebounds — 10 on the offensive glass. Abu Kigab had 15 points and nine boards. Kigab leads BSU in scoring with 13.7 ppg.
“Boise is a tough team led by Shaver and Kigab,” Odom said. “... Kigab is just a really tough matchup, especially in transition. He is a timely 3-point shooter. ... They are an awesome defensive team. They have bigger bodies, especially when Akot is healthy.”
Akot, who averages 11.0 points an outing, has missed the last four games. He has been a starter, and the Aggies expect him to return to action Saturday.
“We have prepped for Akot,” Odom said.
Armus averages 7.2 points and a team-best 8.1 rebounds a game for the Broncos. After his career night against USU, the big man has not even come close to those numbers. Still, the 6-foot-10, 240-pound senior is a threat around the rim.
“Armus had a career game against us in the first matchup,” Odom said. “We gave him too many shots around the basket, clean looks where he wasn’t contested. He got offensive rebounds and some and-ones, which added up pretty quickly on us. We certainly have to make an adjustment there and do a better job of blocking him out."
Odom pointed out the play of Max Rice and Tyson Degenhart of late. Degenhart is averaging 10.5 ppg.
“Degenhart is clearly the Freshman of the Year,” Odom said. “He has elevated his play. And I think Max Rice is healthy now.”
In the first meeting, Bean and RJ Eytle-Rock led the Aggies with 14 points each. Bean also had 12 rebounds. Eytle-Rock came off the bench in that contest, but has been back in the starting lineup lately.
Bean continues to lead the Aggies in scoring (18.4) and rebounding (9.9). Brandon Horvath adds 13.6 points and outing, and Sean Bairstow is just shy of double digits at 9.8 ppg.
Steven Ashworth had nine points, five rebounds and four assists in the first meeting and drew praise for his defense on Shaver. Ashworth played all 40 minutes.
“Shaver did not have a typical game for him; Steven did a really nice job on him,” Odom said. “... Shaver is one of the top players in the conference, so we would expect him to come back and raise his level of play. The key for us is not let the exteriors guys significantly impact the game.
The Aggie coach said his team is the healthiest it has been in a while. Brock Miller has been practicing with the team.