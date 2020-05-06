Arizona is proving to be a fertile recruiting ground for the Utah State volleyball program.
For the second time in a four-day span, a high school junior from the Grand Canyon State pledged her commitment to the Aggies. Outside hitter Adna Mehmedovic announced her decision Tuesday on Twitter, while fellow pin hitter Kaylie Ray committed to USU last Saturday.
“I’m so excited to announce that I have verbally committed to play Division I volleyball at Utah State University,” Mehmedovic posted on Twitter. “Thank you to all my coaches, teammates, family, and friends that have helped me get to where I am today! I’m so excited to be an Aggie! #AggiesAllTheWay.”
Mehmedovic is coming off a big junior season for Sunrise Mountain High School, which is located in Peoria, Arizona. No. 13 racked up 301 kills in 86 sets to easily rank first on the team. She tallied double-digit kills in 11 matches for the Mustangs and had eight or nine putaways on another nine occasions. The class of 2021 athlete amassed 23 kills in a five-set loss to Horizon and put away 22 balls in a four-set setback to Centennial.
Mehmedovic also led the Mustangs in digs per set (4.2) and finished second on the squad in total digs (182). The 6-foot-1 athlete chipped in with 35 aces, 27 blocks, including seven of the solo variety, for Sunrise Mountain, which went 27-11.
Additionally, she is a good passer, as is evidenced by the 364 times she received serve during the 2019 campaign, which was only nine behind the team leader. For her efforts, Mehmedovic was one of three Mustangs who garnered first-team all-region honors.
Mehmedovic, who competes for the Arizona Sky Volleyball Club, was also an impact performer as a sophomore and freshman for the Mustangs. She paced Sunrise Mountain in kills (226) as a sophomore, and contributed with 30 blocks and 58 digs in 79 sets. The Mustangs went 23-12 in 2018.
Mehmedovic was called up to the varsity team during the final six matches of her freshman season. The Mustangs went 29-9 and lost a five-set heartbreaker to defending champion Salpointe Catholic in the title match of the 4A state tournament. Mehmedovic recorded six kills, six blocks (two solo) and two digs against Salpointe Catholic.
Ray missed her entire junior season at Chandler High School — which is only located about 30 miles from Mehmedovic’s hometown — but sparkled as a sophomore. The 6-0 Ray accumulated a team-high 310 kills in 104 sets for the Wolves, and added 39 blocks, 142 digs and 29 aces.